Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on kitchen and home.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Mahogany, Maple Leaf at Home and more.

The deals start at just $7 and are up to 50% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Mahogany Mahogany: Kitchen Towels, Aprons & Tote Bags GMA Deal : $7 to $12 • 50% Savings Original: $14 to $24 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Experience the comfort, softness and durability of Mahogany. The vibrant patterns and designs will add a pop of color and fun to your kitchen decor. The 100% cotton kitchen towels get softer with each wash and have a loop for hanging. Aprons and tote bags come in a variety of both seasonal and everyday options. Each of these pieces are machine washable for easy care. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

Maple Leaf at Home Maple Leaf at Home: Boards GMA Deal : $25 to $105 • 50% Savings Original: $50 to $210 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Maple Leaf’s personalized premium wood boards are crafted and engraved perfectly by skilled artisans. These warm woods and sleek designs elevate any gathering. The boards are great for olives, nuts and dips alongside your charcuterie and cheese. Add a monogram or name and give it as a personalized gift or gift it to yourself! Shipping is $6.99 per board.

Well Told Well Told: Custom Home Town Map Drinkware & Candles GMA Deal : $17.50 to $27 • 50% Savings Original: $35 to $54 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Well Told's Custom Home Town Map Drinkware and Candles are beautifully personalized with a detailed map of any U.S. city or town and your own custom inscription for an amazing gift that will bring back great memories with every use. Drinkware options include rocks glasses, pint glasses, mugs, tumblers and can coolers. The premium 7.5-ounce natural soy wax candle is hand-poured and has a burn time of 50-60 hours. Fragrances include Vanilla Bean, Ginger Pumpkin and Fresh Cut Balsam. Shipping is $4.95.

Lyre’s Spirit Co Lyre’s Spirit Co: Nonalcoholic Spirits GMA Deal : $26 to $250 • 50% Savings Original: $52 to $500 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Enjoy your drink, your way, with Lyre’s nonalcoholic spirits. With Lyre’s it’s up to you – replace some of the alcohol in your drink to make a low alcohol Lyre’s or make your classic favorites as a no-alcohol option simply by selecting from the many Lyre’s variants in their extensive range. They craft their spirits to taste just like the classics to which they pay homage and they source the finest all-natural essences, extracts and distillates from all corners of the globe. Options include Amalfi Spritz, Fin & Tonic, Classico, American Malt & Cola and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

ezpz ezpz: Mini Mats & First Foods Sets GMA Deal : $11.25 to $18.75 • 50% Savings Original: $22.50 to $37.50 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now ezpz products are designed by experts (and tested by moms) to set little ones up for safety and success as they practice -- and achieve -- mealtime milestones. Each product is designed by ezpz's in-house Pediatric Feeding Specialist for a specific phase of development. The First Foods Set includes one tiny cup, two tiny spoons and one tiny bowl. The Mini Mat is an all-in-one placemat and plate that suctions to the table, which prevents tipped bowls and plates. Shipping is $4.99.

FLÎKR FLÎKR Fire: Personal Fireplace GMA Deal : $62.50 • 50% Savings Original: $125 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Operating on just isopropyl (rubbing) alcohol, FLÎKR Fire safely brings the mesmerizing, peaceful, and fascinating nature of flame to any room in your home. You will get 45-60 minutes of warmth and coziness with just 5 ounces of isopropyl alcohol. The FLÎKR Fire Bundle is also available, which includes a lid and base. Limit three per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three.

Grillight Grillight: Grilling Tools GMA Deal : $11.99 to $27.99 • 40% to 44% Savings Original: $19.99 to $49.99 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Take your barbecue skills to the next level with smart grilling tools. No more worrying about grilling in the dark because Grillight’s stainless-steel LED Spatula and Tongs incorporate a waterproof, removable flashlight made with Ideal Illumination Technology to light up your grill any time of day or night. The heat-safe shredder claws and grill mat help elevate your grilling experience, too.

KOBLE KOBLE: Home Furniture GMA Deal : $42.99 to $109.99 Free shipping • 38% to 46% Savings Original: $79.99 to $179.99 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Give your space an upgrade. KOBLE side, night and coffee tables feature timeless designs to outfit any home. From mid-century modern to more traditional aesthetics, you can mix and match the right pieces for your at home vibe. Designed for storage, convenience, and decoration, these tables are easy to assemble and ready to be put to use. Free shipping!

Wax & Wit Wax & Wit: Cancer Survivor Candle Price : $19.95 • 20% Savings Original: $24.95 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now How strong? Cancer survivor strong! Wax & Wit’s 100% soy wax candle, hand-poured in Portland, Oregon, will fill any room with a beautiful Jasmine Honeysuckle scent and an even more important message, showing support to those fighting every day.

Exuviance Exuviance: Skin Care GMA Deal : $19.50 to $55.20 • 40% Savings Original: $32.50 to $92 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Put your skincare to work. Exuviance is on a mission to help prevent and rejuvenate aging-related skin concerns through science and premium ingredients. All formulas are created to encourage healthy skin renewal through exuviation -- shedding surface skin cells and working with your skin to maintain a youthful appearance and resist future signs of aging. Products are formulated using high performance ingredients blended at the optimal pH to deliver maximum efficacy to address the needs of a range of skin types and tones. Choose from cleansers, serums, creams and more.

The Original MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser: Makeup Remover Cloths GMA Deal : $7.50 to $12.50 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $25 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Erase makeup with just water. Wet the MakeUp Eraser and put it to work on waterproof mascara, eyeliner, foundation, lipstick, and more. Reusable and washable, the fabric is ultra-soft and safe for all skin types. Choose from singles and sets.

Empowered Cookies Empowered Cookies: Low Carb Cookie Packs GMA Deal : $15.99 to $29.99 • 20% to 25% Savings Original: $19.99 to $39.99 Valid: 10/08/2022 to 10/09/2022 Shop Now No more sacrificing taste for health. Empowered Cookies are where delicious meets nutritious -- low-carb and high-fiber with a soft-baked, cake-like texture. Enjoy for breakfast or as a pre-workout snack, these cookies taste like a cheat day, but are gluten-free and vegan. With a variety of flavors in six- and 12-packs, there’s an Empowered Cookie to fit everyone's taste buds.

Shop 8 more Digital Deals for fall fun:

Kitchen Cube Kitchen Cube: All-in-One Measuring Device GMA Deal : $12.50 • 50% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now The Kitchen Cube is an all-in-one measuring device that saves drawer space, increases organization and reduces clutter by combining more than 19 measurements into one compact design. Made with food-grade plastic, it’s small enough to fit in a drawer and packs in measurements ranging from teaspoons to cups. Shipping is $3.50.

David & Young David & Young: Caps & Beanies GMA Deal : $8 to $17 • 41% to 44% Savings Original: $14.50 to $29 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Get in the Halloween spirit with David & Young. These fun baseball hats and beanies feature embroidered pumpkins, cats, ghosts and more. Ponyflo baseball caps are also available, which feature a tangle-free opening to wear the hat with your high ponytail or bun. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.

YUMMIE YUMMIE: Apparel GMA Deal : $11 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $68 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Embrace your curves with YUMMIE, which is a hug, not a squeeze. No matter where you are or what you’re doing, YUMMIE embraces your shape comfortably and empowers you to be you. The versatile designs, innovative fits and deliciously soft fabrics are perfectly pieced together to meet your every need. Choose from a variety of everyday essentials, including shaping bottoms, leggings, bodysuits, tops and bras. Shipping is $7.25 or free over $75.

Imagination Starters Imagination Starters: Chalkboard Placemats, Travel Mats & Tracing Sets GMA Deal : $3.50 to $13 • 50% Savings Original: $7 to $26 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Keep kids entertained with Imagination Starters' no mess, easy-to-clean, reusable and reversible chalkboard placemats. One side has a printed design and the flip side is blank for the ultimate creative expression. The mats erase and clean up easily with a damp cloth. This assortment also includes tracing sets -- simply place the Trace & Erase sheet over anything you would like to trace. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

Face Halo Face Halo: Makeup Remover Sets GMA Deal : $7.50 to $11.50 • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $15 to $28 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Face Halo is the reusable makeup remover that works using water only. No need for rubbing or scrubbing, Face Halo gently removes makeup and impurities and is perfect for any skin type or sensitivity. Non-toxic and reusable, each Face Halo replaces up to 500 single-use makeup wipes and lasts for up to 200 machine washes. This assortment includes Face Halo X, which is the ultimate precision makeup remover and touch-up tool. The unique design helps to gently reach into delicate or hard-to-reach areas of the face to remove stubborn eye makeup or touch up your look throughout the day. Limit five per order. Shipping is $1.99.

Wet-it! Wet-it!: Absorbent Cloths GMA Deal : $9.50 to $11.25 per 3-pack • 50% Savings Original: $19 to $22.50 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Replace sponges, paper towels and washcloths with eco-friendly and biodegradable cloths. Wet-it! cloths are designed to be functional and long-lasting; great for the kitchen, bathroom, nursery, outdoors or anywhere something needs to be wiped up. This absorbent cloth can hold up to 16 times its weight and is non-abrasive. Shipping is $3.50 or free over $25.

PURPOSE Jewelry PURPOSE Jewelry: Jewelry GMA Deal : $11 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $65 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now PURPOSE’s jewelry is handmade with love by women escaping human trafficking. Your purchase gives hope, dignity and freedom to women around the world -- 100% of profits go to PURPOSE’s nonprofit, International Sanctuary, where women receive living wages, education, health care, and a safe and loving community. Each piece of jewelry is signed by the artisan who made it. Choose from necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.

