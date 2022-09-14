Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on skin care and sleep.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sunday Riley, ELEMIS, M-61 Powerful Skincare and more.

The deals start at just $4.80 and are up to 50% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Sunday Riley Sunday Riley: Skincare GMA Deal : $10 to $49 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $20 to $98 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/14/2022 Shop Now Proudly cruelty-free and made in America in small batches, Sunday Riley uses advanced, clinically proven ingredients blended with balancing botanicals for non-irritating, fast-acting formulas. Choose from singles and sets including fan favorite Good Genes, which deeply exfoliates the dull surface of the skin for instant glow and radiance; C.E.O 15% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, which is targeted to quickly fight the look of dullness, dark spots, and discolorations at the source, while diminishing the signs of premature aging; and A+ High Dose Retinoid Serum, an advanced-strength retinoid serum that delivers a 6.5% solution of stabilized retinoid blends and botanical, retinol-alternative extracts into the skin. Free shipping!

ELEMIS ELEMIS: Skin care GMA Deal : $18 to $117.50 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $36 to $235 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/14/2022 Shop Now For more than 30 years, ELEMIS has harnessed the power of nature’s finest actives, high-performance delivery systems and revolutionary technology to create skin-friendly formulations that deliver clinically proven results you can see and feel. This assortment includes the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, ELEMIS’ No. 1 bestseller, which transforms into three unique textures -- a balm, cleansing oil and cleansing milk -- to nourish and soften skin, melt away makeup, remove daily pollutants and impurities, and leave skin soft and glowing. The Superfood Facial Oil is a nutrient-rich facial oil that feeds your skin with nine antioxidant-rich superfoods to reveal a healthy-looking glow. Free shipping!

M-61 M-61 Powerful Skincare: Skin care GMA Deal : $13 to $95 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $26 to $190 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/14/2022 Shop Now M-61’s powerful, efficacious skin care combines advanced actives, dermatologist-loved ingredients and high performance naturals to give you maximum results in minimal time. Its clinical collection of everyday vegan essentials contains benefit-driven lines that solve skin care concerns encountered by any person, at any age. Choose from a variety of options including the PowerGlow Peel, which is a 1-minute, one-step exfoliating peel that resurfaces, clarifies and helps to firm the skin for a radiant, renewed glow. The glycolic and salicylic acid help to improve the skin’s tone, texture and clarity, reduce pore size and fine lines, while chamomile and lavender calm and soothe skin in this power-packed, at-home treatment. The PowerGlow Peel Gradual Tan facial pads provide deep exfoliation while building a streak-free, natural-looking gradual tan. Other options include cleansing wipes, serums and creams. Free shipping!

Lune+Aster Lune+Aster: Cosmetics GMA Deal : $8 to $49 • 50% Savings Original: $16 to $98 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/14/2022 Shop Now Lune+Aster provides a smarter approach to beauty. With vitamin-infused, vegan and gluten-free formulas 100% free from parabens and phthalates, this clean, conscious and carefully curated cosmetics line combines color and care for those seeking straightforward, good-for-you makeup solutions. From natural to glam, create the look you want to achieve with this collection. Choose from mascaras, blushes, eyeshadow palette, brushes and brow products, including brow pencil and tweezers. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.

Pursoma Pursoma: Bath & Body Care GMA Deal : $7 to $20 • 50% Savings Original: $14 to $40 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/14/2022 Shop Now Whether you’re an athlete, a tired parent or managing pain, Pursoma is your one-stop shop to create your best bath. They create all-natural, non-toxic, cruelty-free products with sea salt harvested from the land, not the lab. Pursoma’s ingredients offer naturally occurring trace minerals and are produced within a sustainable supply chain. Choose from a variety of bath soaks, foot soaks and body treatments including body oil and body polish. Bath soaks are also available for baby and child, which preps for a good night’s sleep. Shipping is $4.99.

Cozy Earth Cozy Earth: Bedding GMA Deal : $45 to $244.50 Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $90 to $489 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/14/2022 Shop Now Cozy Earth focuses on creating products that help you feel more luxurious while relaxing at home. Its bedding is designed with one goal in mind: creating the most restorative sleep experience possible. This collection of super soft bedding is made with temperature regulating, breathable, moisture-wicking fabric that feels degrees cooler than cotton. Options include sheet sets, comforters, duvet covers, blankets and pillowcases. Choose from viscose from bamboo fabric or viscose from bamboo linen. Free shipping!

SiO Beauty SiO Beauty: Skin care Patches & Tools GMA Deal : $26.97 to $69 • 40% Savings Original: $44.95 to $115 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/25/2022 Shop Now Smooth, hydrate and firm skin with reusable medical-grade silicone patches. These preventative and corrective patches are designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent new wrinkle formation. Options are available for the face and body so you can take care of all the spots. The Cryodrop is a skin-toning tool that uses the power of cold therapy and massage to help lift, tighten and sculpt facial contours.

Amelia Rose Amelia Rose: Colorful Jewelry GMA Deal : $15 to $19 • 32% to 40% Savings Original: $25 to $28 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/25/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of color to your fall lineup with vibrant styles from Amelia Rose. The Miyuki Tie Bracelet is designed with eye-catching Miyuki glass beads and 14K gold-plated brass accents, statement-making when worn solo and easily stacked for even more oomph! The Sun Tassel Post Earrings feature colored fringe dangles with CZ sunburst posts. The lightweight design can effortlessly carry you from day to night, leaving a subtle sparkle wherever you go.

Uncommon Gourmet Uncommon Gourmet: Balsamic Duo GMA Deal : $69.99 + Free shipping • 41% Savings Original: $119.94 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/25/2022 Shop Now Take a trip to Italy with this 12-year aged and 16-year aged 100% balsamic vinegar duo, crafted traditionally. All-natural and free of coloring or additives, there is just one ingredient: grapes! The grape varieties are grown on the Leonardi family estate in Italy where balsamic vinegar has been made for more than 140 years. Packaged in a beautiful box and bottle with a thick and sweet consistency to complement a variety of dishes. Free shipping!

Butter & Me Butter & Me: Lotion, Scrubs and Balms GMA Deal : $4.80 to $45.50 • 35% to 40% Savings Original: $8 to $70 Valid: 09/14/2022 to 09/25/2022 Shop Now Pamper yourself with simple ingredients for silky smooth skin -- and as a bonus, experience the sweet treat of chocolate without the guilt. The Choco Body Scrub Bars gently exfoliate and polish away dull skin while leaving a delicious aroma behind. Just break off a piece of the bar, add warm water to soften it, and enjoy creating a satisfyingly rich, foamy lather while you buff away dead skin cells. Butter Melt Lotion Bars are fast-absorbing, non-greasy formulated for full-body hydration with 100% oil-based ingredients. And, you can nourish your lips with the ultra-moisturizing Butter Spread Lip Balms.

