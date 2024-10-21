Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals with special guest Kristin Cavallari.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Uncommon James, Pura and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up 53% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Uncommon James: Jewelry
Effortlessly layer pieces together for your signature looks. Designed by Kristin Cavallari, Uncommon James brings you affordable, high-quality pieces to mix and match across earrings, necklaces and bracelets in gold-plated brass and rhodium-plated sterling silver, including trendy pieces such as ear climbers, huggies and Girl Boss earrings, which are one of Uncommon James' most popular hoops. Free shipping!
- $21 to $39 + FREE SHIPPING
- $42 - $78
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
Pura: Diffuser Bundles and Fragrance Sets
The Pura smart fragrance diffuser uses innovative smart-features paired with premium, clean scents to give you the most modern, customized, and high-end scenting experience possible. The Pura diffuser empowers you to design every detail of your home fragrance experience, all from your phone. Simply plug in, set up and let premium, clean fragrance enhance your every mood. Choose from five sets, which include popular scents. The Car Sets allow you to bring the same fragrance experience to your vehicle. Six-packs of fragrance refill sets are also available, which work in the Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffusers. Limit four per set. Shipping is $4.99.
- $25 to $65 + per set
- $50 - $130
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
Halfday Travel: Travel Bags
Halfday knows there's no better feeling than shutting your laptop and getting a headstart on your next getaway. They make innovative first-class bags and accessories that enhance the way you travel and make sure that you do so in style. The Garment Duffel is a bestselling 2-in-1 bag: half garment bag, half duffel and the ultimate travel hack. It fits a full suit or dress plus three-plus days of clothes, is carry-on friendly, lightweight, folds flat for storage and is made of durable and water-resistant material. Halfday Travel also just launched an innovative Double Decker that has a separate top and bottom compartment to keep clothes separate from shoes, laundry and more. This assortment also includes toiletry kits and tech kits. Shipping is $6.99.
- $14 - $49
- $28 - $98
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
GreenPan: Cookware
This 11-Piece GP5 set is the most advanced cookware from GreenPan. It features cutting-edge technologies like stay-flat bases, ultra-tough bodies, a groundbreaking PFAS-free ceramic nonstick surface and stay-cool stainless steel handles in chic champagne. No matter what you're making, you can use less oil and get more contact with this pan's innovative Balance Pro Base. All pans flex when they're heated, but this collection's ultra-tough 5-millimeter-thick fry pans and saute pan are designed to flex internally, meaning oil stays where you put it and your food gets maximum contact with the pan. This set includes 9.5-inch and 11-inch fry pans, 3-quart saute pan with lid, 3-quart saucepan with lid, 5-quart stockpot with lid, 3 pan protectors, silicone slotted spoon, silicone solid spoon and silicone spatula. Two-piece 9.5-inch and 11-inch fry pan sets are also available. Limit five per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free over $299.
- $75 to $299 + per set
- $150 - $600
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
Made In Cookware: Knives and Wine Glasses
Made In Cookware creates restaurant-quality kitchen supplies for home cooks and is the go-to destination for all your holiday cooking and hosting needs, from sharp knives for the kitchen to beautiful glassware for the table. The knives are crafted in the knife capital of the world, Thiers, France, and forged by a fifth generation bladesmith. The knives are full tang and fully forged, meaning they are crafted from a single rod of stainless steel that extends from tip to handle -- resulting in sharper, perfectly balanced blades. Knife options include Chef, Nakiri, Chef, Santoku, Paring and more. The glassware is machine-blown in Germany, where 11 generations of craftsmen have produced high-quality crystal glassware since 1521. These elite artisans pair old world tradition with modern glass blowing technologies to craft glassware that's free of heavy metals, as clear as pure quartz and miraculously dishwasher safe. Shipping is $4.99, or $19.99 for Alaska and Hawaii.
- $34.50 - $89.50
- $69 - $179
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
Corkcicle: Drinkware
Corkcicle designs innovative, style-forward products made to keep your favorite beverages insulated on-the-go, wherever you go. The Coffee Mug can keep your coffee, tea or cocoa hot for up to three hours or cold for up to nine hours. It's triple insulated and has a sliding, shatter-proof lid. The Commuter Cup is designed with a spill-proof 360-degree Sip Lid. It's great for the modern traveler or anyone who needs a quick sip. It keeps your beverages cold for 18 hours or hot for five hours. Choose from a range of vibrant colors. These are dishwasher safe. Shipping is $7.99 or free over $50.
- $17.50 - $20
- $35 - $40
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
Uncommon Beauty: Skin Care
Uncommon Beauty is a vegan, cruelty-free, gluten-free and fragrance-free skin care line from Kristin Cavallari. Get simple daily skin care routine essentials, plus extras you can add in based on your skin needs. The Enhanced Daily Water Cream envelopes skin in intense hydration for a smooth, supple, more radiant completion and helps prevent the appearance of fine lines. Bronzing Drops effortlessly blend into skin to give you a hydrated and ultra-moisturized dewy glow. Enhanced Pineapple Peptide Nectar brightens skin while actively combating the signs of aging. Free shipping!
- $7.50 to $31 + FREE SHIPPING
- $15 - $62
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
FHI Heat: Hair Tools
FHI Heat is known for creating styling tools and brushes loved by hair stylists nationwide. Every product produced at FHI Heat is created to cut down styling time and leave hair healthy and hydrated. The UNbrush Detangling Hair Brush gently yet thoroughly extracts knots and tangles from even the most unruly hair, painlessly and effortlessly. The UNbrush helps reduce styling time and prevents hair from catching. It's great for wet or dry hair. The Innovator Pro Speed Dryer is FHI Heat's lightest, fastest and most powerful hair dryer -- it has unique ergonomic features and gives you decreased styling time, all while infusing intense moisture to the hair. The Elite 2200 Accelerate Dryer was designed to last dramatically longer while still being ultra-lightweight and powerful. Featuring an advanced brushless (BLDC) motor, hair dries effortlessly. Achieve stunning results with ultimate shine and condition but without the additional heat damage. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $18.
- $9 - $175
- $18 - $350
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
Oclean: Electric Toothbrushes
Get better oral care with cutting-edge technology that won't break the bank. The Endurance Eco provides 72,000 movements per minute and delivers strong cleanliness with two brushing modes. The Flow has five brushing modes, 76,000 movements per minute and a two minute timer. The Air 2T has ultra-quiet technology with 80,000 movements per minute, a wall mount to use at home, a travel case for on-the-go and one charge that lasts for 30 days. Shipping is $4.99.
- $14 - $32.50
- $30 - $65
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
Cozy Earth: Loungewear
Elevate your everyday wear with new Cozy Earth apparel. Featuring pieces made for style and comfort, the CityScape collection is an exclusive line of luxury apparel with refined looks designed for everyday wear and for everyday comfort. Featuring versatile silhouettes made from innovative fabrics, choose from three collections for men and women. Mix and match pieces across crewnecks, sweatpants, shorts, hoodies, tees, joggers and more. Free shipping!
- $34 to $147.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $68 - $295
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
VIONIC: Elise Sneaker
You never have to sacrifice style for comfort with Vionic's Vio-Motion Technology built into every great-looking sneaker. Elevate your casual style with this leather lace-up sneaker, which features Vionic's exclusive supportive technology for ultimate comfort and heel padding, which makes them wearable right out of the box. The podiatrist-developed footbed contours provide amazing support, comfort and stability for all-day wear. Choose from five colors, available in women's whole and half sizes in medium and wide. Shipping is $5.
- $60
- $125
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
Santa Barbara Design Studio: Totes and Pouches
Santa Barbara Design Studio's on-the-go stylish totes and pouches carry all of your essentials. All have different attributes to make each functional and special. Features include genuine leather handles, waterproof material and 100% jute. Choose from a variety of fun phrases including Game Day, Girl's Weekend, Always on Vacay, #Momlife and more. The Wine Bags make it easy to gift wine this holiday season -- they can also be reused time and again. Other options include Canvas Pouches, Market Totes and Mini Canvas Totes. Shipping is $7.95 or free over $35.
- $5 - $27
- $10 - $54
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 10/21/2024
PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics
Accentuate natural-born beauty. PÜR's philosophy is PÜR and simple, and this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best, long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skin care solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day.
- $5 - $23
- $24 - $46
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 11/03/2024
ExtremeFit: Compression Wear
Make your socks work for you. Extreme Fit is where fashion and function unite to redefine the way you think about compression socks. This assortment of soft, breathable and moisture-wicking socks is designed to help improve circulation, reduce swelling, and relieve aches and fatigue, so you can take on your day with supportive comfort and look good, too. Compression apparel for relief and comfort available, too!
- $10 - $30
- $15 - $50
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 11/03/2024
Wax & Oils: Soy Candles
Light and transform any space with a beautiful scent. Wax & Oils clean-burning 100% soy wax candles will enlighten your senses. This assortment of seasonal and classic scents has something for everyone from Autumn Spice and Frosted Cranberry to Peppermint Eucalyptus and Coffee Shop. Hand-poured in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
- $10.50
- $15
- Valid: 10/21/2024 to 11/03/2024