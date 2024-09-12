Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on Tory's best birthday picks.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as NYDJ, Bombas, The Outset and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 60% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
NYDJ: Jeans
NYDJ offers jeans in a range of silhouettes -- skinny, slim, straight, bootcut, and more -- and levels of stretch from zero stretch with 100% cotton to extremely stretchy. The Marilyn Straight is NYDJ’s bestselling fit — with over 20 million pairs sold worldwide, the classic Marilyn Straight silhouette remains their number-one-selling style for 21 years and counting. Choose from a variety of washes and styles, including straight, skinny, flared, bootcut, and girlfriend. Sizes are also available for petite, plus, and tall. Free shipping!
- $44.50 to $64.50 + Free Shipping
- $89 - $129
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- NYDJ
Bombas: Socks & Apparel
Bombas is a comfort-focused, premium basics brand with a mission to help those in need. Socks, underwear, and t-shirts are the top three most requested clothing items at homeless shelters, so for every item they sell, Bombas donates a specially designed version of these items to those in need and has donated more than 100 million items to date. This large assortment includes options for men, women, and kids. The no-show socks for women are designed for comfort while being specially engineered, never to fall down. They provide maximum coverage and stay in place just below the edge of your shoe, exactly where they're supposed to be. Other styles include calf socks, ankle socks, and quarter socks, as well as underwear, tanks, gripper slippers, and more. Limit seven per order. Shipping is $6.95.
- $7 - $50
- $14 - $100
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- Bombas
The Outset: Skincare
Made in America and founded in 2022 by Scarlett Johansson and Kate Foster, The Outset makes clean, effective, stress-free skincare essentials for all skin types, even the most sensitive. The fan-favorite Exfoliating Caffeine Micro Polish wakes up your skin with a one-minute deep cleansing facial - the ultimate morning pick-me-up. Infused with energizing caffeine and super antioxidant white tea, this super gentle exfoliator that's going to buff and polish your skin into its most radiant. The Firming Vegan Collagen Prep Serum is a 4-in-1 super serum that firms, brightens, plumps, and hydrates in four weeks without irritation. This is Scarlett's desert island product, which she reaches multiple times a day. Other options include Gentle Micellar Antioxidant Cleanser, Restorative Niacinamide Night Cream, Purifying Blue Clay Mask and more. Limit three per product. Shipping is $2.99 or free with two.
- $16 - $27
- $32 - $54
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- The Outset
No7 Beauty Company: Skincare
No7 is the UK's No. 1 skincare brand that Brits have loved for 86 years - now it's time to let the rest of the world in on the UK's best-kept beauty secret. The Future Renew collection includes the Future Renew Serum, which is clinically proven to reverse visible signs of sun damage, with better results over time. This collection also includes the Damage Reversal Day Cream, Night Cream, and Eye Serum, which reverses the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles around the eyes. Free shipping!
- $7.50 to $25 + Free Shipping
- $15 - $50
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- No7 Beauty Company
Lion Pose: Skincare
Backed by A-list writer, producer, and actress Mindy Kaling, American-made Lion Pose offers clinical skincare products, starting with a revolutionary hyperpigmentation serum called Unspotted 4X, which fades dark spots and acne scars in as little as two weeks. The latest launch from Lion Pose is a bio-peptide barrier repair cream called Pep Talk. It contains soothing 100% vegan BIO-Placenta peptides, which mimic the growth factors in the human placenta. Clinical studies show that the skin barrier can be repaired just 24 hours after using BIO-Placenta. GHOST-BUSTER 100% Mineral Sunscreen is also available. Limit one unit per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $19.50 - $39.50
- $39 - $79
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- Lion Pose
Flatyz Candles: Flat Candles
Intricately hand-crafted by artisans in Lithuania, these Flatyz candles stand out in their simplicity. The flat design offers a minimalist and visually striking aesthetic, transforming a candle into a canvas for artwork. Each candle is packaged flat with a steel base, making it a simple yet unique gift option. It can also be gifted inside a greeting card or sent in the mail. The organic cotton twin wicks burn evenly and self-extinguish as they near the steel base without any dripping wax or smoke. They are scentless and also self-extinguish after about four hours of burn time. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.
- $9
- $18
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- Flatyz Candles
Tantowel: Self Tanner
Get a no-mess, streak-free, quick and simple beautifully even-looking self-tan that applies in minutes, dries in seconds. Made in America, Tantowel is the creator of the original self-tan towelette. With the damaging effects of the sun, Tantowel strives to develop products that are a safe alternative to exposing yourself to harmful UVA and UVB rays. Options include Tanning Towelettes, which will tan, exfoliate, and moisturize in one easy step, Face Tanning Towelettes, Perfect Glow Drops, an anti-aging self-tanning serum for glowing skin, Tanning Moisturizer and more. Shipping is $2.99.
- $5 - $19.50
- $10 - $39
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- Tantowel
Roc Skincare: Skincare
RoC Skincare has been partnering with dermatologists for over 60 years to bring high efficacy, clinically proven skincare solutions that deliver visible results. These products contain some of RoC’s best-selling active ingredients. RoC's Vitamin C is clinically proven to brighten and tighten skin (Revive + Glow Moisturizer.) The Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture for visibly plumper, firmer skin (Hydrate + Plump Serum Capsules.) The Barrier Renew range is formulated using RoC’s barrier-essential building blocks of ceramides, prebiotics, and peptides (AM and PM Moisturizer.) Limit five per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
- $12.50 - $17.50
- $25 - $35
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- Roc Skincare
Vicci Eyewear: Makeup Readers
No more struggling to apply makeup wherever you are—at home, in the car, and at the office. Touch up your makeup wherever you are with these makeup readers. Flip the individual lens to one side and apply your makeup. Then, simply flip the lens to the other eye and apply your makeup. Now, you can see up close while applying your makeup or inserting contact lenses one eye at a time. Choose from four colors. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $46
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- Vicci Eyewear
Michael Todd Beauty: Skincare Devices
Pamper your skin with innovative beauty tools from Michael Todd Beauty. The Sonicsmooth Pro+2 is a facial exfoliation and peach fuzz hair removal system. The built-in LED lighting on each side of the safety tip enhances visibility for accurate hair removal and dermaplaning. The Sonic Trim Duo is a dual-function hair removal device that combines an easy, painless facial hair remover on one end and a precise eyebrow trimmer on the other. The Sonic Refresher is a microdermabrasion device combined with micronized misting that works to help remove, reset, refine, and rehydrate for a completely rejuvenated complexion with a more youthful radiant glow. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5.95.
- $29 - $99
- $59 - $249
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- Michael Todd Beauty
Mixologie: Hair & Body Fragrance
Made in America, Mixologie’s fragrances turn heads without overpowering. The Body Mists have a moisturizing formula — it’s like a liquid lotion. The Hair Fragrance lasts for days until you wash it out. It’s lightweight and doesn’t add texture. This is great to use in between washes. The Rollerball is soft, subtle and long lasting. Fragrances include Ocean Mist, Wild Musk, Coconut Kiss, and more. Shipping is $4.50 or free with two.
- $10 - $22
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- Mixologie
Kazmaleje: Hair Tools
The magic is in the design and shape of the teeth on Kazmaleje’s hair combs, as they are smooth, round, and long, mimicking the shape of your fingers. This design feature allows you to thoroughly comb through thicker sections of hair at once, thereby reducing the time it takes to detangle. These hair tools are made to be sturdy and multifunctional, as the tips of the handles on the KurlsPlus Comb and Paddle Comb can be used to part or section the hair while detangling or styling. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.
- $7 - $11
- $14 - $22
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/12/2024
- Kazmaleje
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Play Away Mahjong: Mahjong Cards
Play Mahjong anywhere without bringing bulky tiles and racks. With Play Away Mahjong Cards, simply shuffle and deal, and play your favorite game wherever you are! Designed with beginners and travelers in mind, the colorful designs and easy-to-read cards bring the beloved game to one compact deck. Free shipping!
- $40 + Free Shipping
- $60
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/22/2024
- Kazmaleje
MISSION: Wearable Cooling Solutions
Stay cool and comfortable during all of your activities. The hats are designed to work double duty, cooling up to 30 degrees below average body temperature in an instant, and engineered with UPF 50 fabric for sun protection. Simply wet your hat with water, wring it out, and wave it for instant cooling that lasts up to 2 hours. Choose from bucket, boonie, and cap styles. The cooling towels and gaiter are made with the same technology for body cooling, too!
- $10.50 - $17.50
- $15 - $25
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/22/2024
- MISSION
Belief Statements: Intentional Candles
Set your intention with meaningful candles. The morning and evening ritual candles are designed to energize the beginning of your day and wind down the end. The single-word glass candles act as a daily affirmation that you are: qualified, enough, brave, loved, unstoppable, and fearless. Each candle is poured into a sleek, reusable glass jar for versatile repurposing with 100% cotton wicks and a natural soy wax blend!
- $28 - $42
- $39.50 - $60
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/22/2024
- Belief Statements
Toga Towel: The Toga Towel
Never worry about keeping your towel in place again. Toga Towel is designed with a strap along the shoulder for a hands-free, wearable towel. Made with luxurious, spa-like fabric that’s ultra-soft and absorbent so you’ll never want to take it off. With an oversized front pocket for even more convenience. Free shipping!
- $45 + Free Shipping
- $70
- Valid: 09/12/2024 to 09/22/2024
- Toga Towel