TRX: Suspension Trainer and Accessories
Bring the gym wherever you are and exercise at home or on the go. Great for beginners, athletes and everyone in between, the TRX Suspension Trainer offers endless choices for strength, cardio, flexibility and mobility. It's an ultra lightweight, all-in-one fitness solution powered by your bodyweight that can be used at home or during travel for a range of simple or complex exercises such as arm circles, reverse lunges and squats. The Sweat System can be set up indoors or outdoors and features adjustable straps and reliable anchors, leveraging bodyweight to create a dynamic full-body workout. This assortment also includes glute bands, yoga block, weighted jump rope and more. Shipping is $4.99.
- $7.50 - $115
- $15 - $230
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Tuli's by Medi-Dyne: Foot Care
Reduce pain and discomfort in your feet with solutions from Tuli's, originally developed over 40 years ago by a leading podiatrist. Choose from four types of heel cups, each designed to relieve foot pain caused by specific conditions including plantar fasciitis, shin splints, Achilles tendonitis and more. Arch support solutions, including insoles and a unique foot brace, offer superior support that delivers long-lasting relief and comfort. Each product is designed to fit most work boots, running, dress and casual shoes. Shipping is $4.99.
- $6 - $25
- $12 - $50
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Miko: Foot Massager
Get ready to treat your feet with the Miko Y2 Foot Massager, which uses advanced shiatsu technology to target key pressure points, providing pain relief, improved circulation and deep relaxation. With adjustable intensity levels, optional heat therapy and washable liners, the Y2 ensures a customizable, hygienic and effortless massage experience. Its compact, ergonomic design makes the Y2 easy to use, store and transport, offering professional-quality foot therapy from the comfort of your home or office. Limit five per order. Shipping is $6.99.
- $119
- $249
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Gloves In A Bottle: Hand Shielding Lotion
Protect and repair your hands from irritation, dryness and severe cracking with Gloves In A Bottle, a hand-saving shielding lotion. Made in America, this lightweight, non-greasy formula absorbs immediately to leave skin feeling relief instantly. It's great for dry, cracked skin, eczema, psoriasis and dermatitis. Formulated with five unique plant botanicals, Gloves In A Bottle Botanical is also available, which is extra lightweight for the most sensitive skin. Choose from singles and sets. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $39.
- $19 - $39
- $38 - $78
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Hush: Pillows, Bedding and Weighted Robe
Reclaim your sleep with Hush. The Hybrid Cooling Pillow is fully adjustable, which means it works for all types of sleepers. Hush developed a custom mix of shredded memory foam and vegan down (shredded microfiber) for the filling. This allows your head to relax into a feathery dream while still being gently supported by the memory foam. The 12-pound weighted blanket and the weight robe each help relieve stress and anxiety. The Iced Cooling Bamboo Sheet Sets are made with breathable and antibacterial viscose bamboo that wicks away heat and sweat, actively cooling the body through evaporation. Available from Twin to King. Shipping is $4.99.
- $51.60 - $111.60
- $129 - $279
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Leesa Sleep: Legend Chill Hybrid
If you sleep hot, you'll love the premium cooling features of the Legend Chill Hybrid mattress. Indulge in the blend of premium foam and up to 3,788 micro and support-springs, ensuring unparalleled support. The quilt foam layer provides optimal cooling, resists body impressions, and features a gel swirl for added pressure point relief and the adaptable memory foam bounces back for ultimate support and cushioning. There are up to 1,032 individually wrapped springs reinforced under your hips to help cradle your body, align your spine, and provide advanced lumbar and edge support. Two other mattress models are also available: The Sapira combines breathable springs and cradling foams for the perfect balance of comfort and support making it an all-around great pick for any kind of sleeper. The Original is for memory foam fans who need extra pressure relief for their hips and shoulders. Every Leesa mattress is backed by years of hands-on industry knowledge and dedicated craftsmanship. This deal includes one mattress (Twin to California King) and two Down Alternative Pillows. Free shipping!
- $1049.50 to $1649.50 + Free Shipping
- $2099 - $3299
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/09/2025
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Vibes: Silicone Earplugs and Hi-Fidelity Earplugs
Block out sound or simply reduce it with Vibes. The Hi-Fidelity are discreet, reusable earplugs that reduce the volume of loud environments to a safer, more comfortable level while still allowing you to hear everything clearly. The Moldable Silicone Earplugs are Vibes' newest product, which are reusable, noise-canceling earplugs that mold to fit the exact shape of your ear and block out all sounds in your environment.
- $14 - $22
- $20 - $28.50
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/19/2025
Butter & Me: Body Care
Pamper with simple ingredients for silky smooth skin while experiencing the sweet treat of chocolate without the guilt. The Choco Body Scrub Bars gently exfoliate and polish away dull skin while leaving a delicious aroma behind. Just break off a piece of the bar, add warm water to soften it and enjoy creating a satisfyingly rich, foamy lather while you buff away dead skin cells. Butter Melt Lotion Bars are fast-absorbing and non-greasy, formulated for full-body hydration with 100% oil-based ingredients. Plus, nourish lips with the butter spread lip balms.
- $10 - $39
- $15 - $65
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/19/2025
Extreme Fit: Compression Socks and Wear
Make your socks work for you. Extreme Fit is where fashion and function unite to redefine the way you think about compression socks. This assortment of soft, breathable, and moisture-wicking socks is designed to help improve circulation, reduce swelling, and relieve aches and fatigue, so you can take on your day with supportive comfort and look good too. Compression apparel for relief and comfort is also available!
- $10 - $30
- $15 - $50
- Valid: 01/08/2025 to 01/19/2025