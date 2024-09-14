Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on Tory's best birthday picks.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Fancii & CO, Dr. Brandt, Simpatico and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 60% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Fancii & CO: Compact & Vanity Mirrors
Fancii & CO is upgrading your beauty routine with these LED mirrors. The compact mirrors feature natural daylight lighting that allows you to get an accurate reflection - no more beauty mishaps. The XL mirror allows you to see a full view of your face and complete your beauty routine on-the-go. Get up close and personal with the 10X magnifying mirror, great for tweezing, grooming, and finer details. The Cami 2-in-1 Handheld Vanity has a large 5X magnifying mirror with full ring lighting that provides a clear, shadow-free reflection. It’s also lightweight and carry-on travel approved. Shipping is $2.99.
- $24.50 - $49.50
- $49 - $99
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/14/2024
Dr. Brandt: Skincare
Dr. Brandt helps you get the skin you want with tried and true products defined by one common factor: real results. This assortment includes the bright this way TRIPLE ACTIVE RETINOL. This is a multi-tasking nighttime cream that uses the latest technology in retinol delivery: immediate and time released retinol combined with bakuchiol. This helps smooth the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and helps promote skin renewal while brightening the appearance of discoloration. This assortment also includes primers, serums, cleansers, and more. Free shipping!
- $19 to $60 + Free shipping
- $39 - $120
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/14/2024
Simpatico: Candles & Diffusers
Simpatico candles pay homage to nature, and the fond memory of a simpler time by combining honest and pure scents. The American-made, beautifully crafted hobnail design sparks both a vintage and modern sensibility. The 16oz candles burn up to 100 hours, and the 64oz candles burn up to 160 hours. Fragrances include Chestnut, Champagne, Latte, Nutmeg and more. The Scent Diffuser Kits feature thicker reeds that saturate thoroughly, allowing the scent to disperse further. The oil is protected from light in an amber bottle until it is poured into the clear hobnail glass for use. The bottles can be reused or refilled. Shipping is $4.99.
- $19 - $68
- $38 - $136
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/14/2024
ThirdLove: Bras & Underwear
ThirdLove focuses on solving women’s bra problems, aka “brablems.” They have over 65 sizes and are the only brand that offers half-cups. Every style is designed in-house using premium materials; rigorously fit-tested and approved by real women. This assortment features their best-selling styles, including the 24/7 T-Shirt Bra, the memory foam cups mold to your shape and adjustable straps with a stay-put pleat means no slipping. The Form 360 Fit Wireless Bra provides superior fit, lift and support. The Organic Cloud Cotton Perfect Coverage Bra features breathable organic cotton and spandex for just-right stretch. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $10 - $36
- $20 - $72
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/14/2024
WanderFull: HydroBags
Finally, a stylish way to carry your water bottle and your essentials without fear of spilling. The HydroBag totes your water bottle and you can store your travel and daily essentials in the large double-zippered pockets. The outer pocket is designed to fit the largest cell phones while the inner pocket has a place for a passport, credit cards and more. The HydroBeltbag can be worn crossbody or around your waist. It also has a "HydroHolster"-a removable pouch that has a drink holder hidden away inside it. Wear it when you want it, take it off when you don’t. HydroTotes have a sturdy neoprene sleeve for a water bottle to hold it in place, so you can stay hydrated without spillage. Limit four per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $14.50 - $49
- $29 - $98
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/14/2024
Slip: Pure Silk Pillowcase
Get your beauty sleep in with Slip. The Pure Silk Pillowcases were shown to absorb significantly less face cream than cotton pillowcases, so they can help keep your skin’s moisture and valuable face and hair products where they belong: on your face and hair. These pillowcases help the appearance of fine lines, skin hydration, skin texture and smoothness and skin radiance. Available in Queen and King in a variety of colors. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $99.
- $44.50 - $55
- $89 - $110
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/14/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Savings on 20 Skin & Wellness Brands
Bring the spa home with top skincare, beauty and wellness finds from 20 brands. Don’t miss out on everything from Oprah’s favorites and a supermodel’s organic skincare to popular bestsellers and award-winning brands… plus, get free shipping when you spend $40!
From rejuvenating serums, wrinkle-releasing patches, age-defying facial devices and wellness you can wear, the exclusive savings on this powerhouse assortment of self-care steals won't bust your budget.
Save now on BeautyStat viral Universal C Skin Refiner; PMD microderm devices; SiO Beauty’s reusable silicone patches to combat wrinkles; Dermaflash dermaplaning and exfoliating devices; SBLA anti-aging sculpting wands; Solawave red light therapy; supermodel Miranda Kerr’s KORA Organics certified organic skincare; Wander Beauty’s multi-tasking makeup; Grace & Company shower caps and hair accessories; Parasilk hot paraffin treatments; Womaness skincare for menopausal skin; The Good Patch’s wearable wellness; compression socks from PRO Compression; TheraICE cold therapy pain relief solutions; truMedic massager; Eve Lom’s multitasking cleanser; AHAVA mineral rich bodycare; BondiBoost’s nourishing hair care; Blissy silk pillowcases; and Beekman 1802’s goat milk skincare.
- $7.50 - $174.50
- $12 - $349
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/27/2024
- Valid While Supplies Last
Em John x 40 Boxes: Big Bright Tote
Turn heads with the Big Bright Tote, a limited edition collaboration from Em John and 40 Boxes. Whether you're off to the beach, running errands or headed on vacation, this oversized, neon pink statement piece is a fun accessory for all your adventures. Crafted from durable cotton canvas and a spacious interior, this tote accommodates all your essentials and more. The comfortable shoulder straps not only allow easy portability but also add a playful, fashion-forward touch. Free shipping!
- $48 + Free Shipping
- $122
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/22/2024
well-kept: Tech Wipes (6-Pack)
Keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards and lenses. Each pack features a fun design and contains 15 pre-moistened towelettes, easy to throw in your bag or store at your desk.
- $20
- $39
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/22/2024
- well-kept
Lifepro: RejuvaGrow Red Light Hair Growth Device
Start your hair health journey from home! The RejuvaGrow Red Light Hair Growth Device is designed to increase circulation to the scalp. With Infrared and Near-Infrared Light therapies and 450 LEDs, the 10 minute sessions (when used consistently as directed) are meant to encourage hair growth. Free shipping!
- $90 + Free Shipping
- $200
- Valid: 09/14/2024 to 09/22/2024