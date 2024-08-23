Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals summer special on beauty and accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as ZENTS, Maelove, Active Skin Repair and more. The deals start at just $10 and are up to 57% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
ZENTS: Body Care
Zents body care features anti-aging ingredients typically only found in skin care for hydration, firming and plumping so you can make sure to take care of your body the same way as your face. Choose from lotions, oils and cleansers, which leave skin hydrated with a gorgeous glow. Age Defying Probiotic Lotion refines and smooths for youthful looking skin, while promoting a healthy, plump appearance. Cashmere Body Oil moisturizes and prevents dryness, flaking and cracking. Aloe Body & Hand Wash softens, soothes nicks and cuts for an immaculate, healthy appearance while also hydrating and protecting the skin against environmental damage. Limit five per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three.
- $10 - $24.50
- $20 - $49
- Valid: 08/23/2024 to 08/23/2024
Maelove: Skin Care
Maelove is best-known as a specialist in anti-aging skin care. The Glow Maker Vitamin C Serum is Maelove's award-winning serum for wrinkle prevention and skin brightening with over 750,000 bottles sold in the last five years. The Moonlight Retinal Super Serum is one of the strongest over-the-counter retinoid products for anti-aging and wrinkles, which is great if you want prescription-strength results without having to get a prescription. The Peptide Squad Collagen Renewal Cream is packed with all the popular wrinkle-fighting peptides, including copper peptides. Limit two per product. Shipping is $3.95 or free with two.
- $16.50 - $24
- $33 - $48
- Valid: 08/23/2024 to 08/23/2024
Active Skin Repair: Skin Repair Products
Active Skin Repair is a medical-grade antimicrobial that is multifunctional and for everyday skin repair and wound care, that helps support the body's natural healing process. The technology used in Active Skin Repair is the same doctor-recommended and clinically-proven molecule used in hospitals and households worldwide. It is natural and non-toxic, contains no steroids, no synthetic antibiotics, no alcohol and no harsh or stinging chemicals. Active Spray works on minor wounds, cuts, scrapes, sunburns, normal burns, chafing, rashes, insect bites, and hundreds of other skin irritations. It's also safe to use on acne, eczema and other chronic skin conditions. Options include Hydrogel, Skin Repair Spray, Kids Spray and Baby Spray. Limit four per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $15 - $17.50
- $30 - $35
- Valid: 08/23/2024 to 08/23/2024
Marleylilly: Personalized Accessories
Marleylilly designs and monograms every item in South Carolina, ensuring top quality and durability. From weekend bags and sling bags to travel cases and packing bags, keep all of your essentials organized in style. Each piece can be personalized with a single initial, name or monogram. You can also choose your thread color -- over 10 colors available. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100.
- $13.50 - $35
- $27 - $70
- Valid: 08/23/2024 to 08/23/2024
Gabriel + Simone: Eyewear
Gabriel + Simone is introducing its new readers with Blue Light blocking lenses to help protect eyes from blue light that comes from digital screens. Unlike many brands that only offer half step strength, the Blue Light Readers and Sunreaders come in quarter steps. They are also available in +0.00 power (no magnification) for people who don't need readers yet but still want some blue light protection. Kids Blue Light Blockers are available too. Free shipping!
- $15 to $24 + Free Shipping
- $30 - $48
- Valid: 08/23/2024 to 08/23/2024
Floopi: Flip Flops
Floopi offers ultimate comfort and support. These flip flops feature memory foam insoles and yoga mat footbeds for plush comfort, soft jersey linings for a gentle touch, and arch support technology to minimize foot fatigue. These elements help ensure all-day comfort, whether you're lounging by the pool or on a casual stroll. Choose from a range of chic styles, including the Pearl Textured Thong, the Lola Wedge Thong with a vegan leather upper and diamond button accent, and the Calli Floral Thong with a trendy floral design. Shipping is $1.99 or free with three pairs.
- $17 - $17
- $36 - $40
- Valid: 08/23/2024 to 08/23/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Em John: Mini Zip Wallet and Card Holder
Compact, convenient leather cases to carry cards and cash -- now in new colors! This smartly designed accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Even more exciting, they're designed by my daughter Emma, who started this small business in college.
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- Valid: 08/23/2024 to 08/25/2024
Enchanted Scrunch: Oversized Scrunchies
Pull hair back with oversized, durable scrunchies. Enchanted Scrunch crafts bold, well-designed scrunchies for everyday wear. Crafted with materials from silk to velvet, these oversized scrunchies add a pop of color and texture to your hairstyle.
- $9.50 - $10
- $11.50 - $11.50
- Valid: 08/23/2024 to 08/25/2024
K.Carroll Accessories: Crossbody Bags
Upgrade your daily bag with Oprah's favorite, K.Carroll Accessories! The Harper crossbody bag features RFID protected card slots with room for your on-the-go essentials. For a more structured design, go for the Kelsey crossbody, inspired by a classic camera bag, while the Gianna crossbody is spacious and on trend.
- $10 - $27
- $20 - $45
- Valid: 08/23/2024 to 09/01/2024