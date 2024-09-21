Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for our September Spectacular.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Mahogany, Ellie Rose, BK Beauty and more. The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Mahogany: Table Linens
Create the perfect tablescape this fall and holiday season with Mahogany's table linens. Featuring vibrant patterns, these prints add color and fun to the dining table. Choose from over 10 collections with napkins, placemats, runners and tablecloths. These cotton pieces are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7 - $42
- $14 - $84
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/21/2024
Ellie Rose: Tech Accessories
These accessories will keep your tech powered up while looking glam! Ellie Rose products are universal -- they work with all smartphones. The 3-in-1 Charging Cable is equipped with three connectors. The cable is compatible with a wide range of devices, including Apple Lightning, Micro-USB and USB-C. The 3-in-1 Keychain is a handy accessory for on-the-go and is compatible with power sources such as power banks, wall adapters, laptops, car chargers and more. The Power Banks are designed with a slim and compact profile, and they easily fit into your bag or pocket without any bulk. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $6.50 - $25
- $13 - $50
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/21/2024
BK Beauty: Makeup Brushes
BK Beauty was founded by a pro makeup artist and YouTube creator whose passion is to educate the beauty space about the importance of using quality tools when applying makeup. These brushes are crafted with ultra-soft, luxurious, 100% cruelty-free, synthetic fibers. They are gentle on mature and sensitive skin and known for delivering a flawless, streak-free makeup application. Choose from singles and sets, which include brush styles including Contoured Foundation, Large Concealer, Small Flat Powder and more. Limit five per product. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $65.
- $12 - $204
- $24 - $408
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/21/2024
Blue Cross: Nail Care
Blue Cross has been a leader in nail care and treatment since 1933. The Cuticle Remover has over 49,000 reviews and has been proven to help gently remove dry, unwanted and overgrown cuticles quickly and easily. Simply apply the formula to cuticles, wait a minute, and push back gently. The Cuticle Remover Cream is lanolin-enriched to nourish fingertips and toenails -- this rich cream makes prepping nails practically effortless. Nail and Cuticle Care Oil is a non-greasy formula that absorbs quickly, effortlessly penetrating into the area to protect and strengthen skin, nails and cuticles. Nail care sets are also available. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $20.
- $3.50 - $10
- $7 - $20
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/21/2024
Azuna: Home Fragrance
Azuna is dedicated to naturally eliminating odors for cleaner, fresher and healthier air that's safer for people and the planet. Made with 100% Australian tea tree oil, Azuna eliminates odors at their source both at home and on-the-go without harsh chemicals and heavy fragrance. Azuna offers a variety of odor eliminating and air freshening products that infuse various light scents like lemon, lavender and citrus. Their Luxe Glass Kits with Odor Eliminating and Air Freshening Gel Pouches come in two-room and four-room sizes to ensure fresher air, whatever the size of your living space. Azuna gels work 24/7 to keep your air fresh. You can just fill it, set it and forget it for 60 to 90 days between refills. Azuna also offers products for your car when on-the-go or sprays and wipes to clean and deodorize throughout your home. Shipping is $4.99.
- $9.50 - $47.75
- $19 - $95.50
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/21/2024
Wildwood Landing: Tea Towels
There is something for almost everyone in Wildwood Collection's towels -- whether it's classic flour sack or whimsical embellished towels with poms or fringe. These tea towels feature hilarious and kind sayings and are great for everyday cooking, holiday hosting, hostess gifts, gift exchanges, stocking stuffers and more. There are also options that you can personalize. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $8 - $15
- $16 - $30
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/21/2024
Savings On 20 Skin and Wellness Brands
Bring the spa home with top skin care, beauty and wellness finds from 20 brands. Don't miss out on everything from Oprah's favorites and a supermodel's organic skin care line to popular bestsellers and award-winning brands… plus, get free shipping when you spend $40! From rejuvenating serums, wrinkle-releasing patches, age-defying facial devices and wellness you can wear, the exclusive savings on this powerhouse assortment of self-care steals won't bust your budget. Save now on BeautyStat viral Universal C Skin Refiner, PMD microderm devices, SiO Beauty's reusable silicone patches to combat wrinkles, Dermaflash dermaplaning and exfoliating devices, SBLA anti-aging sculpting wands, Solawave red light therapy, supermodel Miranda Kerr's KORA Organics certified organic skin care, Wander Beauty's multi-tasking makeup, Grace & Company shower caps and hair accessories, Parasilk hot paraffin treatments, Womaness skin care for menopausal skin, The Good Patch's wearable wellness, compression socks from PRO Compression, TheraICE cold therapy pain relief solutions, truMedic massager, Eve Lom's multitasking cleanser, AHAVA mineral rich body care, BondiBoost's nourishing hair care, Blissy silk pillowcases, and Beekman 1802's goat milk skin care.
- $7.50 - $174.50
- $12 - $349
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/27/2024
rockflowerpaper: Travel Accessories
Make travel a breeze. With designs inspired by the colors, textures and textiles from travels around the world, this assortment of lightweight and water-resistant styles will elevate your packing experience. Mix and match or build a coordinating collection of packing cubes, toiletry bags, beach bags and pouches from rockflowerpaper.
- $8 - $25
- $12 - $40
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/29/2024
MISSION: Wearable Cooling Solutions
Stay cool and comfortable during all of your activities. These hats are designed to work double duty, cooling up to 30 degrees below average body temperature in an instant and engineered with UPF 50 fabric for sun protection. Simply wet your hat with water, wring it out, and wave it for instant cooling that lasts up to 2 hours. Choose from bucket, boonie and cap styles. The cooling towels and gaiter are made with the same technology for body cooling, too!
- $10.50 - $17.50
- $15 - $25
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/22/2024
Play Away Mahjong: Mahjong Cards
Play mahjong anywhere without bringing bulky tiles and racks. With Play Away Mahjong Cards, simply shuffle and deal, and play your favorite game wherever you are! Designed with beginners and travelers in mind, the colorful designs and easy to read cards bring the beloved game to one compact deck. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $60
- Valid: 09/21/2024 to 09/22/2024