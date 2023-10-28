Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on treats under $20.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Noble Mick's, Unplug Soy Candles and more.

The deals start at just $4 and are up to 50% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off Noble Mick's Noble Mick's: Single Serve Craft Cocktails $17.70

$35.40 Valid: 10/28/2023 to 10/28/2023

•

per 12-pack Noble Mick's is a single serve craft cocktail. Simply combine water, their mix and your spirit for a perfect cocktail anytime, anywhere! Noble Mick's uses 100% all natural fruit powders, never any artificial colors or flavors. A great cocktail is all about balance, letting the spirit shine and never covering it up with overly sweet flavors -- Noble Mick's cocktails are the perfect balance. You can always skip the liquor for a great mocktail, too. Choose from five sets: Each includes four packs of three flavors. Flavor options include margarita, espresso martini, old fashioned, Moscow mule, Paloma and cosmopolitan. Shipping is $4.95. Shop Now

50% off Unplug Soy Candles Unplug Soy Candles: Candles $18

$36 Valid: 10/28/2023 to 10/28/2023 Fill any room with spectacular scent. Made in America, Unplug Soy Candles are hand-poured using 100% soy wax, premium fragrance oils and 100% cotton lead-free braided wicks. This makes for an environmentally friendly candle that's long-lasting, extremely fragrant and provides a clean burn. Choose from a variety of candle styles including Merry and Bright, Nutcracker, Gingerbread, Give Thanks and more. Fragrances include Cranberry Chutney, Peppermint Mocha, Balsam & Cedar, Pumpkin Spice Latte and others. Shipping is $7.99 or free with six. Shop Now

50% off Smunchys Smunchys: Zipper Pocket Headbands & Scrunchies $5 - $15

$10 - $30 Valid: 10/28/2023 to 10/28/2023 Put your scrunchie to work. Smunchys zipper pocket scrunchie looks (and acts) like a hair scrunchie but with an entirely new function: holding small valuables like lip gloss, gum, cash, keys or any other items you might need while running errands, working out or grabbing lunch. Made with vegan and cruelty-free material, choose from velvet, satin and faux fur. Zipper Pocket Headbands and Apple Watch bands are also available. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

Feets is a specialized foot care company that designs products to help soften, protect and repair your feet. Feets foot masks naturally eliminate ugly calluses, painful cracks, dead skin cells and other rough patches from feet, leaving them clean, healthy and soft. The Exfoliating Foot Mask, worn for 60 to 90 minutes, includes two pairs of booties and is formulated to restore, refresh, and exfoliate for smoother, softer feet. The Hydrating Foot Mask, worn for 15 to 20 minutes, includes three pairs of booties and is formulated to hydrate, rejuvenate and moisturize for smoother, softer feet. Foot and Heel Cream with Manuka Honey is also available, which is a rich and restorative cream formulated to nourish, soften and repair dry feet. Free shipping! Shop Now

50% off Butter & Me Butter & Me: Lip & Body Care $4 - $14

$8 - $28 Valid: 10/28/2023 to 10/28/2023 Made in America, Butter & Me is revolutionizing bath routines with exceptional body care products crafted from top-tier, natural ingredients for an unforgettable sensory experience. It unites butter-loving eco-warriors with its zero-waste packaging, creating a future where every package gets a second chance and plastic is a thing of the past. These unique, solidly shaped products not only add a fun element but also ensure easy travel. The Choco Body Scrub Bars gently polish away dull skin while leaving a delicious aroma behind. Just break off a piece of the bar, add warm water to soften it, and enjoy creating a satisfyingly rich, foamy lather while you buff away dead skin cells. Butter Melt Lotion Bars are fast-absorbing and non-greasy, formulated for full-body hydration with 100% oil-based ingredients. Plus, you can nourish your lips with the ultra-moisturizing Butter Spread Lip Balms. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50. Shop Now

50% off LIPSMART LIPSMART: Hydration for Dry Lips $16 + Free shipping

$32 Valid: 10/28/2023 to 10/28/2023 LIPSMART is a proven solution for all dry lip concerns. Made in America, the advanced formula delivers intense hydration that provides visible and long-lasting results in just 60 seconds for smoother, tighter, fuller looking lips. This replenishes lips with the ingredients to heal from within to eliminate dryness, cracking, flaking and fine lines immediately. LIPSMART is suitable for all skin types and combats all levels of dryness. Free shipping! Shop Now

Deal Box Discover the Deal Box: Beauty & Skin Edition $88 Valid: 10/28/2023 to 10/28/2023 We love trying new stuff and we know you do, too. This limited edition box contains 17 full-size products (no samples) to treat yourself with daily skin care, beauty, and relaxation winners, as well as accessories, items for home, and problem-solvers. Every box features thoughtfully chosen products from terrific brands: SKIN CARE: StriVectin, EVE LOM, NASSIFMD SKINCARE, Goldfaden MD, Baby Foot; BEAUTY: Beautyblender, Dr. Dana; RELAXATION: LIZUSH, Joon x Moon; ACCESSORIES: Daniela Swaebe Jewelry; PROBLEM SOLVERS: Peepers by PeeperSpecs, Mimi Medcessories, Repour Wine Saver, Wrap-it Storage; HOME: Lovepops, Wabi Whiffs and molly&you. The retail value of the 17 products included in every box is $455. Just two products -- the StriVectin Advanced Retinol Nightly Renewal Moisturizer ($79) and the EVE LOM Gel Balm Cleanser ($75) -- total $154 in retail value, which is greater than the $88 deal price of the entire box! FREE SHIPPING! Shop Now

