Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals that are $20 and under.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as KOBO Candles, Glocusent, Nectar Life and more. The deals start at just $4.50 and are up to 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
KOBO Candles: Soy Candles
Plant the Box Candles by KOBO bring the joy of a sunny garden into your home. While enjoying the botanical fragrance, you can soak the package and pot it in the soil to grow the plant, herb or flower that inspired the scent of the candle. The candles are made with clean-burning domestic soy wax. The fragrance, the glass, and the packaging are all made in the USA. The glass is beverage-quality, and is reusable when the candle is done. Choose from 10 fragrances, including Tomato, Lavender and Sunflower. Shipping is $7.95 or free with seven candles.
- $16.25
- $32.50
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 10/03/2024
- •
- KOBO Candles
Glocusent: Neck Lights
Glocusent provides hands-free lighting for various activities, including reading, walking, or knitting. The light offers three comfortable color temperatures to protect your eyes, and you can adjust the brightness to suit your personal preference. The flexible neck allows you to easily direct the light, ensuring you don't bother anyone nearby. Plus, the light boasts an impressive battery life of 8 to 80 hours. The Upgraded Neck Light includes an extra timer setting, enabling you to drift off to sleep without worrying about turning off the light. It's lighter, thinner, and features a more ergonomic and comfortable design. Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.50.
- $11 - $12
- $22 - $24
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 10/03/2024
- •
- Glocusent
Nectar Life: Bath & Body Care
Nectar strives to inspire happiness and a sense of joy in your self-care routine with their handcrafted bath and body essentials. They craft each and every product with only natural and ethically sourced ingredients. The Whipped Soap provides a creamy lather and is a true 3-in-1 that cleanses, moisturizes, and is great for a smooth shave. Relax and soak away stress while the moisturizing bubbles of the Milkshake Bath soak, cleanse and nourish dry skin and leave you feeling calm and refreshed. The Milkshake Bath Soaks are fortified with hydrating coconut milk, moisturizing coconut oil, and skin-pampering sea salt. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $4.50 - $17.50
- $9 - $35
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 10/03/2024
- •
- Nectar Life
Denman Brush: Brushes
With over 100 million brushes sold, Denman Brush helps to deliver everyone's individual hair goals. The D3 Curl Definer & Styler Brush has over 60,000 five-star reviews and features seven rows of sculpted round-ended nylon pins, which gives softer, denser, increased movement and defines curls in wet hair. This assortment also includes a comprehensive range of brushes across Wet, Detangle, Style, and Finish categories, tailored to meet the diverse needs of all hair types. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $29.95.
- $6 - $16
- $12 - $34
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 10/03/2024
- •
- Denman Brush
OS1st: Socks
OS1st engineers their “Socks with Purpose” for all pain relief, performance, and lifestyle needs. They combine a long list of features (like left/right anatomical, seamless construction; blister protection; moisture-wicking, and silver antimicrobial) with a specific purpose (cooling socks, running, pickleball etc.) to create relief you can feel. Choose from a variety of options, including Thin Air, Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Relief and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $20.
- $8 - $15
- $16 - $30
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 10/03/2024
- •
- OS1st
CLEAN PEOPLE: Detergent Pods, Sheets & Dryer Balls
CLEAN PEOPLE's mission is to make clean, sustainable choices easy. The lightweight, waterless laundry sheets weigh over 95% less than traditional liquid detergent, which means less energy and emissions are required to transport. The packaging is plastic-free and has only clean ingredients. The pre-measured detergent strips are perfectly dosed, mess-free, safe and ready to use. Laundry Detergent Pods, Dishwasher Pods, and Dryer Balls are also available, which naturally soften clothes and reduce static cling. These can be used in more than 100 loads. Limit six per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
- $6.25 - $16.50
- $12.50 - $33
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 10/03/2024
- •
- CLEAN PEOPLE
Malibu Skye: Tara Crossbody
Go hands-free with Malibu Skye, known for its modern, eco-friendly bags that are stylish and functional, made from quality vegan leather and other sustainable materials. The Tara triple compartment crossbody is the perfect on-the-go bag to keep you organized and your essentials easily accessible. Choose from 12 colors. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $48
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 11/03/2024
- •
- Malibu Skye
Floopi: Slippers
Slip on easy, cozy comfort. Floopi slippers are the first thing you want to put on in the morning and the last thing you want to take off at night. The super-soft cushioning cradles your feet in both styles. The Knit Scuff Slippers are lined in faux sherpa with a durable, anti-slip rubber sole. The Clog Slippers are an all-season slipper with a reliable indoor-outdoor sole accented silky faux fur and a shiny ruched knit upper.
- $17 - $17
- $34 - $36
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 10/13/2024
- •
- Floopi
Seriously Shea: Foot Care
Enhance your self care experience with Seriously Shea. The natural foot spray provides a way to freshen up your feet or shoes without the use of harsh chemicals. Use the sugar scrub to exfoliate and nourish skin. The Heel SOS is formulated with a soothing oil and butter blend to help deeply nourish dry, sore, cracked heels and feet. All products are proudly made in the U.S. and are offered in fresh, calming fragrance combinations.
- $8 - $13
- $11 - $20
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 10/13/2024
- •
- Seriously Shea
Yenta + Posha: No-Show Liner Socks (3-Pack)
Get the no-show look with added comfort. The new liner socks from Yenta + Posha are ultra-thin and feature a reinforced toe, heel gripper, and 360-degree comfort band. The ultra-thin upper feels silky with Nylon and Spandex, while the Cotton bottom allows for air circulation and breathability. Designed so you can slide your feet into your favorite shoes and experience superior comfort with a fashionable no-show look!
- $17.50
- $25
- Valid: 10/03/2024 to 10/06/2024
- •
- Yenta + Posha