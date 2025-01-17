Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to support Los Angeles fire relief efforts.
You can save on products from brands such as Laura Geller Beauty, Peepers and more. The deals start at just $4 and are up 75% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links.
Laura Geller Beauty: Cosmetics
Go natural or glam with Laura Geller Beauty. This cosmetics line features delicious colors, rich textures and fan-favorite formulas, so women of all ages can get gorgeous without the guesswork. From eyes to lips, this assortment has you covered. This assortment includes Baked Balance-n-Brighten Color Correcting Foundation, Jelly Balm Hydrating Lip Color, Kajal Longwear Eyeliner, Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush, and more. Kits are also available. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40.
- $4 - $59.50
- $8 - $170
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Daniela Swaebe: Jewelry
Showcasing favorites like the chic Bubbly Initial Necklace Set, the vibrant Pavé Rainbow Necklace, and the elegant Drusy or Cat's Eye Layering Pendants, these pieces are ideal for gifting or treating yourself. This assortment includes Daniela's Charm Sets, which include necklace or bracelet chains with charm rings and signature charms. Plus, you can customize your look with a wide variety of extra charms, including initials, birthstones, zodiac signs and more to create a style that's uniquely yours. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $5 - $29
- $20 - $98
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Peepers: Eyewear
Protect your eyes with blue light glasses, readers and sunglasses from Peepers, which strives to deliver fashion at its most fun through uniquely designed eyewear that offers endless opportunities to express yourself. This collection of polarized sunglasses helps reduce glare while enhancing color, depth and clarity. The UV400 protection blocks 99.9% of UVA/UVB rays and the dual anti-scratch coating provides long lasting protection. Other options include readers and blue light glasses for men and women. Shipping is $4.99.
- $11.50 - $15
- $23 - $30
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Style Edit: Root Cover Up
Effortlessly conceal grays, roots and thinning areas for a polished, salon-fresh look that's ready in seconds. Choose the format that fits your style -- powder, stick, or spray -- designed to offer precision for targeted areas or quick, broad coverage. The transfer-proof formulas stay flawless through rain, sweat and wind while washing out easily with your next shampoo, and the advanced color-adaptive pigments blend seamlessly with your natural hair tone, ensuring a vibrant, natural look without residue or buildup. Free shipping!
- $7.50 to $19.50 + Free Shipping
- $15 - $54
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Copper Compression: Compression Apparel
Get relief with Copper Compression. The CopperVibe Vibration+Heat Therapy Eye Massager is designed for those seeking effective, soothing relief from eye strain, tension headaches and the signs of fatigue. The transparent visor allows you to see through the mask while wearing it. There are multiple massage and heat settings that provide personalized treatment. CopperVibe Vibration+Heat Therapy Gloves combine the therapeutic benefits of heat and vibration to help deliver fast, effective relief for stubborn hand pain. The gentle heat helps to relax muscles, increase flexibility and reduce pain. The single, full charge can last up to 60 minutes of continuous use (three 20-minute sessions). Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
- $7.50 - $64.50
- $18 - $129
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
PeachSkinSheets: Bedding & Accessories
PeachSkinSheets are breathable and moisture-wicking sheets, ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy. The hypoallergenic material makes them great for people with allergies and sensitive skin. The super-durable fabric makes them resistant to pilling, dust and pollen. Available in Twin to California King, the dual-brushed PeachSkin finish provides an incredible 1,500-thread-count level of softness that becomes even softer with every wash. Matching duvet and oversized comforter sets are available. Accessories are also available, which includes train cases, makeup brush sets, sleep/shower bonnets and more. Shipping is $9.95 or free with three.
- $20 - $125
- $40 - $250
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Prepared Hero: Emergency Fire Blankets & Fire Kit
Prepare yourself with peace of mind for when small fires happen. To extinguish small fires in the kitchen with no mess, simply deploy the fire blanket by pulling down the tabs for quick fire suppression as it smothers small fires by cutting off oxygen. Compact and lightweight, easy to store in kitchens, cars, campers or offices for quick access. The Fire Safety Kit is also available, which includes fire blankets, extinguishing spray, wall hooks, safety checklist magnet and alert window decal. Shipping is $4.99.
- $40 - $70
- $80 - $140
- Valid: 01/17/2025 to 01/17/2025
Tune into "Good Morning America" on Friday, Jan. 17, as ABC News and ABC owned stations kick off "SoCal Strong" (#SoCalStrong) coverage in support of Los Angeles-area communities amid the devastating wildfires. Coverage continues across ABC News programs and platforms.