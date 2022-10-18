Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin care.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as BeautyStat Cosmetics, HigherDOSE, Mount Lai and more.
The deals start at just $6 and are up to 51% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.
2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.
3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.
4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.
5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
BeautyStat Cosmetics: Skincare
Price: $14.50 to $62.50 Free shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $125 Valid: 10/18/2022 to 10/18/2022
Made in America, BeautyStat is a cosmetic chemist-founded skincare company, offering science-driven and award-winning formulas for proven, fast results. The Universal C Skin Refiner is the product that started it all. This is a 20% vitamin C serum that contains stabilized L-ascorbic acid — it helps tighten and firm skin, while reducing lines and wrinkles. It also gently exfoliates to reveal skin that is smooth and soft to the touch. Introducing the Universal Microbiome Barrier Balancing Cleanser designed to remove makeup and grime in one step while promoting a healthy. radiant glow. Other options include the Pro-Bio Moisture Boost Cream, which contains hyaluronic acid that binds moisture to the skin to maintain its optimum moisture level. Live five per product. Free shipping!
HigherDOSE: Red Light Mask
GMA Deal: $149.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $299 Valid: 10/18/2022 to 10/18/2022
HigherDOSE is a holistic recovery wellness brand committed to supercharging your self-care rituals with innovative technology and proven science. The Red Light Face Mask is an effortless addition to any skincare ritual. While topical products can satisfy short-term skin goals, this Red Light Face Mask goes deeper — rejuvenating your skin and igniting an unmatched natural glow. The product combines red and near-infrared LED technology to minimize fine lines, even skin tone, increase collagen, decrease visibility of scarring and reduce inflammation. The mask design is portable and doesn't need to plug into a wall and the medical grade silicone mask also fits snug and softly to your face. Shipping is $4.99.
Mount Lai: Facial Tools
GMA Deal: $14 to $36 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $72 Valid: 10/18/2022 to 10/18/2022
Mount Lai is a beauty brand rooted in Traditional Chinese wisdom. They take a modern approach to ancient rituals. The brand was inspired by founder Stephanie Zheng's grandmother, who has been using Traditional Chinese Medicine practices in her beauty and wellness rituals for over 50 years. Choose from a variety of facial tool options including the De-Puffing Facial Roller, Gua Sha Spoon, Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool, Melting Massager and De-Puffing Eye Massage Tool, which helps reduce puffiness, awakens the eye area and aids in absorption of eye cream or serum into the skin. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $65.
Mally Beauty: Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $6 to $22.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $45 Valid: 10/18/2022 to 10/18/2022
Mally Beauty's mission is to give everyone the confidence to embrace their unique beauty and add glamour to their lives. Choose from a large assortment for the face, lips, eyes and brows. The Evercolor Shadow Stick is your long-wear primer, long-lasting eyeshadow, smudgy liner and precision brush all in one sleek twist-up package. The Face Defender is also available, which is the anti-powder. It’s a silky balm that’s completely clear, so it zaps oil and locks in your makeup without the white cast. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $40.
HABIT: SPF Misters
GMA Deal: $15 Free shipping• 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 10/18/2022 to 10/18/2022
Made in America, HABIT is a beauty startup that is developing the next generation of sunscreen, so all people can easily incorporate sunscreen into their daily skin routines. These ultra-fine SPF misters make it so easy to apply and reapply sunscreen throughout your day. You can even wear it over your makeup. Suitable for all skin types. Choose from three delightful fragrances: cucumber, white peach + neroli, and floral botanic. Limit five per order. Free shipping!
SEEN: Haircare
GMA Deal: $18 to $26 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $36 to $52 Valid: 10/18/2022 to 10/18/2022
SEEN is an award-winning, non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) and non-irritating, luxury hair care line developed by Dr. Iris Rubin, a Harvard-trained dermatologist. Made in America, SEEN's breakthrough patented formulations are leading the skinification of hair and are anchored in science and clinically-tested. The shampoo and conditioner won't clog pores, making it good for your skin and great for your hair. SEEN Magic Serum works to visibly make your hair smoother, shinier and healthier-looking in just seconds. It reduces frizz, adds shine, nourishes, strengthens and protects hair from breakage and heat styling (up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit). For people with sensitive skin, a fragrance allergy or simply a preference not to use fragrance, SEEN offers fragrance free versions of all products. All fragrance-free SEEN products also have the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance, meaning they are safe for those who have eczema. SEEN is also vegan, cruelty-free, and color-safe. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Honestly Margo: Beauty & Self Care Products
GMA Deal: $8.95 to $32.25 • 25% to 31% SavingsOriginal: $11.97 to $47 Valid: 10/18/2022 to 10/30/2022
Nourish, moisturize and pamper yourself with products inspired to set new standards for self-care. Honestly Margo was created by a mother daughter duo powered by their dedication to nurture bodies and minds with recognizable, natural, organic and cruelty-free ingredients. The tinted lip balms offer a hint of color while moisturizing your lips, and the beauty stick is an all-in-one contour, blush, bronzer, highlighter, and lipstick, formulated to create an effortless youthful glow. The aromatherapy balm allows you to enjoy the benefits of essential oils on-the-go without any of the mess. Everything is made in the USA, cruelty-free and free from sulfates, parabens, phthalates and gluten.
Reign Lashes: Faux-Lash Starter Kit
GMA Deal: $35.75 • 34% SavingsOriginal: $54.99 Valid: 10/18/2022 to 10/30/2022
Go from lash-less to glamorous. Reign Lashes lash starter kit allows you to customize your look while enhancing your natural eyes. Each kit includes one pair of faux eyelashes, eyelash adhesive, an applicator tool and a lash case for storing. The reusable lashes are made with synthetic fibers and designed to create a fox-eye effect with flaring ends.
Chella: Eyebrow Pencil & Makeup Bag
GMA Deal: $29.95 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $50 Valid: 10/18/2022 to 10/30/2022
Upgrade your eyebrow game. Created with clean ingredients for long-wearing and natural-looking brows -- this soft-tipped, retractable eyebrow pencil features a smooth application to fill, blend, and create your dream brows. Pack it in the included everyday makeup bag along with your other glam essentials so you have them wherever you go!