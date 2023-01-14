As seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, Ice Shaker was started and is owned by former NFL players Chris and Rob Gronkowski. This assortment includes the new Sport Bottle, which is double wall vacuum insulated to keep drinks cold for up to 24 hours, and has a flip up spout for easy sipping. The bottle is sweat-proof -- no more wet hands and sweat rings on your table. The Shaker Bottles feature an agitator, which will break up powers and will never let chunks of protein through it. It will also act as a strainer and doesn't allow ice to clog the spout of the lid. Twist it off and toss the whole lid in the dishwasher to easily clean it. Tumblers are also available in a variety of colors. Limit six per order. Shipping is $5.99.