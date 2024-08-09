Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for summer fun.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as SCOUT, Dugout Mugs and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
SCOUT: Stylish Bags
SCOUT's versatile products are designed to help you contain, organize and carry all the stuff you need to navigate and celebrate busy days and lives. Choose from a large variety of colorful options including a hard-bottomed cooler, which is extra-wide yet tall enough to fit 12-ounce bottles upright with room for ice. Carry it by the handles or clip on the crossbody strap and go hands-free. The Deep Dive is a tall, deep shape and is great for the beach or pool, it can fit three beach towels (rolled up.) When you need to carry just the basics (cash, cards, phone) and keep your hands free, lightweight wristlets are the answer. Shipping is $1.99 or free over $50.
- $9 - $39
- $18 - $78
- Valid: 08/09/2024 to 08/09/2024
Dugout Mugs: Mugs & Bottle Opener
Dugout Mugs turns the barrel of a baseball bat into a drinking mug. Pour straight into it and drink straight from it. This holds 12 ounces, hot or cold, of your favorite beverage. They also come laser engraved with your favorite MLB team. Other options include The Season Opener Bat Handle Opener or metal mug. Shipping is $4.99.
- $15 - $40
- $30 - $80
- Valid: 08/09/2024 to 08/09/2024
Canvas Style: Jewelry
Accessorize with a bold, statement piece from Canvas Style. The padlock and chain collection can be worn on its own or layered with other pieces. These eye-catching pieces come in two-tone metals, adding a touch of edge. This assortment also includes hoop earrings -- from minimal huggies to chunky, statement hoops, there's something for every style. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $12 - $23
- $24 - $46
- Valid: 08/09/2024 to 08/09/2024
Alpyn: Skin Care
Alpyn Beauty is the first skin care brand to sustainably hand-harvest wild plants from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at their peak potency and punctuate their power with proven clinical actives. The Melt Moisturizer gives a velvety, makeup-ready finish that supports dry, dehydrated skin with hyaluronic acid, squalane and wild plants. The Willow & Sweet Agave Plumping Lip Mask is an every day, anytime mask -- powered by sweet agave, hyaluronic acid and smoothing willow bark -- for soft, cushiony-feeling, fuller-looking lips. The Line-Filling Eye Balm is a hydrating eye cream that helps instantly smooth while targeting the look of dark circles, fine lines and puffiness with vitamin C and bakuchiol. Limit two per order for the Plumping Lip Mask. Shipping is $4.99.
- $14 - $31
- $28 - $62
- Valid: 08/09/2024 to 08/09/2024
DERMAFLASH: LUXE+ & DERMAPORE+
This award-winning sonic technology reveals a fresh layer of smooth, glowing, younger-looking skin and giving you med spa quality results in the comfort of your home. Choose from two devices. The LUXE+ instantly removes the top layer of dead skin, peach fuzz and debris, allowing skin care to absorb easier and makeup to glide on flawlessly. The DERMAPORE+ boosted ultrasonic speed and next-gen ionic technology easily and painlessly extracts dirt, oil and blackheads. It's designed to make pores look smaller instantly. LUXE+ Edge Refills are also available. Free shipping!
- $54.50 to $99.50 + Free Shipping
- $109 - $199
- Valid: 08/09/2024 to 08/09/2024
Sky Organics: Self-Care Products
Sky Organics creates simple self-care essentials for skin and hair made with nature's pure and potent organic ingredients. The products are very simple and concentrated, so you get the pure potency and benefit of every organic ingredient. Boasting more than 60,000 positive reviews, their bestseller is Organic Castor Oil, which supports thick, full, healthy hair, lashes and brows, and soft, supple, beautiful skin. Other options include Lash + Brow Oil, which conditions at the roots to support lush lashes and promote a thicker, fuller-looking appearance over time. The Rosemary Strong Roots Oil supports the scalp and promotes healthier-looking hair by nourishing and invigorating hair at the roots. Or, the Coconut Oil + Vitamin E deeply moisturizes, replenishes, smoothes and softens dry or compromised skin and hair. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $20.
- $7.50 - $12.50
- $15 - $25
- Valid: 08/09/2024 to 08/09/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Lay-n-Go: Drawstring Cosmetic Bags
Carry cosmetics and clean up in seconds. The COSMO cosmetic bag eliminates the struggle of digging and dumping in a traditional "black hole" makeup bag. Do your daily makeup routine on a clean, dry surface at home or away at the gym, office or hotel. The portable nail station allows you to carry favorite polishes, tools and makeup while giving you a clean, flat surface to paint nails. No more using paper towels and magazines -- do your manicure treatment or nail touch-ups on the road or in your office, all on one clean, flat surface.
- $17 - $20
- $27 - $30
- Valid: 08/09/2024 to 08/18/2024
Lifepro: Therapy Mask & Foot Massager
Treat yourself from face to feet. The VizaCure Light Therapy Mask is made for safety, comfort, and frequent use and is designed to help improve blood flow and collagen production, pigmentation and fine lines, and soothe, calm and tighten skin. The mask features three LED light therapy settings: red for stimulating collagen, blue for destroying acne-causing bacteria and amber for reducing redness and irritation. The RelaxaTilt X Foot Massager is a deep-kneading massager designed to provide targeted acupressure and pain relief via four compression pads and four massage rollers targeting the feet, legs and forearms.
- $40 - $90
- $80 - $180
- Valid: 08/09/2024 to 08/11/2024
Swimlids: UPF Sun Hats
Keep your head protected while enjoying the outdoors with Swimlids. These UPF 50+ sun hats provide protection in the sun and also can be worn in the water. Lightweight, easy to pack and quick drying, these styles are great for travel, days at the pool or being out in the sun. Options for adults and kids.
- $10.50 - $18
- $17 - $30
- Valid: 08/09/2024 to 08/11/2024