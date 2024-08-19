Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for summer solutions.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Dormify, GreenPan, Ringo and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 50% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Dormify: Storage Solutions
Dormify is the ultimate, one-stop shop for decorating a college dorm room, apartment, or home bedroom. They design and curate everything you need (and want) to maximize your small space. The Sutton Charging 3-Drawer Cart is an all-in-one bestseller that organizes and charges all your essentials in one place. Features include built-in A/C and USB outlets for easy charging, three spacious drawers and wheels that lock for easy moving and stability. The 27-Piece Room Essentials Bundle includes bedding, storage, laundry, bath must-haves and so much more for extra comfort and style — you will be move-in day ready. Other options include Storage Duffles, Collapsible Storage Ottoman Chair or Bench and Headboards. Limit five per order. Free shipping!
- $11 to $99 + FREE SHIPPING
- $22 - $199
- Valid: 08/19/2024 to 08/19/2024
The Big Class Calendar: Dry-Erase Calendars
Jesse Itzler is an Emmy Award winning artist, New York Times Bestselling author, part owner of the Atlanta Hawks, ultramarathon runner, father of four and businessman with five big exits. We love him most as the husband of Spanx founder Sara Blakely. This calendar is how he does it all! The magic of this calendar is you can see your entire year on one single page. This 365-day "year-at-a-glance" wall calendar is designed specifically so you can prioritize big goals and important dates while keeping track of daily planning. Get organized, visualize the entire year, and achieve goals with this big dry-erase calendar that enables you to build your life's resume by scheduling events and activities that make a meaningful difference in your life. Choose from the 2025 calendar or Big Class Calendar (2024-2025.) Shipping is $4.99.
- $25
- $50
- Valid: 08/19/2024 to 08/19/2024
GreenPan: Cookware
The Venice Pro Collection is packed with stainless steel power and features GreenPan’s Thermolon Advanced healthy nonstick coating. Unlike traditional nonstick coatings, Thermolon is manufactured without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium so you can cook every meal worry-free. For incredible versatility, these pans are oven safe up to 600˚ F and suitable for all stovetops, including induction. The ergonomic stainless steel handles are designed to stay cool on the stovetop and riveted for extra strength and stability. Plus, Venice Pro is dishwasher safe so you can clean without hassle. Options include the 8” Frypan, 11” Frypan and 3-Piece Frypan Set. Shipping is $8.99.
- $35 - $90
- $70 - $180
- Valid: 08/19/2024 to 08/19/2024
(re)zip: Reusable Bags
(re)zip provides reusable storage solutions to serve your summer adventures and life better. With a strong belief that small habits can add up to big changes, (re)zip makes it a breeze to swap disposable plastic bags for reusable ones. All (re)zip reusable storage bags are made of 100% food-grade, BPA-free, lead-free PEVA. With a double-lock closure, these bags create an airtight, leakproof seal, ensuring your summer treats stay fresh and secure. Options range from sandwich bags, gallon bags, coffee/tea storage bags and more. Limit five sets per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $10 to $15 + per set
- $20 - $30
- Valid: 08/19/2024 to 08/19/2024
Ringo: Water Bottle with Phone Mount
Ringo is the first water bottle to include a Magsafe (Magnetic) phone mount built right into the lid, turning your daily water bottle into a convenient phone mount or tripod everywhere you go. The premium hinged mount and ultra strong magnets allows you to position your phone securely at any angle: portrait or landscape. Ringo’s all-in-one design allows you to easily follow classes at home or in the gym, make video calls, and Ringo fits perfectly in your car cup holder so you can navigate with GPS while keeping your hands-free. Ringo works perfectly with your phone if you have a Magsafe compatible phone but it also comes with an adhesive Magsafe adaptor for those without iPhones, with older iPhones or with non-Magsafe cases. Shipping is $4.99.
- $30 - $35
- $60 - $70
- Valid: 08/19/2024 to 08/19/2024
GE Lighting, a Savant company: Smart Bulbs & Smart Plugs
Enjoy the ease and magic of smart lighting. Cync, the line of easy-to-use GE smart lighting products, will make your home more fun and comfortable as you customize them to the way you live. Cync smart lights can project a full range of whites from warm to cool, as well as millions of color options all in one product making them perfect for any mood or room. The Cync App is an easy way to control or schedule your lighting while you’re at home or away. Or simply use your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to control lights with your voice. Cync products are a great way to change the entire vibe, look or mood of any room without the hassle or expense of a complete makeover. Indoor and Outdoor Smart Plugs are also available, which make any lamp or device that plugs into a wall outlet smart. The built-in Wi-Fi bridge adds out-of-home control for your lighting and devices and voice control when paired with a voice assistant. The plug enables scheduling to traditional bulbs and devices. Limit four per product. Free shipping!
- $5 to $22.50 + FREE SHIPPNG
- $10 - $45
- Valid: 08/19/2024 to 08/19/2024
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
