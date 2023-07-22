It's part three of Tory Johnson's exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on summer skin care.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Droplette, DERMAFLASH and more.
The deals start at just $3 and are up to 77% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Droplette: Skincare Devices
GMA Deal: $137 to $149.50 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $274 to $299 + Free shipping Valid: 07/22/2023 to 07/22/2023
The Droplette device delivers potent skincare active ingredients such as collagen, retinol and hyaluronic acid deeper into skin than many topicals can without using needles. This patented, clinically proven device creates a powerful micromist that can get past the skin’s barrier so that ingredients actually get into, not just onto, skin. Initially designed as a medical tool, Droplette's groundbreaking technology has been reengineered for home use. Choose from three sets: Collagen Hydrofiller, Retinol Renewer or 17 Volt Lip Plumper. Free shipping!
DERMAFLASH: LUXE+ & Skincare
GMA Deal: $21 to $99.50 + Free shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $42 to $199 + Free shipping Valid: 07/22/2023 to 07/22/2023
The DERMAFLASH LUXE+ is a dermaplaning device that instantly reveals smooth, radiant, glowing skin — all from the comfort of home. This anti-aging magic wand is to be used weekly and designed specifically for the delicate skin on a woman’s face. Powered by anti-aging Sonic Edge Technology, the DERMAFLASH LUXE+ instantly removes dead skin cells, built-up debris and pesky peach fuzz to reveal smooth, radiant, glowing skin. This is designed for all skin types, tones and ages. Botanical Ketoacid Toner and Active Cocooning Serum are also available, which works hand-in-hand with the LUXE+. Free shipping!
SBLA Beauty: Skincare Wands & Lip Plump and Sculpt
GMA Deal: $25 to $74.50 + Free shipping • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $52 to $149 + Free shipping Valid: 07/22/2023 to 07/22/2023
SBLA BEAUTY uses proprietary and patented active, targeted technology to tackle universal aging issues. Made in America, SBLA Beauty helps firm, lift, sculpt, define. The Eye Lift Wand helps lift hooded eyelid skin, opens the eye and reduces the appearance of crow's feet and fine lines. The Facial Instant Sculpting Wand features a proprietary time release wrinkle relaxing peptide blend and skin brighteners to help combat under eye discoloration, relax forehead creases and treat fine lines in the upper lip area. Double the plump with Lip Plump & Sculpt, which enhances lip volume and smooths lips for ultimate plumping and lip definition. Free shipping!
Rinse Bath & Body: Bath & Body Products
GMA Deal: $3 to $14 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $6 to $29.50 Valid: 07/22/2023 to 07/22/2023
Rinse features natural bath and body products that you and your skin will love. All of the products are travel-friendly, easy to use and great for an active or busy lifestyle. Made in America, many of Rinse's products feature squalane oil, which is a skin-loving oil derived from the olive, and is great for all skin types and even skin that needs some extra TLC. Choose from a variety of bath bombs, skin sticks, soaps and Body Bliss Oil, which is a light, moisturizing oil that leaves an amazing glow on skin. Shipping is $6.50 or free over $65.
SOBEL SKIN Rx: Skincare
GMA Deal: $16.50 to $42 + Free shipping • 60% SavingsOriginal: $42 to $105 + Free shipping
Made in America, SOBEL SKIN Rx is clean, clinically proven skin care with the highest percentage of active ingredients formulated for at-home use without irritation. Dr. Sobel's philosophy is to take proven effective ingredients (retinol, vitamin C, glycolic acid), and combine them with natural actives and antioxidants in products that hyper-perform for dramatic results. Choose from eight options. The 15% Niacinamide Gel Serum helps to revitalize skin texture and tone, while helping reduce the appearance of large pores. Bio Hyaluronic Moisture Cream Extreme helps firm, tighten and hydrate, providing immediate and long-lasting hydration. Or, the 35% Vitamin C Fusion Serum aids in your skin’s natural regeneration process and helps boost collagen production. Free shipping!
Michael Todd Beauty: Skincare Devices
GMA Deal: $23 to $75 + Free shipping • 55% to 61% SavingsOriginal: $59 to $169 + Free shipping Valid: 07/22/2023 to 07/22/2023
Add to your everyday skin care routine with devices from Michael Todd Beauty. The Soniclear Petite Skin Cleansing System is a cleansing facial brush that is suitable for all skin types and tones. This waterproof device produces up to 300 sonic movements per second for better cleansing than with hands alone. The Hydramskim Vanity Facial Steamer and Spatula uses the power of nano ionic steam to clear pores and soften skin to allow for better pore extraction with the Sonicskim facial spatula. This set leaves skin with a hydrated complexion. The Sonic Skim 4-in1 Ultrasonic Skin Spatula is designed for deep pore cleansing and high frequency blackhead/pore extraction to help remove the dirt and debris from skin. Free shipping!
Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition + FREE SHIPPING
Price: $98 • From:
We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This special edition "Pamper Me" box contains 17 full-size products -- no samples -- to treat yourself with daily skincare, hair, and beauty winners, as well as fashion, accessories, and problem solving items. Every box features thoughtfully-chosen products from terrific brands: SKINCARE: SBLA Beauty, MOJO Wellbeing, infinite she, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: LONDONTOWN, OFRA Cosmetics, Andalou Naturals, No7 Beauty Company, imPRESS; HAIR: Crown Affair, Style Edit; FASHION & ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry, skinnytees, doublesoul; PROBLEM SOLVERS: The Good Patch, Wabi Whiffs, and Modgy. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $435. Just two products - the SBLA Beauty Neck, Chin & Jawline Sculpting Wand, $89 and the Crown Affair Renewal Mask, $58 are greater than the deal price of the whole box! FREE SHIPPING!
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Seriously Shea: Shower Steamers (6-Pack)
GMA Deal: $14.99 • 31% SavingsOriginal: $22 Valid: 07/22/2023 to 07/30/2023
Enhance your shower experience with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower and are vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. They're handmade in the U.S. and offered in unique fragrance combinations. Plus, try out their new Fun & Fruity steamers with excitingly sweet fragrances like strawberry banana and cotton candy.
For Sea and Oats: Skin & Body Care
GMA Deal: $9 to $19 • 30% to 40% SavingsOriginal: $12.90 to $32 Valid: 07/22/2023 to 07/30/2023
Nurture your skin and our planet with good for you products. For Sea and Oats formulates oat-based and ocean-friendly skin and body care. Choose from hand, body and hair soaps, plus a body butter cream to upgrade your entire routine with products you can take pride in. Handcrafted in New York and free from synthetic chemicals and artificial fragrances.
SilcSkin: Silicone Skin Care Pads
GMA Deal: $29 • 14% SavingsOriginal: $34 Valid: 07/22/2023 to 07/23/2023
Correct and prevent fine lines and wrinkles. The pressure from SilcSkin pads works to stimulate collagen and cell growth, and increase blood flow while the silicone material helps hydrate skin and flatten the appearance of wrinkles. Options for the under eyes and chest available.
butter LONDON: Makeup
GMA Deal: $4 to $50 • 50% to 77% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $100 Valid: 07/22/2023 to 07/23/2023
Glam to perfection and take care of your skin, too. butter LONDON knows that all ingredients aren’t created equal, and they formulate their products that way. This assortment of high-performance makeup for the face and lip highlights skin nourishing ingredients so that putting on makeup is part of your skincare routine. Choose from shadows and liners to lipsticks and palettes.