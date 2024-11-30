Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals savings from small businesses.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Softies, Daniela Swaebe and more. The deals start at just $2 and are up 85% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
Softies: Robes
Softies' Serenity Robe Collection gives you warmth without the weight. Size inclusive from petite to plus, this a great gift for anyone who loves to be cozy. Its ultra-plush fabric is a comfortable yet stylish way to relax. Choose from three styles with features including short and long zip robes with sweetheart and mandarin collar necklines, and Softies' classically styled wrap robe with a set-in waist. Limit six per order. Shipping is $8.99 or free with two.
- $54 - $59
- $109 - $119
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 11/30/2024
Daniela Swaebe: Jewelry
Get holiday-ready with the Meaningful Gifts collection. Grab the Divine Guardian Angel Numbers & Clip Chain Layering Necklace Set — the angel numbers hold special meaning — the Initial Heart & Solitaire Layering Necklace Set or the stunning Stellar Me Mother of Pearl Reversible Medallion Necklace for a unique, personal touch. Maximize your style and gifting game with the Hair Tie & Bracelet Sets — the unique, dual-purpose gems feature birthstones and initials. These stylish pieces effortlessly transform from hair accessories to elegant wristwear, making them a thoughtful and standout gift. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $5 - $28
- $15 - $198
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 11/30/2024
Caren Products: PAINT! Light Up Lip Gloss
Easily touch up your lip gloss anytime and anywhere. A great stocking stuffer, PAINT! Light Up Lip Gloss features a LED-lit applicator wand and a convenient side mirror for easy application. With the luxurious natural formula enriched with aloe vera, jojoba, and grapeseed oils, your lips will feel soft, smooth, and creamy, never sticky. These glosses apply evenly and deliver a long, silky shine. Choose from more than 20 colors. Limit 12 per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $12
- $24
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 11/30/2024
Curlfriend Collective: Hair Accessories
Give the gift of good hair! Winner of two SELF Best of Healthy Beauty Awards this year, Curlfriend Collective was founded by a curly girl who could never find hair ties or scrunchies that would fit all of her hair. When you stretch out the Hair Match Silk Scrunchies, you'll see the highlights and lowlights built into the curly print, so it hides perfectly in with your hair color. Choose from seven colors, even coming in a set of four. The XL Silk Scrunchies won Best Scrunchies for Thick Hair by SELF. They are big, bold and great for protecting your hair during workouts, sleeping or anytime you want to simply get your hair out of your face. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50.
- $14 - $73
- $28 - $147
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 11/30/2024
Tech Candy: Techcessories
For the tech-savvy person on your list, Tech Candy is a collection of techcessories — from powerful batteries and charging cords, to tech cleaning products and other gadget goodies. The new Smitten with this eMitten Hand Warmer + Power Bank has double-sided heat, which is great for sporting events, outside work and emergency use in the car. The three heat settings provide the warmth you need and 5000mAh of rechargeable energy to fully power up your phone more than 1.5 times. The Easy Breezy Portable Fan & Power Bank continuous cooling for up to eight hours with its soft-touch silicone blades. It also has an emergency battery power bank. The Hookup Universal Phone Lanyard makes it easy to keep your phone on hand at all times, requires nothing to stick to your device and can be used three ways -- as a wristlet, like a necklace or cross body. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100.
- $2 - $20
- $4 - $40
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 11/30/2024
The Darling Effect: Tumblers & Mugs
Great for anyone who loves to stay hydrated and stylish, these chic 20 and 40 oz tumblers are your triple-walled insulated companions that keep drinks hot or cold for hours. They also fit perfectly in car cup holders for ultimate convenience. The 14 oz insulated mugs bring style and warmth to every sip, with triple-walled stainless-steel insulation to keep drinks cozy, a sturdy handle for easy carrying, and a spill-resistant lid — ideal for enjoying coffee, tea or hot chocolate anywhere you go. Choose from a variety of fun patterns. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $13 - $20
- $28 - $46
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 11/30/2024
Panache Apparel Co.: Jackets, Flannels & Accessories
Panache Apparel provides fashion and freedom of expression without having to compromise on quality or aesthetics. Panache is best known for its knits and promoting self-confidence with style. Choose from a large selection of their bestselling pom knit hats, relaxed fit cozy plaid jackets, flannels, and totes, duffle bags, and crossbody bags. Shipping is $5 or free over $50.
- $14 - $44
- $28 - $88
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/15/2024
Bunnies & Bows: Personalized Pillowcases & Tea Towels
Give a personalized gift with these customized tea towels and pillowcases from Bunnies and Bows. Made in America, choose from a large variety of designs and personalize with a name of your choice. The tea towels, many of which feature humorous phrases, are sweet gifts for anyone who enjoys time in the kitchen, while the pillowcases bring sweet dreams to little ones. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $7 - $20
- $14 - $40
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/15/2024
Rogue Industries: Wallets & Travel Bags
Nobody likes a bulky, overstuffed wallet. The ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a man's front pocket. Choose from several neutral color options and money clips are also available. Also included in this assortment are the Rogue Leather Duffle Bag, Rogue Leather Weekend Tote, and Rouge Leather BackPack -- luxurious genuine leather bags that are sure to impress from weekend to work and everywhere in between. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two or more.
- $5 - $197.50
- $10 - $395
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/15/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Swaddle and Nest: Personalized Blankets and Stockings
Personalized gifts are always a winner! Soft, cozy blankets from Swaddle and Nest have modern fonts and colors in three sizes. Personalized knit stockings are ideal for decorating and gifting, too!
- $16.50 - $42
- $25 - $55
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/08/2024
The Burning Stones: Crystal Oil Candles
Gift a beautifully unique candle. The Burning Stones combine candles and crystals to create a magical ambiance. This family-run small business creates stunning center-piece candles that last forever: just refill with the smokeless, odorless oil. From amethyst, quartz, geodes, and more there’s a special piece for anyone on your list. Free shipping!
- $75 to $650 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $850
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/08/2024
Toga Towel: Toga Towel
Never worry about keeping a towel in place again. Toga Towel has a strap along the shoulder, making it a hands-free, wearable towel. Luxurious, spa-like comfort that’s ultra-soft and absorbent, so you’ll never want to take it off. With an oversized front pocket for even more convenience. Free shipping!
- $45 + Free Shipping
- $70
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/08/2024
Lenny & Eva: Faith Jewelry
Gift jewelry that acts as a reminder of positivity, motivation, and faith. The Faith Over Fear bracelets feature a gleaming gold-plated cross charm on a stretch bracelet adorned with natural semi-precious gemstones. Each bracelet is packaged on a decorative card with an intentional piece of scripture. Choose from two Faith Over Fear necklaces to complete your meaningful collection. The Gold Cross Slider Necklace is delicate and simple with a sleek, adjustable gold cross pendant. The White Cross Pendant Necklace adorns a delicate white enamel cross charm, a timeless piece symbolizing faith and grace.
- $17 - $20.50
- $28 - $34
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/15/2024
Saltopia: Infused Sea Salt Blends
Fill recipes with incredible flavors and create meals and experiences friends and family will always remember! The Thrills for the Grill set is ideal for grill and meat lovers galore, with flavors like lemon pepper, BBQ, smoked hickory and applewood, and even sweet maple. The Mangia Tutto Italiano (“Eat Everything Italian”) brings delicious Italian flavors to your kitchen. Featuring fresh basil, roasted garlic, creamy pesto, and sundried tomatoes, for authentic Italian seasonings in almost any dish. Each 3.4 oz glass jar has over 20 servings and five are packaged together in a giftable, heavy-duty box set.
- $35
- $70
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/15/2024
Hanahana Beauty: Skin Care
Unwind after a long day of holiday craziness with ethically sourced ingredients, starting with shea butter sourced directly from producers in Tamale, Ghana. The luxurious Lavender Vanilla Shea Body Butter is infused with essential oils known for their anti-inflammatory properties, providing relief from mild discomfort with a soothing aroma. The Eucalyptus Shea Body Butter, especially formulated to support dry and sensitive skin. The set of three minis is the perfect gift for keeping skin nourished on the go. Detoxifying mask is also available.
- $18 - $24
- $22 - $32
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/15/2024
Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Mini Card Case
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills to stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful pink and neon pink are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college. Plus, for an even more streamlined design, with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills.
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/15/2024
Shinery: Jewelry Wash and Gift Set
Take jewelry from dirty and dull to sparkling and shining in a matter of seconds with Shinery, an Oprah favorite. The Jewelry Wash cleans jewelry while washing your hands so there’s no need to take your jewelry off… you clean it while wearing it! The gift set includes The Radiance Brush alongside Jewelry Wash. The brush has soft bristles and a contoured surface which effectively cleans even the most intricate jewelry settings all while being gentle and safe on skin.
- $17 - $34
- $28 - $56
- Valid: 11/30/2024 to 12/15/2024
Plus, shop Tory Johnson's exclusive Digital Deals
Mighty Mug: The Mighty Mug
Save yourself or a lucky recipient from embarrassing, messy and disastrous spills with Mighty Mug, the mug that won't fall when knocked into, but lifts naturally when it's time to sip. The Smartgrip function never wears out. On-the-go? Throw Mighty Mug in your bag and relax as it is completely leakproof. This makes an awesome gift for anyone who works on a computer, with crafts or other delicate materials, who can't afford a spilled drink. Choose from 12-ounce or 16-ounce mugs. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $7.50 - $16
- $15 - $32
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
Pedi Couture sandals are comfortable, practical, time-saving and separate toes, ensuring pedicures don't get ruined. Designed for maximum comfort, these sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. A high density foam foot sole supports arches and helps absorb shock, while Pedi Couture's patented cushioned four post design separates toes comfortably and evenly. Choose from two styles, including one with arch support. Limit four pairs per order. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95.
- $15 - $17
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Kitchen Towels and Packing Cubes
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. These oversized kitchen towels are made from pure cotton and boast a unique crinkle texture that enhances their absorbency. The generously sized colorful towels make excellent gifts for anyone who enjoys spending time in the kitchen. The packing cubes are the ideal organizers for traveling in style. Each set includes three sizes. Free shipping!
- $7.50 to $18 + Free Shipping
- $15 - $36
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
BREED: Grooming Kits, Wallets, Watches and Sunglasses
From grooming kits and wallets to sunglasses and watches, Breed has a great assortment to give the gift of style and organization. Each grooming kit comes with a genuine leather travel case and is TSA-approved for carry on travel. Also included in this assortment are a variety of wallets with RFID blocking technology and beautiful watches and sunglasses. Free Shipping!
- $15 to $44 + Free Shipping
- $40 - $99
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
Linens & Hutch is passionate about offering families beautiful high-quality bedding at an affordable price. Choose from a variety of options like the Chunky Knit Throw Blanket, which is made with premium yarns that are hand-knitted and then woven for a sturdier blanket that is longer lasting. The Down-Alternative Comforter Sets have sewn-through box stitching, which prevents the fibers from shifting and helps to eliminate the need for regular fluffing. The 6-Piece Essential Sheet Sets include double-brushed microfiber sheets and two pillowcases and are incredibly soft to the touch, as well as wrinkle-resistant. Free shipping!
- $22.50 to $68.70 + Free Shipping
- $80 - $229
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
hydraAromatherapy: Bath and Body Care
Transform an ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience. Whether looking for a boost of energy or to wind down, hydraAromatherapy uses pure essential oils to elevate the everyday. Activated by water and humidity, the ShowerBurst tablet releases pure essential oils for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and popular Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99.
- $3.50 - $15
- $7 - $30
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Classy Chargers: Charger and Cable Set
Classy Chargers are a fun personalized gift that help to avoid "charger confusion" among family and friends. Personalize these chargers with an initial or fun pattern. This set comes with a wall charger and you can choose either a Lightning Cable or Type C cable. Each cable is 6 feet long. Choose from 12 styles. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three or sets.
- $21.50
- $43
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Repour: Wine Savers
Repour is an easy-to-use wine preserver to keep your wine as fresh as the day it was opened. Repour eliminates oxygen in an opened bottle of wine, keeping wine fresh for longer. Made in America, Repour is as easy to use as putting a stopper in a bottle. When you're ready for another glass, remove Repour, pour, re-stop and enjoy your wine again. This is great if you want to open different wines but know you won't finish all of them, or if you just want one glass of wine and to save the bottle for another day. Choose from packs of four through 40. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $5 - $36
- $10 - $72
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
BANDI: Pocketed Belts, Wraps and Sun Wraps
BANDI is known as the "modern day fanny pack." This stylish, pocketed belt that's Made in America is great for holding small essentials on-the-go. The sleek design holds items secure without zippers or scratchy fasteners. The comfortable pocketed skirt features two large pockets. The outer pocket is for convenience, and the inside pocket for security or medical devices. The Sun Wrap is lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable, designed to protect the delicate skin of the neck and chest with a UPF sun rating of 50%. Buckle-free Pocketed Wraps are also available, which feature four separate pockets to carry essentials. Limit of six units per collection. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $75.
- $9 - $34.50
- $18 - $69
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
NIGHT: Pillowcases, Eye Masks, Scrunchies and Sheets
Discover the overnight beauty solution across a range of silk and satin essentials. These products work to support clear skin and promote healthy hair, while providing you with a comfortable, sweat-free sleep. Choose from a variety of satin fitted sheet sets, TriSilk pillowcases, vegan satin pillowcases, or the satin gift set, which includes a satin pillowcase and two satin scrunchies. Choose from a selection of colors with options in Standard/Queen and King. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $35.
- $20 - $125
- $40 - $250
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
skinnytees: Apparel
Soft, seamless and fitted, skinny-tees shape, flatter and frame every body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. Choose from a large assortment of dresses and tops. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $75.
- $17 - $64
- $34 - $152
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Feets: Foot Care and Socks
Feets is a specialized foot care company that designs products to help soften, protect and repair feet. The foot mask is a podiatrist-approved foot treatment that naturally eliminates ugly calluses, painful cracks, dead skin cells and other rough patches from feet, leaving them clean, healthy and soft. The Foot Peel Mask includes two sets and the Hydrating Foot Mask includes three sets. Each pair is single-use, and each bootie comes pre-filled with treatment. The Foot and Shoe Spray is designed to eliminate odor and provide a cooling sensation for your feet. The Foot and Heel Cream moisturizes and softens the toughest skin. Also included in this assortment are gift sets and socks. Free shipping!
- $15 to $60 + Free Shipping
- $30 - $120
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Revitalign: Footwear
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include womens boots, sneakers, slip-ons, and women's and men's slippers. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
- $6 to $85 + Free Shipping
- $12 - $170
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
McCrea's Candies: Caramels
McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. The 5.5-ounce tubes are a great gift option and come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt. These include 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Also included in this assortment are larger gift bundles or the caramel Advent calendar. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $11.50 - $79
- $23 - $158
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Softies: Women's Loungewear
Indulge in ultimate comfort with Softies' best-selling, buttery soft Rib Dream loungewear collection. Every style in Softies Dream Collection is lightweight, soft, and versatile. Choose from an assortment of v-neck short sets, robes, lounge dresses or racerback short sets in a variety of colors. Sizes range from S- 3XL. Limit six per order. Free shipping!
- $49 to $59 + Free Shipping
- $99 - $119
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Brainstream: Kitchen Gadgets
Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life at home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart sensor driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg-white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The sink organizers give you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Find items in your purse easily with the purse light. Also included in the assortment are knives, magnetic soap holders, and more functional accessories. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100.
- $8.50 - $44.50
- $17 - $90
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
BlendQuik: Portable Blender
With its smart design and technology enabled solutions, BlendQuik is not just cordless but truly a portable blender. Whether your recipient is on a fitness journey or just looking for an easy way to enjoy fresh blended drinks at work, post-workout or anywhere in between, this is a gift that'll wow every time it's used. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $25 - $61
- $50 - $150
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
alicia adams alpaca: Throw Blankets and Wraps
Gift these beautiful throw blankets that are made of an upcycled alpaca blend. Alpaca is one of the rarest and finest natural fibers in the world -- it is cozy, soft and warm. The maui wraps, crafted from a luxurious blend of alpaca and silk, are incredibly versatile and can be worn as a wrap, scarf, or shawl, making them perfect for various occasions. Their softness and warmth make them an ideal accessory for both casual and formal outfits. Choose from 13 options across two styles. Free shipping!
- $79 to $98.50 + Free Shipping
- $295 - $495
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
MADMIA: Socks
Inspire creativity and encourage self-expression with MADMIA's playful, crazy, colorful socks. They encourage anyone to let their creativity run wild and to not be afraid to stand out from the crowd. Choose from a large assortment, which includes L.O.L. Surprise!, Frozen, Encanto, Mickey and Minnie, and more. Toddler size fits ages 3 to 5; kids and adults fit ages 6 to 99. Shipping is $2.90 or free over $49.
- $9 - $13.50
- $18 - $27
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Panache Apparel Co.: Jackets, Flannels and Accessories
Panache Apparel provides fashion and freedom of expression without having to compromise on quality or aesthetics. Panache is best known for its knits and promoting self-confidence with style. Choose from a large selection of their bestselling pom knit hats, relaxed fit cozy plaid jackets, flannels, and totes, duffle bags and crossbody bags. Shipping is $5 or free over $50.
- $14 - $44
- $28 - $88
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry
Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season and give the gift of gorgeous personalization. These unique jewelry pieces, including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces, are perfect for layering. You will also find a large selection of necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are $15 or less. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $5 - $22
- $15 - $110
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Opopop: Gourmet Flavored Popcorn
Made in America, Opopop has completely reinvented microwave popcorn. The Flavor Wrapped Kernel Discovery set offers the microwave popcorn popper and lid with seven individually wrapped popcorn kernels in flavors including Cinnalicious, Maui Heat (think spicy pineapple), Salted Caramel, Pickle Monster, Fancy Butter and Super Butter. Or opt for the holiday set which includes flavors like cocoa mint, gingerbread and more. Refills also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99.
- $15 - $26
- $30 - $52
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Keratin Complex: Hair Care
Get or gift the strongest, healthiest hair yet! Keratin Complex is a global leader in smooth hair and offers a full portfolio of keratin-enhanced products that deliver stronger, smoother and healthier hair. Keratin does not have to equal straight hair -- it equals healthy, strong and smooth hair for all hair types. The magic ingredient in each of the products is the proprietary Signature Keratin, which helps repair damage, eliminate frizz and make hair softer and smoother. These products are for all hair types and textures. Choose from Color Care Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo, the Keratin Care Shampoo and Conditioner duo, holiday gift sets and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $14 - $50
- $28 - $100
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Rogue Industries: Wallets and Travel Bags
Nobody likes a bulky, overstuffed wallet. The ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a man's front pocket. Choose from several neutral color options. Money clips are also available. Also included in this assortment are the Rogue Leather Duffle Bag, Rogue Leather Weekend Tote and Rouge Leather BackPack -- luxurious genuine leather bags that are sure to impress from weekend to work and everywhere in between. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two or more.
- $5 - $197.50
- $10 - $395
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Adventure Medical Kits: First-aid Kits and Emergency Gear
Be prepared this holiday season with first-aid kits that are designed to be used at home or on the road. Choose from an assortment of first-aid kits with different sizes and needs or emergency gear like emergency blankets, fire blankets and a solar phone charger. Limit five per product. Shipping is $9.99 or free over $75.
- $11.50 - $50
- $23 - $100
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
VOLO Beauty: Hair Towels, Wraps and Face Towels
VOLO is the simple solution to save your time and save your hair. Introducing the softest towel your hair has ever met: VOLO Hero's Nanoweave material that is extremely gentle and absorbent. The Hero decreases dry time by up to 50%, and the snug strap ensures your towel stays tucked into place. It's as easy as wrap, twist, and tuck. The wrap and headband set and face towels are also included in the assortment. Shipping is $3.99.
- $14 - $40.50
- $28 - $81
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 11/10/2024
LIT Method: LIT Axis
For the current or future fitness buff, backed by Jay-Z and designer Rachel Zoe, LIT AXIS is an award-winning portable smart gym that replaces a Pilates reformer, free weights, cable machines and more. This portable personal trainer tracks repetitions, weight lifted, and detects and corrects muscle imbalances. Every kit has everything needed to complete any class and can attach to any door, couch, pole, tree and can be used free standing. Each Lit AXIS purchase comes with 30-day free membership or you can opt for the one year membership, which provides access to the LIT Method app that includes on-demand classes and a personalized training plan. Free shipping!
- $99 to $159 + Free Shipping
- $199 - $319
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Dr. Johnny's: Diabetic Socks
Dr. Johnny's Diabetic Socks not only prioritize foot health but also fashion. Their chic styles and great fabrics ensure they stand out in both comfort and appearance. These socks work to eliminate painful red marks and irritated toes with the innovative non-binding top band and seamless design. They offer enhanced cushioning for support, coupled with antimicrobial and moisture-wicking features to aid in preventing infections and injuries. They also feature an exceptionally stretchy and non-binding fit, making them an excellent choice for those with wide ankles and calves. Choose from solid colors or fun patterns. Sizes available from small through extra-large ranging from women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 6.5-14. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $60.
- $17.50
- $35
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Bunnies & Bows: Personalized Pillowcases and Tea Towels
Give a personalized gift with these customized tea towels and pillowcases from Bunnies and Bows. Made in America, choose from a large variety of designs and personalize with a name of your choice. The tea towels, many of which feature humorous phrases, are sweet gifts for anyone who enjoys time in the kitchen, while the pillowcases bring sweet dreams to little ones. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $7 - $20
- $14 - $40
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Mixy: Cocktail and Sangria Kits
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits. Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Each kit makes eight single cocktails. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous spirit-free drink. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Tejas and Rambler. Limit 12 per order. Free shipping!
- $10 to $27 + Free Shipping
- $20 - $55
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks
For the traveler on your list, keep personal items safe while on the go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for men, women, and kids. Also included in the assortment are the compression pocketed socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free with four or more pairs.
- $8 - $20
- $20 - $50
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Canvas Style: Jewelry
From whimsical to sparkly, Canvas Style offers jewelry for every event, occasion and destination. The bestselling Christmas Enamel Collection offers perfect gifts for teachers, hostesses or even a little treat for yourself. This assortment also features new styles in rhinestone, faux mink and satin gold, ideal for accessorizing all your holiday party looks! Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $12 - $28
- $24 - $56
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Handmade Jewelry
Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you or your gift recipient. Options in size large or mini. Free shipping!
- $39 to $52 + Free Shipping
- $110 - $145
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Hang Accessories: Neck Pillows, Eye Masks, Pillowcases and Slippers
Gift the ultimate beauty sleep with Hang Accessories' luxurious soft satin neck pillows. The memory foam pillow gives your neck support while the satin helps keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free. The eye masks are made of ultra-soft satin providing the perfect blend of style and relaxation. Also included in this assortment is a selection of slippers, satin pillowcases, packing cubes and more. Shipping starts at $4.99.
- $8 - $26
- $16 - $52
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
PureWine: The Wand and The Phoenix
PureWine makes wine purifiers that rapidly remove both histamines and sulfites from wine, the culprits that can often cause wine headaches and other wine allergies for millions of people. PureWine purifiers work on all varieties of wine: red, white and sparkling. The Wand purifies a single glass of wine, and the reusable product, The Phoenix, purifies an entire bottle as you pour. The Wand is available in a variety of sets ranging from a pack of eight to a pack of 30. Limit five per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
- $13.75 - $40
- $27.50 - $81
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry
Elevate your accessory game and make a statement with gifts from Sterling Forever's collection of bold, beaded bracelets. Experience the perfect blend of elegance, versatility, and quality craftsmanship with every piece. Sterling Forever offers a wide variety of styles curated to satisfy every budget, preference and occasion. Choose from personalized gifts, necklaces, earrings, anklets, bracelets, rings and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $9 - $50
- $18 - $245
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks
PRO Compression graduated compression socks improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness and help prevent swelling. For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for all your favorite activities such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Choose from 13 styles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three pairs.
- $17.50
- $35
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Maya J Jewelry: Jewelry and Bracelet Hair Ties
Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's timeless pieces. Choose from a large assortment of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, CZ rings and beautiful bracelet hair tie sets. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing two or more.
- $9 - $58
- $18 - $116
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024