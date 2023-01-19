Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on sleep solutions.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Sleepout, FluffCo, SIJO and more.

The deals start at just $13.97 and are up to 84% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Sleepout Sleepout: Portable Blackout Curtains GMA Deal : $109 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $219 + Free shipping Valid: 01/19/2023 to 01/19/2023 per 2-pack Shop Now Sleep longer every night with Sleepout’s Blackout Curtain. This one-of-a-kind 100% blackout fabric is specifically designed to block out all incoming light, while the white backing reflects sunlight to help regulate the temperature in your room. Keep your bedroom cool on hot summer days by blocking out the sun, or keep out those cold drafts during the winter. The curtain installs and adjusts to fit any window in just seconds, without the need for any tools or holes in the wall. Simply place the suction cups on your window, lock them in place and attach the curtain for complete darkness. Free shipping!

FluffCo FluffCo: Pillows GMA Deal : $29.50 to $59.50 • 50% Savings Original: $59 to $119 Valid: 01/19/2023 to 01/19/2023 Shop Now FluffCo brings the high-end hotel experience to your home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from the Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft -- named "best soft pillow" by Architectural Digest -- or firm. Recommended for stomach, back and combination sleepers, the soft pillows have little less Fluff material to give the pillow more “squish,” but still enough to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers, firm pillows are filled with a higher volume of Fluff materials to ensure a high loft and extra support. Shipping is $4.99.

SIJO SIJO: Bedding GMA Deal : $22.50 to $132.50 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $265 Valid: 01/19/2023 to 01/19/2023 Shop Now Sleep cool and comfortable with SIJO. These luxe sleep-goods are made from materials that are scientifically engineered for cooling and comfort. The TempTune All-Season Comforter features Cell Solution cooling technology which keeps you comfortable all night. The TempTune Comforter also features Phase Changing Material designed to absorb and distribute excess body heat as necessary to maintain optimal body temperature for sleep. When you’re hot, the comforter’s fill absorbs the body heat to keep you cool and dry, and warms you only when you’re cold. The AiryWeight Eucalyptus Sheets feel like silk, but better. Each of SIJO’s 100% TENCEL lyocell sheet sets are created using sustainable materials that are certified by Oeko-Tex -- this means there are no harmful chemicals used and that all components of the sheet sets meet strict guidelines. Duvet covers and pillowcases are also available. Shipping is $6.95.

Highway 3 Highway 3: Personalized Blankets GMA Deal : $29.50 to $49.50 • 50% Savings Original: $59 to $99 Valid: 01/19/2023 to 01/19/2023 Shop Now Highway 3’s modern personalized blankets are great for everyone from newborn baby to grandma. These super soft blankets now have a soft faux sherpa back, which adds a new twist on their classic style. More than 50 options available to add a first name or family names, with up to 10 names, in four fonts. Shipping is $8.99 or free over $150.

Nodpod Nodpod: Weighted Eye Blanket & Blankets GMA Deal : $17 to $14 • 50% to 84% Savings Original: $34 to $88 Valid: 01/19/2023 to 01/19/2023 Shop Now Harness the power of deep touch pressure with Nodpod’s innovative sleep products. The Nodpod BODY is a weighted blanket with a unique design that allows for a body contouring experience. The pods are filled with glass beads and the full-size blanket is machine washable. The Nodpod is also available as a weighted blanket for your eyes so you can get all the benefits of a blanket, in a mask. The Velcro-free design allows it to lay freely in any sleeping position or secured with a pull-through slit. One side features soft, cooling jersey cotton and the other has cozy microfleece. Limit four per order. Shipping is $6.99.

Storypod Storypod: Audio Story Systems GMA Deal : $50 to $66.50 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $100 to $133 + Free shipping Valid: 01/19/2023 to 01/19/2023 Shop Now Storypod is the award-winning audio system that engages kids 0-6+ with multisensory stories, music and skill-building. Kids tap special audio characters, read-along books or interactive trivia cards on the Storypod speaker to enjoy a magical world of audio-play. Storypod offers age-specific audio content for kids from 0-6 years old, and is developed by educators and parents based on the child's developmental stage. Storypod also has a unique interactive button concept where kids can respond to content prompts and questions that are meant to address their comprehension and foster an engaging learning experience. Each set includes an adorable yard audio character called Crafties. Limit one per order. Free shipping!

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

elims elims: Sustainable Oral Care GMA Deal : $13.97 to $58.10 • 29% to 30% Savings Original: $19.95 to $83 Valid: 01/19/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Show off those pearly whites with ELIMS oral care, crafted by dentists and made in America. The Reflection Toothpaste is formulated to help remineralize enamel and fight sensitivity, while naturally whitening teeth with gentle ingredients such as baking soda and coconut oil. Magic Melt-Away Teeth Whitening Masks are an innovative way to brighten your smile at home without messiness or bad taste. These masks melt away when activated for a convenient one-step process that's convenient on-the-go. Say goodbye to plastic with the Sonicare-compatible bamboo brush heads, made with soft plant-based bristles. The Bamboo Toothbrush Heads are a planet-loving upgrade to standard electric brush heads.

Isa Lazo Isa Lazo: Skin Care GMA Deal : $39 to $96.75 + Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $78 to $193.50 + Free shipping Valid: 01/19/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Give your skin the gift of timeless and ageless beauty. Isa Lazo is inspired by a mother daughter duo’s shared passion for mastering nature's purest elements and using them to reach a level of ultimate self-care. Harnessing the power of the Earth’s most natural ingredients, each product is efficient, effective and elegant. Build your routine with hydrating oils and exfoliating scrubs and toners for face and body. Free shipping!

wholier wholier: Plant-Based Multivitamin GMA Deal : $29.25 • 25% Savings Original: $39 Valid: 01/19/2023 to 01/22/2023 Shop Now Optimize daily health with a multivitamin made for people who prefer plant-based ingredients. This vegan multivitamin is made with plants, containing nutrient forms derived from common food-based sources like fermented marine plants, chickpeas, and rice. The vitamins and minerals from plant-derived sources include omega-3, vitamin B12, iron, and zinc. Each daily dose is infused with a delicious citrus taste and is formulated to help boost energy and build immunity support.

