Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for summer comfort.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as GelPro, PeachSkinSheets and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 50% off.
GelPro: Elite Comfort Mats
GelPro mats are crafted from high-quality materials that are built to last, withstanding the rigors of daily use in busy kitchens without losing their shape or support. The gel core technology effectively reduces discomfort and fatigue associated with standing on hard surfaces, helping to alleviate strain on the feet, legs, and back. While commonly used in kitchens, GelPro mats are also suitable for various other areas in the home, such as laundry rooms, standing desks, and workshops, offering comfort wherever it's needed. Choose from three sizes in a variety of patterns and colors. Shipping starts at $13.50.
PeachSkinSheets: Bedding
PeachSkinSheets are breathable and moisture-wicking sheets, ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy. The hypoallergenic material makes them great for people with allergies and sensitive skin. The super-durable fabric makes them resistant to pilling, dust, and pollen. The dual-brushed PeachSkin finish provides an incredible 1,500-thread-count level of softness that becomes even softer with every wash. Available in Twin to California King. Matching duvet and oversized comforter sets are also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $9.99 or free with two.
Discover NIGHT: Silk & Satin Accessories
Elevate your travel by bringing your beauty sleep essentials on-the-go with you. Tailored from opulent silk, Discover NIGHT's generously-sized eye mask is meticulously crafted to protect your skin and hair, helping to minimize frizz and promote a well rested glow. Its wide elastic band not only provides a comfortable, slip-free sleep experience but helps to block out light and reduce noise. Easily carried in the included travel case, the travel pillow offers maximum comfort and support with AirLight Memory Foam and its signature beauty benefits via the premium satin pillowcase, making this the perfect flight companion for the beauty-conscious traveler. Silk scrunchies are also available. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $39.99.
Arnicare by Boiron: Pain Relief Gel or Cream
Arnicare is here to help you do more of what you love without the pain, providing relief powered by arnica. The line of products is scientifically formulated with arnica, a natural active ingredient that has been used for centuries and is trusted by doctors and pharmacists. The cream and gel are ideal to use on sore muscles, joints and feet. With over 4oz in each tube, you can cover small or large areas. Plus, they are non-greasy and fragrance-free, so it can be used discreetly. Shipping is $2.99 or free with two.
Underoutfit: Bras, Shapewear & Activewear
Underoutfit is a brand that's built on comfort. The Comfort Shaping Bra provides seamless wire-free support and shaping -- it's the bra you will forget you are wearing, with adjustable straps for all-day comfort movement and support. This is lightweight, breathable and provides wire-free lift. The Every Day Shaping Cami features 360 smoothing around the midsection, seamless technology, and is moisture wicking. The straps are also convertible and adjustable. Other options include High Waist Shaping Shorts, Sports Bras and Leggings. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
Freewaters: Slides, Sandals & Shoes
Freewaters is known for crafting comfortable footwear with built-in sustainability. The Cloud9 footbed is a proprietary foam blend that demonstrates a high energy return rate with 70% greater rebound. Choose from a variety of styles for both men and women, including slides with wide straps and adjustable buckles, sandals in water-friendly styles that float, and premium loafers with a slip-on design. Limit five pairs per order. Shipping is $6.99 or free with two pairs.
Lincove: Down Pillows
Indulge in the ultimate luxury of a Canadian Down Pillow. Both the Cloud and Signature pillows from Lincove help your head maintain a comfortable temperature throughout the night with Ultra-Fresh™ antimicrobial fabric technology. The Cloud pillow offers a heavenly plush fill. The Signature pillow is filled with 100% Canadian Hutterite down for an extra luxurious feeling. Three sizes and three firmness options. Free shipping!
Beach Box: Portable Shower Tank
Enjoy a refreshing rinse anytime, anywhere. Beach Box’s portable shower tank is designed for water-sport and outdoor enthusiasts who like to get sandy, salty, and sweaty but also keep themselves and their gear clean and organized. Compact and easy to carry with a durable handle, featuring a multi-spray shower head with five modes. With a 1.3 gallon (5 liters) tank, the portable shower offers four to five minutes of flow time and the neoprene slipcover offers hot water insulation. Easy refill screw top, no batteries, power, or gadgets needed and the hand pump system with handle lock makes transporting a breeze. Offered solo or bundled with a versatile storage box. Free shipping!
Gooseberry Designs: Tea Towels & Pillow Covers
Add a personalized touch to your home. Gooseberry Designs creates whimsical, handmade goods with an eco-friendly twist. The beautifully-crafted, 100% cotton tea towels feature vintage-style woven stripes to accent the sweet geographical design. The pillow covers are made with 100% natural cotton, measure 16 by 16 inches or 12 by 18 inches and have an envelope closure. Choose from locations across the globe and all 50 states, plus D.C.
SiO Beauty: Silicone Skin Care Patches & Skin Care
Smooth, hydrate and firm skin with reusable medical-grade silicone patches. These preventative and corrective patches are designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent new wrinkle formation. Options are available for the chest, brow, eyes, lips and smile lines so you can take care of the delicate areas. The Cryodrop Facial Massaging Tool uses the power of cold therapy and massage to help visibly lift, tighten, and sculpt facial contours. Neck cream, cleanser and face/body scrub are also available.
AquaVault: ChargeCard and Waterproof Phone Case
Stay powered up on-the-go with Aquavault! The ultra-thin ChargeCard fits in the credit card slot of your wallet and comes with built-in charging cables for iPhone and Android models so you’re never fumbling to find a cord. The waterproof phone case that floats features a patented design that lets you take crystal clear pictures underwater while protecting your phone, making it the perfect companion for aquatic adventures.
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
Lightweight and less bulky than a traditional towel, ROCKFLOWERPAPER's Beach Towels make the perfect fold and roll companion for traveling. These versatile eco-towels are reversible -- two great prints, one great towel! These towels are super absorbent, quick drying and repel sand. Choose from six vibrant patterns. Each towel is made from 10 recycled plastic bottles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three or more.
Revitalign: Footwear & Orthotics
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science, and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning, and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include women's sandals, slips on, sneakers, clogs and men's sandals. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
FluffCo: Pillows & Robes
Give yourself the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. The luxury bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior, two oversized front pockets and gray piping. These robes are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $4.99.
Ideal Fashions: Women's & Men's Sunglasses
Ideal Fashions makes fashion-forward affordable sunglasses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. Protect eyes in style with these lightweight frames so you don't have to choose between form and function. Scratch and impact resistance makes taking these on the go worry-free. Choose from a large assortment of women's, men's or unisex styles. Free shipping!
HurtSkurt: Hot/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves
HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for a full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. Choose from body sleeves and headbands. Additional gel packs and aromatherapy packs are also available. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Del Sol: Press On Nails, Water Bottles, Toys & Accessories
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including press on nails, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls and mini footballs. Also included are beautiful hair accessories and jelly shoes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
SomniFix: SomniFix Mouth Tape
During sleep, it's hard to prevent your mouth from falling open. SomniFix mouth tape is designed to stop mouth breathing and snoring. SomniFix's strips are hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and include a breathing vent. These strips work by gently holding your mouth closed to direct airflow through your nose. While SomniFix encourages nose breathing, any user can breathe through the mouth at any time if necessary while wearing the strips. Each box includes 28 disposable strips. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.50.
NOD Products: Barware, Waterproof Bags & Waterproof Speaker
NOD Products' line of bestselling innovative barware will be the highlight of any party! From the bestselling Bloody Mary Straw to the Sili Straws, there is something for everyone. These products are perfect for summer barbecues, pool parties or everyday hostess gifts. The waterproof speaker gives you the power to play no matter where you are. Also included in the assortment are the Dry Bags, which are the ultimate waterproof companion for all your adventures. Crafted from durable PVC, this lightweight bag repels water and keeps your belongings dry. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
Karma Gifts: Home Accessories
Karma Gifts is passionate about offering a stunning, functional line of gifts, décor and accessories with sweet sentiments. Transform your house into a home with Karma's unique selection. Choose from planters, vases, trays, tea towels, baskets and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
