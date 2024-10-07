Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to support the Southeast.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as ROMA Boots, SPONGELLE, PeachSkinSheets and more. The deals start at just $6 and are up to 65% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
ROMA Boots: Rain Boots
Beautifully crafted and extremely comfortable, ROMA Boots' waterproof boots can be worn rain or shine. Great for being outside on rainy days or keeping your feet clean and dry on a dewy morning walk. Choose from a variety of options for men and women. In the last year, the company has donated boots to people in need in Central America, Asia, Eastern Europe and provided proper footwear to those people relocated in the Middle East. Given the devastation from Hurricane Helene, ROMA will turn its attention to the Southeast. For every pair of boots sold on "GMA," ROMA will donate a pair to people in that region. Free shipping!
- $39.50 to $59.50 + Free shipping
- $80 - $119
- Valid: 10/07/2024 to 10/07/2024
SPONGELLE: Body and Foot Buffers
Cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish with this all-in-one beauty treatment made in America. These body wash-infused buffers have a time-released lather and feature lush fragrances. Choose from a variety of buffer options for adults and kids, including Spongelle's Halloween and holiday collections. Make every day feel special with Spongelle's Eau de Toilette fragrances. Layer all over after showering with your favorite Body Wash Infused Buffer, or wear it on its own to dress up any occasion. The Pedi-Pop Buffers include a built-in cleanser and nail filing system for a skin-nourishing treat for your feet. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $40.
- $6 - $14
- $12 - $28
- Valid: 10/07/2024 to 10/07/2024
PeachSkinSheets: Bedding
PeachSkinSheets are breathable and moisture-wicking sheets, ideal for keeping hot sleepers cool and cool sleepers cozy. The hypoallergenic material makes them great for people with allergies and sensitive skin. The super-durable fabric makes them resistant to pilling, dust, and pollen. The dual-brushed PeachSkin finish provides an incredible 1,500-thread-count level of softness that becomes even softer with every wash. Available in Twin to California King. Matching duvet and oversized comforter sets are also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $9.95 or free with two.
- $57.50 - $125
- $115 - $250
- Valid: 10/07/2024 to 10/07/2024
Prepared Hero: Emergency Fire Blankets
Get peace of mind if a fire happens with Prepared Hero. Extinguish small fires quickly and easily with no mess by keeping the Fire Blanket in the kitchen, backyard, vehicle, or camping. It features a hole slot, so it can also be easily hung on walls, so it's accessible when needed. Simply deploy the blanket by pulling down the tabs. This is effective on liquid or grease fires. This can also be used as a thermal or heat shield. Pack of four fire blankets. Shipping is $4.99.
- $40
- $80
- Valid: 10/07/2024 to 10/07/2024
- •
- per 4 pack
Picture Keeper: Picture Keepers
Picture Keeper is the simple and easy way to backup pictures, videos, and contacts stored on your phone, tablet, or computer. Protecting your memories shouldn't be difficult: Picture Keeper makes it easy, simple, and secure. Whether you're switching to a new phone, running out of storage on your phone or wanting to safeguard important photos, this is a simple backup solution for iPhone and Android phones as well as PC and Mac computers. Just plug in and press "Start Backup." No internet is required, and this skips over duplicate photos to help save space. Choose from 32GB or 128GB. Limit four per order. Free shipping!
- $48 to $80 + Free shipping
- $140 - $219
- Valid: 10/07/2024 to 10/07/2024
My Magic Carpet: Machine Washable Rugs
Keep your home clean with MY MAGIC CARPET rugs. These indoor and outdoor rugs are designed with convenience and your busy lifestyle in mind, protecting ﬂoors from scratches, spills and stains. Inside the magic of MY MAGIC CARPET is a special waterproof inner lining that prevents liquids from soaking through to your ﬂoors, keeping them clean and containing the mess. The webbed backing is non-slip and will not deteriorate when cleaned. Machine wash and dry for convenience. Choose from 16 patterns across rugs and runners. Shipping is $5.75.
- $28 - $103.50
- $80 - $230
- Valid: 10/07/2024 to 10/07/2024