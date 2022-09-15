Bombas is a premium basics brand on a mission to help those in need. For the first time for ”GMA” Deals & Steals shoppers, Bombas is not only offering its socks, but also its comfortable underwear and t-shirts, too. These are the top three most requested clothing items at homeless shelters, so for every item they sell, Bombas donates a specially designed version of these items to those in need. Bombas has donated more than 75 million items to date. With features such as a blister tab and honeycomb arch support system, Bombas’ socks are engineered for comfort. Options are available for men, women and kids, including single pairs and sets. Apparel is also available including shirts and underwear for women and shirts for men. Limit seven per order. Shipping is $6.95.