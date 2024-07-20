Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to beat the heat.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Mephisto USA, ThermoPro, Sand Cloud and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 62% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Mephisto USA: Footwear
Mephisto offers high-quality, comfortable and sustainable sandals that prioritize foot health and wellness. They combine style, advanced technology and traditional craftsmanship to provide a superior wearing experience that lasts. The unique SOFT-AIR technology is integrated in the cork midsole to provide an effortless walk. Choose from six styles of sandals. Shipping is $6.99.
- $79.50 - $124.50
- $159 - $249
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/20/2024
- •
- Mephisto USA
ThermoPro: Meat Thermometers
Let the ThermoPro meat thermometers do the work for you when you're barbecuing this summer, ensuring every piece of meat is cooked exactly how you like it. Whether you want to wirelessly monitor a chicken in the oven or a brisket in the smoker to ensure it's taken out at the exact temperature, or if you have a steak on the grill and want to quickly check its internal temperature, ThermoPro has you covered. ThermoPro's completely wire-free model sends temperature updates straight to your smartphone, whether you have an Android, iPhone or even an Apple Watch. Simply stick the probe into the meat, and you'll be notified when it's almost time to take it out. Or, if you prefer to keep phones out of it, ThermoPro also offers a two-unit model: one stays with the food you're cooking and the other can be taken with you to the living room or anywhere else to keep you updated. Shipping is $4.99.
- $25 - $70
- $50 - $140
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/20/2024
- •
- ThermoPro
Sand Cloud: Mineral Sunscreen
Embrace a new era of sun protection and environmental responsibility with Sand Cloud's Mineral Sunscreen. The dermatologist-recommended formula is designed to protect your skin from the sun's harmful rays while preserving delicate coral reefs. There are no active chemical ingredients that have been linked to coral reef damage. These are great for sensitive skin and also for kids. Choose from sunscreen for the body or face (SPF 30) or Face Stick (SPF 50). Shipping is $2.99 or free over $25.
- $6 - $10
- $12 - $22
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/20/2024
- •
- Sand Cloud
LuminaNRG: Skin Care Devices
LuminaNRG features devices to help with skin rejuvenation in the comfort of your home. The Time Keeper LED Therapy Face Mask features LED wavelengths carefully designed to address a wide range of skin concerns, from tackling wrinkles and pigmentation to combating blemishes and dullness. The Mini Glow PRO helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots. De-puff and energize the skin in as little as three minutes per day, three times. Other options include the RolLift Microcurrent Facial Toning Device and 3-in-1 Eye Massage Wand. Free shipping!
- $60 to $200 + Free Shipping
- $130 - $400
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/20/2024
- •
- LuminaNRG
Dr. Dana: Nail Care
LuminaNRG features devices to help with skin rejuvenation in the comfort of your home. The Time Keeper LED Therapy Face Mask features LED wavelengths carefully designed to address a wide range of skin concerns, from tackling wrinkles and pigmentation to combating blemishes and dullness. The Mini Glow PRO helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots. De-puff and energize the skin in as little as three minutes per day, three times. Other options include the RolLift Microcurrent Facial Toning Device and 3-in-1 Eye Massage Wand. Free shipping!
- $5 - $25
- $10 - $50
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/20/2024
- •
- Dr. Dana
Ethique: Bath & Body Care
Your best hair starts with Ethique, which boasts 50,000 five-star reviews. Perfect for home or travel, these shampoo and conditioner bars are packed with concentrated, scientifically proven ingredients and are designed to meet the needs of every hair type and texture. The bars even have 10 times more active ingredients than the average liquid shampoo. Ethique is made with clean and natural ingredients. No harsh sulfates, parabens, phthalates, silicones or artificial dyes, and they're certified vegan and cruelty-free. Other options include facial cleansers, facial moisturizers and deodorant. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $6.50 to $15 + Free Shipping
- $13 - $30
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/20/2024
- •
- Ethique
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
rockflowerpaper: Yoga Towels
Embrace your yoga practice with towels for during and after. Crafted with soft, fleeced microfiber, rockflowerpaper's yoga mat and sports towels are quick drying and highly absorbent. The sports towel features a loop made for convenient hanging in the locker room or after use and can fold up for compact transport. The yoga towel is ideal for hot yoga as a sidekick to your mat, providing a steady grip with non-slip backing. Support your own health and the ocean, as each towel repurposes single-use plastic bottles.
- $12 to $30 + Free Shipping
- $20 - $51
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/28/2024
- •
- rockflowerpaper
SiO Beauty: Silicone Skin Care Patches & Skin Care
Smooth, hydrate and firm skin with reusable medical-grade silicone patches. These preventative and corrective patches are designed to help reduce the appearance of wrinkles and prevent new wrinkle formation. Options are available for the chest, brow, eyes, lips and smile lines so you can take care of the delicate areas. The Cryodrop Facial Massaging Tool uses the power of cold therapy and massage to help visibly lift, tighten and sculpt facial contours. Neck cream, cleanser and face/body scrub are also available.
- $15 - $50
- $30 - $115
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/21/2024
- •
- SiO Beauty
Vahdam: Teas & Infuser
Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India's tea blends are beautifully packaged, ready for gifting. All teas are sourced fresh and packaged in India. The Chai Tea and Green Tea samplers offer carefully curated loose-leaf teas in a variety of flavors. Choose from tea bag and loose-leaf options, plus a classic tea infuser for enjoying loose leaf flavors.
- $12 - $34
- $20 - $48
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/28/2024
- •
- Vahdam
Headlightz: LED Headbands and Baseball Caps
Be safe and be seen outside after dark. Headlightz was created by a runner who needed more visibility for nighttime exercise. The function of these lit hats and headbands goes far beyond running, from lighting a path while walking the dog, running errands or simply making your way from the car to the front door. This hands-free lighting solution featuring different lighting modes and brightness levels was named an Oprah favorite and it's easy to see why!
- $15 - $20
- $25 - $36
- Valid: 07/20/2024 to 07/28/2024
- •
- Headlightz
Shop more exclusive Digital Deals:
FluffCo: Pillows & Robes
Give yourself the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. The luxury bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior, two oversized front pockets and gray piping. These robes are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $4.99.
- $34.50 - $59.50
- $69 - $119
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
NOD Products: Barware, Waterproof Bags, and Waterproof Speaker
NOD Products line of best-selling innovative barware will be the highlight of any party! From the best-selling Bloody Mary Straw to the Sili Straws there is something for everyone. These products are perfect for summer BBQs, pool parties, or everyday hostess gifts. The waterproof speaker gives you the power to play no matter where you are. Also included in the assortment are the Dry Bags, which are the ultimate waterproof companion for all your adventures. Crafted from durable PVC, this lightweight bag repels water and keeps your belongings dry. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
- $8 - $24
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
HurtSkurt: Hot/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves
HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective, and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for a full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. Choose from body sleeves and headbands. Additional gel packs and aromatherapy packs are also available. Limit ten per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7.50 - $27.50
- $15 - $55
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Ideal Fashions: Women’s and Men’s Sunglasses
Ideal Fashions makes fashion forward affordable sunglasses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. Protect eyes in style with these lightweight frames so you don’t have to choose between form and function. Scratch & impact resistant makes taking these on the go worry-free. Choose from a large assortment of women’s, men’s or unisex styles. Free shipping!
- $20 to $39 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $99
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
SomniFix: SomniFix Mouth Tape
During sleep, it’s hard to prevent your mouth from falling open. SomniFix mouth tape is designed to stop mouth breathing and snoring. SomniFix’s strips are hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and include a breathing vent. These strips work by gently holding your mouth closed to direct airflow through your nose. While SomniFix encourages nose breathing, any user can breathe through the mouth at any time if necessary while wearing the strips. Each box includes 28 disposable strips. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.50.
- $12.50
- $25
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Karma Gifts: Home Accessories
Karma Gifts is passionate about offering a stunning, functional line of gifts, décor, and accessories with sweet sentiments. Transform your house into a home with Karma's unique selection. Choose from planters, vases, trays, tea towels, baskets, and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $3.50 - $42
- $8 - $92.50
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Revitalign: Footwear and Orthotics
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science, and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning, and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include women's sandals, slips on, sneakers, clogs, and men’s sandals. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
- $6 to $65 + Free Shiping
- $12 - $130
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Del Sol: Press On Nails, Water Bottles, Toys, and Accessories
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including press on nails, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. Also included are beautiful hair accessories and Jelly shoes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $2.50 - $20
- $6 - $40
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
Lightweight and less bulky than a traditional towel, ROCKFLOWERPAPER’s Beach Towels make the perfect fold and roll companion for traveling. These versatile eco-towels are reversible — two great prints, one great towel! These towels are super absorbent, quick drying and repel sand. Choose from six vibrant patterns. Each towel is made from 10 recycled plastic bottles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three or more.
- $20
- $44
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024