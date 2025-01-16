Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skincare & hair solutions.
Womaness: Skin Care
You deserve skin care products that support you as you age through hot flashes, crepey skin and other concerns. Made in America, Womaness provides effective, modern solutions to live fully and age well. Let's Neck is a cult favorite and Womaness' No. 1 bestseller. This pampers the thinning, crepey skin of your neck and décolleté using a hydrating and smoothing solution that goes on with a cooling and massaging roller applicator. Plump It Up smooths fine lines, fades discoloration and boosts the elasticity of a changing complexion using a supercharged formula of 0.3% retinol plus moisture-replenishing hyaluronic acid and ceramide NG. The Works is a lightweight, fast-absorbing moisturizer for your body in any stage. This helps hydrate and tone, boost elasticity, tighten crepiness and replenish texture. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $11 - $17.50
- $25 - $35
- Valid: 01/16/2025 to 01/16/2025
- Womaness
Lion Pose: Skin Care
Backed by A-list writer, producer and actress Mindy Kaling, Lion Pose offers clinical skin care products, starting with a revolutionary hyperpigmentation serum, called Unspotted 4X, which fades dark spots and acne scars in as little as two weeks. Made in America, Unspotted 4X won 2024 Allure's Best of Beauty award. The latest launch from Lion Pose is a peptide barrier repair cream called PEP TALK. It contains soothing 100% vegan BIO-Placenta peptides, which mimic the growth factors in human placenta. GHOST-BUSTER Mineral Sunscreen is a 100% mineral and reef safe formula that is packed with glutathione, a powerful antioxidant, and moisture boosting squalane -- leaving your skin glowy, not ghostly, and doubles as a makeup primer. Limit two per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $19.50 - $39.50
- $39 - $79
- Valid: 01/16/2025 to 01/16/2025
- Lion Pose
+LUX UNFILTERED: Self-Tanner
Maintain your sunkissed look even in the winter months with + LUX UNFILTERED products that enhance natural beauty and confidence with clean formulas with luxurious fragrances. The N°32 Hydrating Self Tanning Cream is an Allure 2024 Best of Beauty Winner. This is a hydrating, gradual self-tanning lotion packed with clean, skin-loving ingredients for the most natural-looking color. The N°12 Bronzing Face Drops are a buildable, hydrating self-tanning face serum, suitable for sensitive skin, that gradually adds color, with a boost of hyaluronic acid. N°36 Supernatural Self Tanning Mousse is a deep, immediate, fast-drying self-tanning mousse with hyaluronic acid for hydrated skin and an even-looking tan. This assortment also includes body care, lip serum, beauty balm and more. Shipping is $4.95.
- $10 - $24
- $20 - $48
- Valid: 01/16/2025 to 01/16/2025
- +LUX UNFILTERED
Grown Alchemist: Skin Care
Hydrate dry winter skin with Grown Alchemist. The Hydra-Restore Day Cream is a nourishing, non-greasy facial moisturizer that leaves skin feeling hydrated and soft, without leaving residual oil or shine. The Instant Smoothing Serum helps deliver instant hydration for a noticeably smoother and more radiant appearance. With a full spectrum of molecular weight Hyaluronic Acid, the formula leaves skin feeling revitalized and looking plumped with moisture, smoothing signs of visible dehydration. Shipping is $3.99.
- $12 - $52.50
- $24 - $105
- Valid: 01/16/2025 to 01/16/2025
- Grown Alchemist
goPure: Skin Care
Get real results delivered by clinically tested active ingredients at proven percentages. With more than 26,000 five-star reviews, the Tighten & Lift Neck Cream is a firming complex that transforms the delicate skin on the neck and chest within just four to eight weeks to look dramatically smoother, tighter and plumper. With 10,000 5-star reviews, the Power Trio Serum Set is a triple-threat bundle that helps fight the look of aging at every angle. Improve the look of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots, while maintaining a perfectly plump and firm complexion. The trio includes Brighten & Even Serum, Dramatically Dewy Serum, and Firm & Lift Serum. With more than 50,000 jars sold, the Sculpt & Tone Arm Cream features a hydrating formula that tightens, smooths and sculpts the look of skin on the arms in four to eight weeks. Limit two per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49.
- $14.50 - $54.50
- $29 - $109
- Valid: 01/16/2025 to 01/16/2025
- goPure
Aquage: Hair Care
Enhance your hair's beauty while supporting the environment with this made-in-America hair care. Aquage has dedicated itself to protecting our oceans by using harvested ingredients such as sea kelp, Irish moss, and Algae -- known as their Algaeplex -- to offer your hair unparalleled hydration and revitalization. The Uplifting Foam Mousse adds body and bounce to lifeless hair. The unique pinpoint delivery concentrates foam at the root for maximum lift off the scalp. Defining Gel, a curl-defining gel, provides a firm yet flexible-hold, is non-flaking, and enhances and energizes any curl or wave pattern. The Beyond Shine Spray adds brilliant shine to finished styles with or without thermal styling. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $10.50 - $16.80
- $21 - $33.60
- Valid: 01/16/2025 to 01/16/2025
- Aquage
LâMO Footwear: Footwear
LâMO is synonymous with all things cozy, stylish and comfortable. This assortment for men and women includes some of LâMO's best sellers, from fashionable boots to moccasins, scuffs and slippers. The slippers and boots offer versatility with a study outsole that is great for indoor and outdoor use. Shipping is $5.95 or free with two pairs.
- $25 - $50
- $50 - $100
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
- LâMO Footwear
Noosh: Tights
Stay warm, cozy and stylish as temperatures drop with sheer illusion fleece-lined tights from Noosh, which specializes in a range of skin tones and sizes. On the outside, Toast tights look delicate and sheer. On the inside, they're opaque with a soft, fleece interior to retain heat and brave the cold with confidence. Plus, they're resistant to runs, tears and holes. Other options include sheer tights, shimmer tights and full sculpt shaping tights with comfy compression and a figure-enhancing fit. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $14 - $24
- $28 - $48
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/26/2025
- Noosh
Jocelyn: Cold Weather Accessories
Add a pop of color with fun, fashion-forward accessories that'll keep you warm and on trend throughout winter days and nights. Choose from a variety of colorful styles including faux fur knitted hats, scarf and faux fur fingerless mittens, which allow you to text while keeping warm. Free shipping!
- $27.50 to $62.50 + Free Shipping
- $55 - $125
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
- Jocelyn
HOTLOGIC: Mini and Max Oven
Get a hot meal wherever you are, whenever you like. The Mini Oven is a portable food warmer that uses thermal technology to heat or cook your food. The low slow conduction heating pad means your food is reheated to the perfect temperature, with the perfect amount of moisture. The Max Oven uses the same thermal technology to heat or cook casserole-sized 9-by-13-inch dishes. Bring perfectly-heated meals to your next family gathering, potluck or tailgating event. Shipping is $7.95.
- $25 - $40
- $50 - $80
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
- HOTLOGIC
ZADRO: Towel Warmers
Add a touch of luxury to everyday life. ZADRO's towel warmers feature a large stainless steel bucket and multiple timer settings with overheat protection for spa-quality comfort and design. The 20-liter capacity comfortably fits two large 40-inch by 70-inch towels, plus robes, blankets and socks. With the added aromatherapy diffuser and 100% natural lavender essential oil, you can enjoy a relaxing and aromatic experience. A single temperature setting provides the optimal heat every time. Limit one per order. Shipping is $5.99.
- $100
- $200
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
- Zadro
Pure Enrichment: Humidifier and Heating Pad
Get immediate relief from the dry air in your home with this powerful and fast-acting ultrasonic cool mist humidifier that runs for up to 25 hours. The Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier and Night Light balances the humidity in your home, especially during dry, winter months, with the 360-degree mist nozzle that releases moisture into the air based on your preferred high or low speed settings. It operates at barely a whisper, making it the ideal humidifier for nurseries, along with its optional, soothing glow night light that eases your baby or toddler to sleep. The Extra-Large Back, Neck & Shoulder Heating Pad is perfectly contoured to relieve muscle tension where people experience it most. There are four heat settings with a built-in LED controller and a two-hour shutoff to conserve energy and excessive heating. Limit one per product. Shipping is $5.95.
- $20 - $25
- $40 - $50
- Valid: 01/15/2025 to 01/16/2025
- Pure Enrichment
YEOUTH: Skin Care
Look better and retain that YEOUTHful glow -- that's the motto of YEOUTH skin care, which targets skin concerns through medical-grade ingredients that are clinically tested for purity and efficacy. This assortment features products for different skin types and issues, including the bestselling Neck Firming Cream designed to make the delicate skin on the neck and décolletage look firmer and more radiant.
- $10 - $26
- $20 - $43
- 8d 4h 24m
- YEOUTH
Greenmade Goods: Cuticle Oil Trio
Repair dry, cracked cuticles. This trio of cuticle oils will leave nails smelling of fresh-cut lavender, jasmine and roses. Formulated with all-natural ingredients to improve overall cuticle health for stronger, shinier nails. The easy, mess free application and travel-friendly design makes it easy to nourish cuticles anytime, anywhere.
- $19
- $27
- 1d 4h 24m
- Greenmade Goods
Butter & Me: Body Care
Pamper with simple ingredients for silky smooth skin while experiencing the sweet treat of chocolate without the guilt. The Choco Body Scrub Bars gently exfoliate and polish away dull skin while leaving a delicious aroma behind. Just break off a piece of the bar, add warm water to soften it and enjoy creating a satisfyingly rich, foamy lather while you buff away dead skin cells. Butter Melt Lotion Bars are fast-absorbing, non-greasy formulated for full-body hydration with 100% oil-based ingredients. Plus, nourish lips with the butter spread lip balms.
- $10 - $39
- $15 - $65
- 1d 4h 24m
- Butter & Me