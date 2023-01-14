Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to support your wellness goals.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as BLENDi, Lusso Cloud, TRUEENERGY and more.
The deals start at just $10 and are up to 66% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
BLENDi: Pro+ Blender
GMA Deal: $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $80 Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/14/2023
Blend whenever, wherever with the touch of a button and no cords. BLENDi’s six stainless steel blades are great for cutting and slicing. Use the Pro+ blender to blend powders, slice frozen fruit and crush ice. This is great for making smoothies and protein shakes. No batteries are needed. Just take the USB cord and plug it in and experience a fully charged BLENDi that lasts for 15 full blends. This can also function as a travel bottle — simply screw off the blending base and cover with the included attachment cover and screw on the conversion base. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
Lusso Cloud: Slippers
GMA Deal: $67.50 to $72.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $135 to $145 Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/14/2023
Step into ultimate comfort with Lusso Cloud. This go-anywhere slip-on is a versatile shoe that features Lusso Cloud’s signature 360° comfort and proprietary Triple Stack Technology: three blissful layers that cushion your foot and provide great bounce-back. Choose from a range of colors across sherpa and waffle. Available for men and women. Shipping is $4.99.
TRUEENERGY: Socks
GMA Deal: $10 to $10 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $22 Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/14/2023 Per set
TRUEENERGY is a line of performance socks powered by NASA-inspired infrared technology which is designed to improve circulation, energy and recovery, leaving your feet feeling amazing so you can perform at your best. These socks also have the most innovative comfort and design features. They provide arch support, wick away moisture, have just the right amount of compression and are super soft and durable. This assortment includes a wide variety of fashion-forward styles and colors for everyone. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $25.
The Feel Good Lab: Recovery Lotion & Pain Cream
GMA Deal: $14.50 to $57 • 50% to 51% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $118 Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/14/2023
Made in America, The Feel Good Lab provides plant-based pain relief. The Feel Good Lab was developed by a renowned pharmacist who specialized in formulating topical pain relievers in his family pharmacy and functional medicine practice for over 30 years. These products are non-greasy, have a vanishing scent and are made with clean ingredients. The Feel Good Lab's lotions and creams are formulated with incredible ingredients like arnica, turmeric and aloe vera, and are FDA registered to treat arthritis, back-pain, muscle joint pain and more. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $39.
Ice Shaker: Shaker Bottles, Sport Bottles & Tumblers
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $17.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $35 Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/14/2023
As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Ice Shaker was started and is owned by former NFL players Chris and Rob Gronkowski. This assortment includes the new Sport Bottle, which is double wall vacuum insulated to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and has a flip up spout for easy sipping. The bottle is sweat-proof -- no more wet hands and sweat rings on your table. The Shaker Bottles feature an agitator, which will break up powers and will never let chunks of protein through it. It will also act as a strainer and doesn't allow ice to clog the spout of the lid. Twist it off and toss the whole lid in the dishwasher to easily clean it. Tumblers are also available in a variety of colors. Limit six per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $35 to $51 + Free shipping • 65% to 66% SavingsOriginal: $100 to $150 + Free shipping Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/14/2023
Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable pieces. The coverlet sets are made from double-brushed microfiber which is super-soft to the touch and wrinkle-resistant. Linens & Hutch’s quilts are stitched to give you all-over texture in a lightweight all-season comfort and their premium yarns are twice as durable as cotton, which means less risk of rips and wear. Throw blankets and pillows are also available. Free shipping!
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Jollie: Yoga Mats
GMA Deal: $62.40 to $78.40 + Free shipping • 20% to 29% SavingsOriginal: $78 to $112 + Free shipping Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/22/2023
Improve your practice with the right equipment. Great for all sweat sessions, the plush mat from Jollie features a soft texture that increases its grip when moistened so you and your mat get stronger at the same time. A fun and functional addition to your at-home workout space that's easy to pack for group classes, too with the multipurpose extra hand straps ideal for transport or assisting in getting a deeper stretch for increased flexibility. Free shipping!
Mini Bloom: Bath and Body Products
GMA Deal: $12.50 to $39 • 24% to 43% SavingsOriginal: $16.50 to $69 Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/22/2023
Take out the guesswork and simplify both your self-care routine and your little one's self-care routine with safe and gentle products. Mini Bloom is a mom and tot-friendly line of skin care products formulated with identifiable ingredients that are sourced with a greater sense of social responsibility and eco-consciousness from creation to delivery. Choose from 2-in-1 hair and body wash, detangling treatments, moisturizing balms, sunscreen and more.
Beautyology Lab: Collagen Eye Masks (Set of 10)
GMA Deal: $30.60 • 14% SavingsOriginal: $36 Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/22/2023
Awaken tired, dark under eyes with restorative treatments formulated to hydrate, brighten, calm, and firm the delicate skin under eyes to visibly improve elasticity, calm puffiness, lighten dark circles and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Made with vegan, cruelty-free, biodegradable ingredients that are safe for our health and the environment.
Passion 4 Life Vitamins: Liquid Vitamins & Minerals
GMA Deal: $27.96 • 20% SavingsOriginal: $34.95 Valid: 01/14/2023 to 01/15/2023
Start the new year right with a resolution to put your health first. Passion 4 Life, family-owned and operated and made with 135 whole-food based ingredients, offers a 32-ounce bottle of liquid alternative to hard-to-swallow vitamin pills. The formula is designed to take the guesswork out of supplements and make it easy to put health first.