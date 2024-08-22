Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on feel-good comfort.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Cozy Earth, PeachSkinSheets, Miko and more. The deals start at just $4 and are up to 59% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Cozy Earth: Loungewear
Elevate your everyday wear with Cozy Earth loungewear, featuring timeless pieces made from ultra-soft, breathable and versatile fabrics. Made from breathable bamboo viscose, these soft, stretchy pieces will take you from season to season. Available for men and women, mix and match across a variety of styles including tees, tanks, joggers, shorts, capris and more. Sizes range from XS-XXXL. Free shipping!
- $40 to $87.50 + Free shipping
- $80 - $175
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- Cozy Earth
PeachSkinSheets: Bedding
PeachSkinSheets are breathable and moisture-wicking sheets, ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy. The hypoallergenic material makes them great for people with allergies and sensitive skin. The super-durable fabric makes them resistant to pilling, dust, and pollen. The dual-brushed PeachSkin finish provides an incredible 1,500-thread-count level of softness that becomes even softer with every wash. Available in Twin to California King. Matching duvet and oversized comforter sets are also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $9.95 or free with two.
- $57.50 - $125
- $115 - $250
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- PeachSkinSheets
Miko: Shiatsu Foot, Calf and Ankle Massager
This massager from Miko features a combination of shiatsu, kneading and rolling massage techniques to effectively target pressure points, alleviate foot pain and improve blood circulation. Its ergonomic design ensures that the massage covers all areas of the foot, providing a comprehensive and relaxing experience. This foot massager offers multiple intensity levels and adjustable heat settings, allowing you to personalize your massage experience based on your comfort and specific needs. The intuitive control panel makes it easy to switch between different modes and settings. Shipping is $7.99.
- $169
- $349
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- Miko
Project Cloud: Footwear
Step into the world of comfort and style with Project Cloud shoes. The Venita are stylish sandals that are crafted from high-quality leather, ensuring durability and comfort for all-day wear. With two adjustable buckles, you can customize the fit to your liking, making them the perfect choice for any occasion. The Ibiza sandal features a trendy buckle detail on the toe strap. Great for adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit, these 100% leather sandals are both fashionable and comfortable. The Rose platform loafers are a timeless and versatile shoe for women that can be dressed up or down. Sandals for men are also available, which offer a smooth comfortable fit that molds to your foot. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $20 - $25
- $40 - $53
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- Project Cloud
Color Wow: Hair Care
Color Wow focuses on one thing and one thing only: solving your toughest hair problems and delivering the WOW factor. Whether it's color protection, frizz control, or thicker, fuller hair that you're after, these first of their kind formulas have changed the hair game and have been honored with over 125 major beauty awards. Options include the Dream Coat Supernatural Spray, an anti-frizz treatment that waterproofs your hair to stop frizz, even in the worst humidity. Color Security Shampoo is the only 100% clean, sulfate-free shampoo that leaves no residues. Extra Strength Dream Coat locks in moisture to prevent smooth, straight styles from reverting back to naturally curly or frizzy texture. Other options include Styling Cream, Volumizer and Root Cover Up, which is the not-so-secret trick to extending color between salon visits and add the appearance of volume to hair. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $6.95.
- $12 - $22.50
- $24 - $45
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- Color Wow
Bear: Elite Hybrid Mattress
Crafted with high-quality materials and advanced technology, Bear mattresses offer a sleep experience like no other. Each Bear mattress is certified to meet strict environmental standards and is free from fiberglass, formaldehyde and heavy metals. The 14-inch Elite Hybrid is an ultra-luxurious, innerspring mattress with Bear's most advanced cooling technology and five zone support coil system. The copper-infused memory foam layer aids with eliminating body heat and is naturally antimicrobial, and the zoned coil system provides the right amount of support to specific pressure points, offering up to four times the relief. Available in soft, medium or firm in Twin to California King. This mattress also comes with two pillows. Limit four mattresses per order. Free shipping!
- $946.50 to $1381 + Free Shipping
- $1893 - $2762
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- Bear
Kuppy: Drying Rack
Ditch the old rack and upgrade to Kuppy! Kuppy's innovative design is the perfect drying rack for reusable water bottles, tumblers, protein shakers, wine glasses, and more. The premium matte silicone finish keeps your drinkware snug and off dirty counters and dish mats. The horizontal air slots allow faster drying and reduce odor and bacteria. Kuppy is stackable and allows for easy storage. This design can dry water bottles ranging from 15 ounces up to 100 ounces, fitting nearly every brand, shape and size. Choose from five colorways in packs of four, six or eight. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $30.
- $20 - $30
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- Kuppy
KWÄF: Wine Aerators
Made in America, the KWÄF Wine Aerator is an in-bottle, dripless wine aerator designed to enhance the flavor and aroma of your favorite wines. Simply insert KWÄF into the neck of the wine bottle and pour. KWÄF conveniently fits corked and screw-top bottles. This innovative product ensures the optimal balance of wine and oxygen mixing, providing a perfect pour every time. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $40
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- KWÄF
rockflowerpaper: Tea Towels
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection of tea towels is eco-conscious and style-conscious. Made from five recycled plastic bottles, these tea towels are super absorbent and are a beautiful addition to your kitchen. The textured waffle-weave powers through messes and cleans efficiently. They dry quickly and stay fresher than your typical kitchen towel. Choose from singles and sets. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
- $8 - $22
- $16 - $54
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- rockflowerpaper
Character: Safety Tools and Storage
Character is a home improvement brand created to outfit DIYers with the tools and gear they need for all their home projects and repairs. The curated sets come with the fundamentals everybody should have at home: high quality, lifetime-warrantied tools in durable and sleek steel or canvas storage. The Tool Tote securely holds your go-to tools in its seven flexible internal pockets and can be used on the go. It can hold up to eight tools and comes with a designated spot for your tape measure and hammer, both secured with a custom strap system. With nine useful pockets, The Tool Bag has a spacious inner cavity that fits more than a full set of tools and a pass-through grommet for your power drill charger, this will be your favorite portable storage system.The Toolbox is a steel-constructed, three-drawer system that comes with grippy, easy-to-clean silicone liners to protect your tools while stored, and each layer opens independently for easy access to whatever you need. Additional tools and project kits are also included in this assortment. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $4 - $82.50
- $8 - $165
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- Character
Dishique: Children's Alphabet Plates
The Alphabet Plates by Dishique are made in America and make mealtime fun, educational and conversational! Help kids continue learning right into mealtime with these fun, colorful, plastic plates that are quick and easy to clean. These plates are 10 inches and are microwave and dishwasher safe. Choose from 12 fun designs. Shipping is $6.99.
- $16
- $32
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/22/2024
- Dishique
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Seriously Shea: Aromatherapy Shower Steamers (6-Pack)
Enhance your shower with a spa-like aroma. These unique steamers from Seriously Shea are like a bath bomb for the shower and are vegan and cruelty-free, made with natural essential oils. They're handmade in the U.S. and offered in unique fragrance combinations. Plus, try out their Fun & Fruity steamers with excitingly sweet fragrances like strawberry banana and cotton candy.
- $15
- $22
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 09/1/2024
- Seriously Shea
Spongelle: Body Wash Infused Buffers
Add a touch of luxury to your bath or shower routine with Spongelle. This all-in-one beauty treatment is made in America with custom-blended and unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish skin.
- $8.50 - $17
- $14 - $28
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/25/2024
- Spongelle
Spartan Defense: Personal Safety Alarms
Maintain peace of mind with a lightweight self-defense siren you can take anywhere. This personal alarm easily clips to clothes or bags so that it is readily available to activate when needed. The piercing siren is designed to warn and disorient a predator while simultaneously attracting attention and help. With up to 130 decibels of alarm sound, the device can be heard up to 1,000 feet away with a blinding SOS LED strobe light to enhance visibility and blind an assailant. Choose from battery operated and rechargeable options. Plus, stand out with the 40 Boxes exclusive green colorway!
- $20 - $30
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 08/22/2024 to 08/25/2024
- Spartan Defense