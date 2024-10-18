Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals spotlighting small business owners.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Lawless, The Wrap Life and more. The deals start at just $8 and are up 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Drift: Car Freshener Set
This isn’t your typical car air freshener. Crafted from sustainably sourced alder wood and clean fragrance oils with scents like Teak, Amber, or Cabana, Drift fresheners were made to uproot your typical car air freshener. The sleek, modern design has been handcrafted to blend in with the contours of your car, with real scents that stand out. Each set includes one meta visor clip and three car fresheners. Choose from five scents. Shipping is $4.95.
- $16 + per 3-pack
- $32
- Valid: 10/18/2024 to 10/18/2024
LAWLESS Beauty: Cosmetics
LAWLESS Beauty is makeup for the makeup lover who demands more from their products: clean, efficacious, and high-performing. The Forget the Filler franchise includes some of their most beloved and best-selling products. The name says it all: these products provide a plumping effect that will make you forget the filler, whether we’re talking about the lips or face. The Forget the Filler lip products consist of a lip gloss, a lip mask and a balm stick. All are infused with Maxi-Lip, a clinically proven complex that hydrates, plumps and smooths lips. The gloss has gained a cult following, with one being sold every ten minutes. It provides the plump without the sting you may find in a typical plumper, and the applicator hugs your lips beautifully. The overnight lip mask nourishes and conditions lips while you sleep, but it can also be used throughout the day. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $10.50 - $26
- $21 - $52
- Valid: 10/18/2024 to 10/18/2024
THE WRAP LIFE: Beanies, Wraps & Hats
Once named an Oprah Favorite, THE WRAP LIFE makes premium hair accessories designed to encourage self-expression. This assortment includes best sellers such as the Satin Lined Beanies. The satin lining provides hair protection and comfort. Options are available for adults and kids. The creation of the Head Wrap is performed by hand - from dyeing, stamping and hanging to dry in the Bali sun. Each print is original and no two head wraps are alike. They are crafted in original, distinctive patterns that unwrap heritage and individuality. Other options include scrunchies, bucket hats, head scarves and balaclavas. Shipping is $4.75 or free with two.
- $8 - $22.50
- $16 - $45
- Valid: 10/18/2024 to 10/18/2024
OLIVO AMIGO: Olive Oils
Owned by an olive oil sommelier, Olivo Amigo makes food simple, flavorful, healthy, and fun with their early harvest single origin extra virgin olive oil from Spain, Californian Balsamic Vinegar and Mediterranean Spices. Their extra virgin olive oil is single-origin, crafted in small batches on family-run farms. They use early-harvest olives—picked when they are green and packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, and rich flavor. It’s the highest quality olive oil, the key to eating healthier. Options include the Vida Collection, which includes a set of two extra virgin olive oils, Aperitivo Gift Set, which includes aMini Spark Vinegar (100ml), mini Vitality EVOO (100ml) Elevate Spices Blend and a whisk. The optional Olive Oil Pour Spout features a rubber cork that fits Olivo Amigo bottles to perfection, preventing spills. Shipping is $8.99 or free over $85.
- $32.50 - $41
- $65 - $82
- Valid: 10/18/2024 to 10/18/2024
CHIRP: Wheel Pro & Muscle Roller
As seen on ABC’s “Shark Tank,” Chirp provides simple muscle pain relief. The Wheel Pro is designed to traction your spine, relieving pain from tight muscles and poor posture. It includes a vibrating massage motor that offers a deep massage and vibration therapy treatment to alleviate back pain and tension, improve range of motion, and help you warm up better and recover faster. There are three different vibration options to deeply massage trigger points and reduce back pain. The 3-in-1 Muscle Roller stimulates blood flow to deliver fresh energy to your muscles for faster recovery. The focused tension release targets knots, large and small. Shipping is $5.99.
- $20 - $25
- $40 - $50
- Valid: 10/18/2024 to 10/18/2024
Bala: Fitness Equipment
Bala believes form and function should coexist — that fashion and fitness go hand-in-hand. As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, the Bala Bangles add a constant but comfortable resistance to your workout. Very versatile, they can be worn on wrists or ankles for athletic, recreational, and domestic activities alike. Available in 1lb or 2lb sets. The Capsule Sliders help engage your core and intensify your every move. Resistance Bands and Weighted Jump Rope are also available, which have a locking mechanism which makes rope easily adjustable. Shipping is $8.99.
- $12.50 - $32.50
- $25 - $65
- Valid: 10/18/2024 to 10/18/2024
Erin McDermott Jewelry: Necklaces
Add colorful charm to your necklace stack with handcrafted styles from Erin McDermott. All of the “it girls” layer these because more is always more! This assortment offers endless style possibilities to create your own vibe with stones and pendants that will become your signature look.
- $27 - $36
- $110 - $220
- Valid: 10/18/2024 to 10/20/2024
Em John: Mini Zip Around Card Wallet and Card Case
Colorful, compact and convenient to carry cards and cash. This smartly designed accordion-style wallet, featured on the coveted O List! in Oprah Magazine, stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. The bright, beautiful pink and neon pink are impossible to resist and even more exciting is that they’re designed by my daughter, Emma, who started this accessories business in college. Plus, for an even more streamlined design, with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills.
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- Valid: 10/18/2024 to 10/20/2024
rockflowerpaper: Tea Towel Sets
Get the most out of your kitchen accessories. rockflowerpaper tea towels are super absorbent, work hard, reduce waste and help replace paper towels. The textured waffle weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. Choose from coordinating two or three tea towel sets.
- $19 to $28 + PER SET
- $36 - $54
- Valid: 10/18/2024 to 10/20/2024