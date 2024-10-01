Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals that are powerful in pink.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as AnaOno, Awe Inspired, Freedom Deodorant and more. The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 68% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
AnaOno: Bras, Pants & Robes
AnaOno strives for absolute chest-inclusivity, supporting all chests before, during, and after breast cancer. AnaOno says, one breast, two breasts, no breasts, or new breasts, all chests deserve equal support. Choose from a variety of bra styles which include Front Closure Compression, Soft Cup Bralette, Unilateral Molded Sling Bra, as well as post-surgical bra options. The Abby Lounge Pants are an effortless loungewear and recovery staple. The lightweight modal material is gentle on pain points and sensitive areas. The Miena Robe feels luxurious against the skin with a cooling effect during the day. Shipping is $4.99.
- $19.50 - $34.50
- $39 - $69
- Valid: 10/01/2024 to 10/01/2024
Awe Inspired: Jewelry & Hats
Founded by a three-time cancer survivor, Awe Inspired designs wearable symbols of empowerment. Their pieces, including their Goddess Collection, which includes more than 300,000 necklaces sold, are symbols of uplifting empowerment. The affirmation necklaces encourage women to claim their affirmation and speak their aspirations into existence with mottos that include, I AM WORTHY OF ABUNDANCE, INHALE THE FUTURE EXHALE THE PAST, among others. The collection is made from ethically sourced sterling silver, 14k gold, and genuine gemstones. Choose from a variety of hats and jewelry options, including stunning necklaces and rings. Free shipping!
- $19 to $130 + FREE SHIPPING
- $38 - $260
- Valid: 10/01/2024 to 10/01/2024
Freedom Deodorant: Body Care
Created by a breast cancer survivor and thriver, Freedom Deodorant provides 24-hour protection. The deodorant is formulated without aluminum, perfume, dyes, or parabens. The new packaging is made from recyclable and eco-friendly materials, so you can help reduce your environmental footprint. The Everywhere Deo Spray is designed for use on arms, feet, body, and private areas, ensuring you're fresh all over. Whole Body Deodorant Wipes are individually wrapped, compact, and easy to carry, these wipes are perfect for gym bags, purses, or travel kits, ensuring you can freshen up anywhere. Shipping is $4.99.
- $6.50 - $25.50
- $13 - $51
- Valid: 10/01/2024 to 10/01/2024
Goldfaden MD: Skincare
This line of skincare was developed to mimic the radiant effects of the coveted in-office dermatologist procedures performed by leading dermatologist Dr. Goldfaden by using natural, clean ingredients, powered by plants. Goldfaden MD does not put harsh ingredients into its products that cause irritation to the skin. They are result-focused and naturally conscious. Goldfaden MD products meet The Credo Clean Standard, meeting leading standards for safety and sustainability. The Best Selling Duo includes Bright Eyes, an advanced ultra-light brightening eye cream that reduces the appearance of under eye darkness, puffiness and fine lines, and Doctor’s Scrub, a daily crystal infused facial exfoliator that removes dead surface skin and infuses hydration. The AM+PM Hydrating Booster Set includes a moisturizer and rich overnight cream for morning and evening hydration. Free shipping!
- $24 to $75 + FREE SHIPPING
- $48 - $235
- Valid: 10/01/2024 to 10/01/2024
Lola Blankets: Blankets
Unbelievably soft and perfectly stretchy, cozy comfort has never looked or felt so good. Lola Blankets are made of 100% vegan and cruelty-free faux fur, making them a comforting gift to anyone who you'd like to wrap in comfort. The unique elastic stretch forms to your body and has zero shedding. These are the blankets that are equally cozy as they are stylish on any couch, chair or bed. Machine-washable and stain-resistant. Choose from seven colors in three sizes. Free shipping!
- $54.50 to $194.50 + FREE SHIPPING
- $109 - $389
- Valid: 10/01/2024 to 09/01/2025
Blissy: Silk Pillowcases
Designed to give you better hair, skin, and sleep while being gentle on skin and hair. Blissy Silk Pillowcases are made of 100% Mulberry Silk. This temperature regulating pillowcase is hypoallergenic and hydrating for the skin and hair, and it elevates your bed with its luxurious look. Machine-washable for easy cleaning, each pillowcase has a zippered closure and is available in Standard, Queen and King. Choose from 15 colors. Free shipping!
- $42 to $52 + FREE SHIPPING
- $90 - $110
- Valid: 10/01/2024 to 10/01/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Save The Girls: Touch Screen Purses
Keep your phone handy while going hands-free. Save the Girls' Touch Screen Purses allow you to text, answer your phone and perform other simple smartphone functions while keeping your phone safe and secure in your purse! Choose from simple, timeless styles or add a touch of fashion flare with patterned and tassel designs. This assortment also features the Techy Tote for those who need a little extra room, but still want a protective phone pouch, which comes included and attaches to the tote for easy access. With every purchase, Save The Girls donates to support breast cancer research.
- $13 - $45
- $25 - $90