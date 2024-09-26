Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on "Good Morning America" co-anchor Lara Spencer's fabulous finds.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Kashwére, Oh My Mahjong, Bra 30 and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 80% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
Kashwére: Apparel
Kashwére launched over 20 years ago out of the inspiration to create a unique yarn that parallels the elegance of cashmere, yet has the convenience of easy, unfussy care. From chilly morning walks to Sunday brunch, the ultra plush and decadently soft Kashwére keeps you warm and cozy. When you dress in Kashwére, you get to enjoy the comfort of cuddling up in a blanket while on the go. This assortment includes options for men and women including pullovers, hoodies, vests and full zips. In addition to the kangaroo pocket, the hoodie's innovative design features an eye mask that is conveniently tucked away into the hood for easy access when you need to block stress and focus on rest. Shipping is $4.99.
- $49.50 - $99.50
- $99 - $199
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Bra 30: The After Bra
No underwire, straps or clasps! Surround yourself in softness with tanks from Bra 30. Made with beautiful colors and soft, luxurious fabric that's the perfect blend of ultra-soft cotton and spandex, Bra 30 allows you to maintain support without hassle. Choose from a variety of tank styles and tube tops, ranging from hipster to tummy tucker, in a range of colors. Shipping is $7.95.
- $15 - $20
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Oh My Mahjong: Mahjong Tiles & Accessories
With a mission to empower women and spread joy through mahjong, Oh My Mahjong offers beautifully crafted, high-quality mahjong tiles that blend traditional characters with modern, stylish designs, making every game a stunning and elevated experience. These tiles are crafted with a meticulous eye for detail, featuring traditional mahjong characters reimagined with beautiful, modern designs. Each set is not just a game -- it's a piece of art that's ideal for play or display. This assortment also includes Mahjong mats, books, playing cards, cocktail napkins and more. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $150.
- $25 - $212.50
- $50 - $425
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
TAJA Collection: Personalized Candles
TAJA Collection creates personalized and nontoxic candles that make the perfect gift for every occasion. All of TAJA's candles are made with soy wax and phthalate-free fragrances. The products are also free from parabens, paraffin and synthetic dyes. The candles are fully customizable -- personalize with a name, initial or even your pet's picture. You can also personalize the outside lid. Choose from a variety of sizes and fragrances including Vanilla Bourbon (soft vanilla), Miami Squeeze (sweet citrus) and Hampton House (classic florals). Shipping is 99 cents.
- $28 - $188
- $56 - $376
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Peepers: Eyewear
Peepers strives to deliver fashion at its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of polarized sunglasses helps reduce glare while enhancing color, depth and clarity. The UV400 protection blocks 99.9% of UVA/UVB rays and the dual anti-scratch coating provides long lasting protection. Bifocal sunglasses, reading sunglasses and blue light readers are also available, the last of which filters high-energy visible blue light. Shipping is $4.99.
- $11 - $14.50
- $22 - $29
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Cozy Earth: Bath Collection
Transform your bathroom into a spa with Cozy Earth premium bath essentials. This bath collection features products made from durable and ultra-absorbent viscose from bamboo. Options include Luxe Washcloths, which have a plush 600 GSM weight and offer exceptional softness and absorbency, making them a luxurious addition to your daily ritual. Elevate your post-bath experience with the Luxe Bath Robe. With an adjustable tie waist and spacious front-facing pockets, this lightweight robe offers functionality and style. Other options include hand towels, bath sheets, waffle bath wrap and more. Free shipping!
- $22.50 to $90 + Free Shipping
- $45 - $180
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
alicia adams alpaca: Throw Blankets
Accent your favorite chair, couch or bed with this beautiful throw blanket. It also makes a beautiful wrap or cape! These alpaca throws are made of an upcycled alpaca blend in a process awarded with the German Design Award. Alpaca is one of the rarest and finest natural fibers in the world -- it is cozy, soft and warm. Choose from 11 options across three styles. Free shipping!
- $98.50 + Free Shipping
- $495
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Coolibar: Sun Protection Clothing and Accessories
For nearly 20 years, Coolibar has developed the most innovative, technical and elegant UPF 50+ apparel and accessories. It's the first sun-protective clothing company to receive The Skin Cancer Foundation's Seal of Recommendation and the Melanoma International Foundation's seal of approval, making this UPF50+ brand recommended by dermatologists across the country. The fabrics are soft, stretchy and high-quality -- they will last a lifetime. The UV fingerless gloves include silicone print grippers on the palms and fingers for added grip and dexterity. Still made with Coolibar's soft and comfortable four-way stretch mesh construction, these sun gloves are wrist length with half-finger coverage. The wide leg pants have a split leg opening for breezy movement. The gorgeous drape of the sustainable UPF 50+ fabric is so soft in these naturally flowy pants, you'll forget you're wearing sun protection. Other options include sun wraps, sun gloves, hats and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100.
- $5 - $69.50
- $22 - $139
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Sterling Forever: Jewelry
Elevate your accessory game and make a statement with Sterling Forever's collection of core basic styles featuring bold, statement earrings. Indulge in luxurious elegance of the sparkling CZ shield pendant and rolo chain, the CZ horseshoe pendant or the striking evil eye pendant. From layered necklaces and teardrop stud earrings to chain bracelets and tube hoops, these pieces can be dressed up for special occasions or dressed down for everyday wear. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $75.
- $10 - $30
- $20 - $84
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Shinery: Jewelry Cleaner
Take your jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining in a matter of seconds with Shinery, which creates easy-to-use jewelry cleaning products for immediate and noticeably visible results. The Jewelry Wash cleans your jewelry while washing your hands -- it's like having a private jeweler at your sink. No need to take your jewelry off, you clean it while wearing it. The Radiance Brush has soft bristles and a contoured surface which effectively cleans even the most intricate jewelry settings all while being gentle and safe on skin. The handle is intentionally soft to the touch and comfortable to hold. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $60.
- $11 - $28
- $22 - $56
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Durango Boots: Cowgirl Boots
For over half a century, Durango has been building the world's best authentic western footwear, merging style, comfort, and innovation for those who live the western life. Durango Boots embody authentic Western heritage, offering premium cowboy craftsmanship and timeless Western style. Choose from a variety of cowgirl boots -- tall, ankle, shortie and fringe -- which include features such as a rubber outsole, for unique tread detailing for added flair and traction, cushion flex insole and soft mesh lining, which allows air circulation to keep feet cool and comfortable. Free shipping!
- $69 to $109 + Free Shipping
- $139 - $218
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Miami Chains & Co.: Phone Chains and Wristlets
Fashion meets function -- these phone chains and wristlets are made of quality materials and are on point with the latest trends including couture-inspired silk styles, suede and pearls. Now you can wear your smartphone as a crossbody like a handbag or around your wrist as a wristlet so you can go hands-free while keeping your phone close. AirPod chains and phone charms are also available. Limit four per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
- $18 - $34.50
- $36 - $69
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Brouk and Co.: Brett Collection
Brouk and Co. makes travel a breeze! The Brett 2-in-1 Garment & Duffel Roller Bag is a sleek and stylish bag that blends functionality and fashion for the modern traveler. Made from high-quality vegan leather, it functions as both a garment and duffle bag and is perfect for any trip. Complete the collection with coordinating pieces, which include toiletry bags and weekender bags featuring a zippered pocket and two open pockets for your phone, wallet and keys. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $170.
- $20 - $95
- $54 - $210
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Accessory Concierge: Accessories
Accessory Concierge carries on-trend, high quality, affordable accessories for every occasion! This large assortment includes acrylic clutches, sunglasses in a variety of styles and colorways, and jewelry from necklaces to bracelets and earrings in beaded, silver-plated, and gold-plated options. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $45.
- $15 - $44
- $30 - $88
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Pillow Slides: Slides
Designed by podiatrists and made with super comfy materials that mold to your feet, Pillow Slides are comfy for everyone. Whether you're dealing with plantar fasciitis, long days on your feet, or just love that cloud-walking feeling, these are for you. The orthotic arch support encourages optimal foot posture, aiding whole body alignment while evenly distributing the pressure on your feet. Choose from Black, Brown, Blue or Coral. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two or more.
- $30
- $60
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Comrad Socks: Compression Socks
Comrad Socks brings you daily compression socks for all-day energy, support and comfort. They help prevent circulatory conditions like edema and lower the risk of developing varicose veins. This large assortment includes a variety of colors and styles including knee-high, ankle, timberwool and cozy grip compression slipper socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $9 - $19
- $18 - $38
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Anisa Beauty: Tools and Brushes
Anisa Beauty offers cruelty-free makeup and skin care brushes and tools to pair with your favorite products and enhance their performance. Options include a selection of makeup brushes for concealer, foundation and more, or choose the skin care brushes. Also included in this assortment are items for brush care like the Wash 2.0, which works to effectively break down and dissolve product buildup and oils. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $75.
- $7.50 - $20
- $15 - $40
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Discover Night: Silk Pillowcases, Eye Maks and Skincare
Elevate your skin care routine with Discover NIGHT's silk-powered products. Refresh, moisturize and heal your skin with luxurious silk and gold sheet masks, silk and salicylic acid pimple patches and raw silk washcloth. Complement your silk-powered skin care with Discover NIGHT's generously-sized silk eye mask, reversible DualSilk pillowcase and luxe silk pillowcase. All are meticulously designed to protect your skin and hair, minimizing frizz and promoting a well-rested glow. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $10 - $40
- $20 - $100
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/26/2024
Savings on 20 Skin & Wellness Brands
Bring the spa home with top skincare, beauty and wellness finds from 20 brands. Don’t miss out on everything from Oprah’s favorites and a supermodel’s organic skincare to popular bestsellers and award-winning brands… plus, get free shipping when you spend $40! From rejuvenating serums, wrinkle-releasing patches, age-defying facial devices and wellness you can wear, the exclusive savings on this powerhouse assortment of self-care steals won't bust your budget. Save now on BeautyStat viral Universal C Skin Refiner; PMD microderm devices; SiO Beauty’s reusable silicone patches to combat wrinkles; Dermaflash dermaplaning and exfoliating devices; SBLA anti-aging sculpting wands; Solawave red light therapy; supermodel Miranda Kerr’s KORA Organics certified organic skincare; Wander Beauty’s multi-tasking makeup; Grace & Company shower caps and hair accessories; Parasilk hot paraffin treatments; Womaness skincare for menopausal skin; The Good Patch’s wearable wellness; compression socks from PRO Compression; TheraICE cold therapy pain relief solutions; truMedic massager; Eve Lom’s multitasking cleanser; AHAVA mineral rich bodycare; BondiBoost’s nourishing hair care; Blissy silk pillowcases; and Beekman 1802’s goat milk skincare.
- $7.50 - $174.50
- $12 - $349
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/27/2024
Bertha: Grooming Kits
Step up your grooming game with kits from Bertha. Each kit includes surgical stainless steel grooming tools, all held in a stylish and sturdy genuine leather zipper case. It's ideal for everyday use and compact for travel so you don't have to sacrifice your self-grooming routine on the go.
- $18 - $28
- $50 - $95
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 10/06/2024
rockflowerpaper: Travel Accessories
Make travel a breeze. With designs inspired by the colors, textures and textiles from travels around the world, this assortment of lightweight and water-resistant styles will elevate your packing experience. Mix and match or build a coordinating collection of packing cubes, toiletry bags, beach bags and pouches from rockflowerpaper.
- $8 - $25
- $12 - $40
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/29/2024
Zadro: Vanity Mirrors
Up your glam game! Zadro's LED mirrors are ideal for getting ready at any time of day. Outfit your vanity with a range of magnification and lighting options in sleek designs so you can actually see what you're doing!
- $35 - $120
- $50 - $200
- Valid: 09/26/2024 to 09/29/2024
Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics
Get glam with Laura Geller Beauty. This assortment features The Best of the Best Baked Tuscan Dreams Palette from their 2024 holiday collection. Inspired by a Tuscan getaway, it features versatile, highly pigmented shades to sculpt, define, and enhance for flawless, all-day wear. This also includes the Jelly Balm Nourishing Lip Serum, which offers a lightweight tint with a non-sticky sheer wash of color, all while delivering a refreshing dose of hydrating ingredients. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40.
- $4 - $34.50
- $8 - $69
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
Perricone MD: Skincare
Introducing Perricone MD's all-new High Potency Face Finishing & Firming Radiant Moisturizer. This illuminating, rose-scented moisturizer transforms the look of dull skin by immediately delivering a lit-from-within radiance for a healthy, luminous complexion. It delivers instant hydration while visibly minimizing imperfections, uneven texture, and discoloration over time for more even-looking skin. The Retinol Recovery Overnight Moisturizer is a rich, ultra-nourishing moisturizer that works overnight with three forms of retinol to help support the skin's natural recovery and renewal process by promoting a visible reduction in lines and wrinkles. It delivers intense hydration to thoroughly replenish and protect the skin's moisture barrier for a firmer, smoother, more rested complexion. Free shipping!
- $19.50 to $67.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $39 - $135
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
StriVectin: Skincare
StriVectin is an anti-aging skincare brand that delivers real, visible, clinically proven results. They are the makers of the #1 selling cream exclusively for the neck and decollete in the US. The Peptight Tightening Neck Serum Roller is the ultimate in smoothing and tightening. This potent serum is expertly formulated with lifting dipeptides to visibly improve horizontal lines on the neck and loss of definition along the jawline, commonly known as “tech neck.” Or, visibly plump and smooth skin so wrinkles appear filled in with the Peptide Plump Line Filling Bounce Serum (Botox in a bottle.) This intelligent serum improves the look of lines with Proprietary Alpha-3 Peptide – a breakthrough peptide that is so smart it has the power to target three of the skin's natural building blocks: Collagen, Elastin, and Hyaluronic Acid. Free shipping!
- $14 to $69.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $28 - $139
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
ICONIC London: Cosmetics
ICONIC London has the products to help you achieve a flawless five-minute face that seamlessly transitions from day to night. The Blurring Blush Cheek Stick is so buttery soft and gives a beautiful, blurred satin-skin look all day long. The Lustre Lip Oil gives lips incredible, comfortable, long-lasting shine (made with hydrating hyaluronic acid, vitamins C and E.) The Triple Threat Mascara is an ultra-black mascara that doesn’t flake or crumble and lasts over 12 hours, delivering incredible volume, length, and lift. The brush gets right to the root of the lashes for an instant fuller lash line. Free shipping!
- $12.50 to $39.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $25 - $79
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
butter LONDON: Nail Care & Cosmetics
butter LONDON believes not all ingredients are created equal and only offers good-for-you products that are always formulated with safe skin-pampering ingredients. They apply the same "clean and luxurious" formulation philosophy to their high-performance makeup collection for the face, lip and eyes. This assortment includes new products, including the Espresso Martini Nail Duo, Winter Color Essentials 6-Piece Set and Nail Rescue Kit & Organizer, which helps nails that are in need of a little TLC. Shipping is $6.95.
- $4.50 - $38
- $9 - $79
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
Designed for maximum comfort, Pedi Couture’s toe separator sandals are an ideal solution for pedicures and yoga. These sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. The comfortable design of Pedi Couture sandals allows for proper blood circulation in your feet, promoting foot health and reducing the risk of swelling or discomfort. The textured sandals are designed with built-in arch support, offering relief for tired feet, and helping to prevent conditions like plantar fasciitis. Choose from two styles -- classic or textured. Limit four per order. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95.
- $15 - $17
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
Plufl: Human Dog Bed
As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Plufl is the first dog bed for humans. Whether you are looking for a cozy reading nook, the ultimate sleepover buddy or simply a place to snuggle up with your fur baby, the versatility of the Plufl really makes it the ultimate cozy companion. The built-in 360° pillow bolster gently cradles your head and neck to alleviate tension for a deep, sound nap that will have you feeling rejuvenated in no time. Enjoy the blissful feeling of your body floating on a cloud with the supportive and high-grade memory and orthopedic foam base. Take the Plufl anywhere you want with its foldable design - just use the straps provided to fold the Plufl in half. Choose from four colors. Shipping is $13.
- $199
- $399
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
Licorice.com: Licorice Sets
Licorice.com is the authority on licorice, featuring gourmet, nostalgic licorice flavors. These licorice gifts are comprised of their top-selling flavors for each unique palate -- Red Licorice, Black Licorice and even Sour Licorice. The gift boxes include three tubes of licorice, each weighing 1lb, and come packaged ready for gifting. Other options include Sweet & Sour Petites and Flavors of Finland. Shipping is $6.99.
- $29 to $47 + per set
- $58 - $94
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
Sweater Hound: Custom Sweater or Blanket
This is the ultimate gift for any dog or cat owner. Simply send a photo of your animal. Nearly any photo will do because Sweater Hound’s team will hand draw the image. Then, they’ll send it to you for review before sending it off to production. You can choose among multiple designs -- holiday, plain, pet wearing bowtie or super pet -- for a knit sweater or blanket. The sweaters are available for kids and adults. You will receive a voucher via email upon purchase and it must be redeemed by 1/15/25. Order by 11/1 for delivery in time for Christmas. Limit one per order. Shipping is $9.97.
- $79 - $91
- $158 - $182
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
HomeWorx by Slatkin & Co.: Home Fragrances
HomeWorx is led by Harry Slatkin, the “King of Home Fragrance,” offering over 32 years of expertise in delivering a fine fragrance experience to every home like no other. Each candle is crafted by master perfumers using essential oils from around the world, providing a premium, room-filling fragrance experience for up to 55 hours. Every scent tells a story with top, middle, and base fragrance notes, offering a unique experience throughout the life of the candle. The wicks are 100% cotton, lead-free and have been optimized for a perfect soot-free burn throughout the life of the candle. These candles utilize a proprietary wax blend that is safe to burn around pets and those with allergies. Choose from 14oz candles, 16oz candles, reed diffusers and hand soap. Fragrances include Possessed Plum, Trick or Treat, Witch’s Spell, Wicked Cherry and more. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $12 - $37.50
- $24 - $75
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
Tommie Copper: Compression Apparel
Tommie Copper is the original copper compression company, founded to help you feel your best every day. Who said back support has to be bulky and uncomfortable? Tommie Copper’s innovative line of compression shirts with built-in back support has made fighting back pain as easy as getting dressed in the morning. The secret is in the Power Mesh panels, which provide the perfect trifecta of support, flexibility, and compression. Options are available for men and women. The Shoulder Support Bra for women has support panels to encourage healthy posture and 4D stretch for free-moving comfort with great support. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $12 - $74.75
- $29.50 - $149.50
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
KT Tape: Kinesiology Tape
KT Tape provides effective pain relief and support. It is trusted by trainers, physical therapists, athletes, and active people of all types to help them keep moving forward to their goals, including many Team USA athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics. KT Tape works by gently lifting the skin to temporarily increase local blood flow. The cotton KT Tape is flexible to maintain a full range of motion and comes in pre-cut strips. You can comfortably wear it for one to three days. KT Tape PRO is made of quick drying, 100% synthetic fabric that is ultra-breathable. Anti-Chafing Wipes, Blister Prevention Tape and Electromagnetic Pain Relief Device are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $5 - $12.50
- $10 - $35
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/25/2024
TRUHAIR: Hair Care & Accessories
Boost body, refresh scalp, and color gray roots with plant derived fibers and quality pigments from TRUHAIR. The Color Fibers Root Cover and Density Builder formula provides a natural "hair-like" and soft-focus, helping to blend seamlessly with hair while also making hair appear fuller, thicker, and more voluminous. This assortment also includes hair treatments and accessories, including creaseless styling clips and scrunchies.
- $7 - $39
- $12 - $72
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 10/06/2024
Lifepro: RejuvaGrow Red Light Hair Growth Device
Start a hair health journey. The RejuvaGrow Red Light Hair Growth Device is designed to help increase circulation to the scalp, promoting stronger and fuller hair growth. The Infrared and Near-Infrared Light technology is designed to help rejuvenate the skin below the hair for improved overall hair health in 10 minute sessions. Free shipping!
- $90 + Free Shipping
- $200
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 10/06/2024