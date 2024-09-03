Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on viral sensations.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Tarte, Beachwaver, NuFace and more. The deals start at just $11 and are up to 67% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Tarte: Cosmetics
From the America's #1 concealer brand, the new shape tape radiant concealer gives you featherlight, medium coverage and a radiant, naturally glowing finish. Tarte's maracuja juicy lip oil is their newest, juiciest addition to the maracuja juicy lip fam with the brand new Pom Pom Power Plumper — one maracuja juicy lip is sold every 6 seconds. Infused with maracuja passion fruit oil from their all-female co-op in the Amazon, 15+ oils and 10+ superfruits give your lips a splash of TLC with conditioning ingredients for smoother, plumper, juicier-looking lips. The face tape foundation is their best-selling full coverage foundation that covers the look of redness, age spots, blemishes and more without the full feel. It is powered by tape technology to help smooth the look of texture, blur the appearance of pores, fine lines and wrinkles. Limit two units per product and 10 units per order. Free shipping!
- $11 to $27 + Free Shipping
- $22 - $54
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/03/2024
NuFACE: Beauty Devices
NuFACE is a leader in at-home beauty devices helping every client look and feel more beautiful. Using its flagship technology, microcurrent, NuFACE award-winning products are clinically shown to help tone, firm and reduce the look of wrinkles, providing both visibly instant results and cumulative benefits. The Mini Starter Kit features a travel-friendly design that is TSA-cleared for carry-on use and is ideal for on-the-go sculpting anytime, anywhere. Use to contour cheeks, sculpt the jawline, lift, and firm the neck, smooth skin, raise brows, and more. The NuFACE FIX is an instant line-smoothing microcurrent skincare device set to smooth fine lines and wrinkles or plump up lips in just three minutes. Other options include Super Antioxidant Booster Serum or Trinity Starter Kit, which stimulates the larger surface areas of your face and neck with microcurrent to help improve facial contour, tone, and the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Limit five per product. Shipping is $4.99.
- $32.50 - $175
- $65 - $350
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/03/2024
The Rootist: Hair Care
The Rootist is designed for the complete wellness of roots, scalp and hair and powered by The Rootist's patent-pending Rootbiomic Ferment, which transforms the look and feel of hair, from root to tip. The BioBrew is a clinically proven-serum that is an instant fix for damaged hair and controls frizz for 72 hours. It combines the nourishing power of an oil with the treatment benefits of a serum to instantly detangle, boost softness and shine, and transform the look and feel of hair from root-to-tip. The Talc-Free Dry Shampoo 2-Pack features two of the award-winning aerosol-free, talc-free dry shampoos, which absorb both oil and sweat in between wash days to extend your style and keep hair looking and smelling fresh. The first-of-its-kind formula works like a sponge to keep absorbing throughout the day without reapplication, meaning you can use it pre-sweat or post-sweat. Other options include the Strengthen Concentrated Shampoo, Conditioner, Pre-Shampoo Scalp Clarifying Rinse and Clarifying Balance Serum. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5 or free over $50.
- $15 - $26
- $30 - $52
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/03/2024
The Beachwaver Co.: Hair Tools & Care
With the goal of making hairstyling simple and effortless for everyone, Beachwaver has become a viral sensation with a global following. Transform your hair routine with the Beachwaver Blow Brush, featuring ionic technology to reduce frizz and static, leaving your hair with a healthy, shiny finish. With four versatile attachments, this all-in-one tool gives you endless styling possibilities. The oval nozzle provides a gentle airflow, ideal for prepping your hair before styling. The diffuser attachment mimics natural drying, reducing frizz and enhancing curls. The round brush with a ceramic barrel delivers a sleek, shiny blowout, while the smoothing brush straightens and tames flyaways as it dries. Get loose beachy waves or a beautiful blowout with the touch of a button using the Beachwaver B1.25 Pink Sunset Print has a 1.25-inch barrel, which is Beachwaver's biggest curling iron size. The 1.25" ceramic barrel is perfect for all hair types and textures and is a great option for those with long hair. Shipping is $4.99.
- $60 - $100
- $127 - $211
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/03/2024
Heaven Mayhem: Earrings
Heaven Mayhem is the go-to line for timeless, vintage-inspired statement jewelry reimagined for the modern wardrobe. Loved and worn by major it-girls including Hailey Bieber, Heaven Mayhem has something for every style conscious woman -- all bold to make a statement and all lightweight for all day, everyday wear without weighing on your ear. Choose from eight styles of earrings including faux pearl studs, ribbed rectangles, mini knots and more. Materials include gold plate and silver plate. Shipping is $4.99.
- $42.50 - $55
- $85 - $110
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/03/2024
Brouk & Co.: Games
Get ready for your next friends or family game night with Brouk & Co. This assortment includes the Ellen Poker Card Set, which is ready for you to take on the go. This smooth deck of cards is stored in its own custom vegan leather case with a velvet interior. The Poker Chip Set includes a travel case and comes with 200 poker chips in four colors, two deck of cards and five dice. Take Mahjong everywhere you go with a portable and luxurious Mahjong set. Crafted out of black croc vegan leather, this set is sure to provide hours of entertainment while looking great. Other game options include Backgammon, Chess, Dominos and more. Limit three per order. Shipping is $5.95.
- $25 - $120
- $60 - $240
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/03/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Cozy Earth: Luxury Bedding
Upgrade to bedding that's not just cozy, but smart, too. Utilizing innovative technology, Cozy Earth's temperature-regulating bamboo bedding ensures you stay comfortably cool in the summer and cozy warm in the winter for year-round comfort. Popular options include viscose bamboo sheet sets, breathable and moisture-wicking viscose bamboo blankets that feel degrees cooler than cotton, and more. Free shipping!
- $42 to $395 + Free Shipping
- $84 - $790
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/08/2024
Shapermint: Supportive Wear
Discover shapewear that's all about inclusivity. Shapermint's range of comfortable shaping essentials includes sizes S to 4XL, ensuring the ideal fit and control. The All Day Every Day Scoop Neck Cami smooths muffin tops and love handles with 360° tummy control and support. The bras and leggings provide just the right amount of support without sacrificing comfort, so you can wear them all day long with ease.
- $22 - $31
- $40 - $60
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/08/2024
Softies: Loungewear
Trade ratty t-shirts and sweats for stylish loungewear from Softies. The dreamy, buttery coordinating sets make it easy to look chic and feel comfortable and are crafted in Softies' signature Dream Jersey fabric, the ideal blend of luxe softness and lightweight ease. Boatneck, V-neck and crewneck tops are paired with shorts, joggers or flood pants to suit every lifestyle. Free shipping!
- $54 to $59 + Free Shipping
- $109 - $119
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/08/2024
Broombi: The Broombi
Whether you're tackling spills in the kitchen, pet hair on the rug or water on your shower doors, Broombi is the answer. Broombi's patented silicone edge has revolutionized cleaning by effectively capturing wet and dry messes, including broken glass, liquids, pet hairs and more. The secret is the static electricity that Broombi generates to effectively remove things that a regular bristle broom simply leaves behind. Broombi is extremely versatile, working on carpets, rugs, tile, smooth floors, sofas and even windows.
- $24.50
- $35
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/08/2024
Proper Hills: Digital Frame
Make memories come to life with this digital picture and video frame, featuring a high-resolution display and 16GB of internal memory, so you can upload over 20,000 photos/videos. Friends and family can share images with you via the frame's free app. Free shipping!
- $65 + Free Shipping
- $200
- Valid: 09/03/2024 to 09/08/2024