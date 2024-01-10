Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on wellness winners.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as Equipt, Lifepro and more.

The deals start at just $12.25 and are up to 74% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

50% off Equipt Equipt: Ubarre & Uwraps No more hiding ugly weights -- Equipt's Ubarre features a chic design with a new approach to fitness. The bend is designed so that when you actively squeeze, your entire upper body is engaged, toning arms, chest, back, lats and core. It is a great aid for balance and making all lower body exercises full body. This can be used for stretching, pilates, HIIT, strength, mobility, or wrist issues. Weights range from 4 to 16 pounds. Uwraps are also available, which are stylish wrist or ankle weights. Equipt uses metal balls instead of sand to mold to the foot, waterproof neoprene on the underlay and a vegan leather outer fabric. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100. $27.50 - $89.50

$55 - $179 Valid: 01/10/2024 to 01/11/2024

•

Equipt Shop Now

50% off Lifepro Lifepro: BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket Relax with heat using this portable sauna's infrared sessions, which help increase body temperature from the inside out, accelerating sweating and the expulsion of toxins. The infrared frequencies can help stimulate the regenerative properties of skin cells, resulting in improved skin wellness and resilience with simple 30 minute sessions. Simply select your desired temperature and time. You can improve the heat retention with the thermal wraps -- this includes two disposable sauna wraps. Free shipping! $90 + Free Shipping

$180 Valid: 01/10/2024 to 01/11/2024 Shop Now

50% off Heali Medical Heali Medical: Pro Kin Tape Heali Medical's Pro Kin Tape provides pain relief and faster recovery. Some pain creams tend to loosen kinesiology tapes, making it difficult to have support and pain relief in one product. You no longer have to choose and can have it all in one. Just cover any sore area and let the infusion do the work. You can wear Heali for multiple days -- the infused ingredients will re-release when it is wet, such as in the shower or with sweat. When you are done wearing it, just remove it dry and replace with a new piece. Shipping is $4.50 or free with two. $12.25

$24.50 Valid: 01/10/2024 to 01/11/2024

•

Heali Medical Shop Now

58% to 74% off Eli & Elm Eli & Elm: Body Pillow & Weighted Comforter Experience ultimate sleep comfort with Eli & Elm's premium latex pillow, meticulously designed to provide optimal support and adapt to your unique sleeping position for a restful night's sleep. The Pregnancy/Body Pillow is designed with a full size bed pillow to ensure proper head support in addition to the back, hip and knees. The Weighted Comforter features thousands of micro glass beads that are evenly distributed throughout the comforter to achieve the right amount of weight for a calming and relaxing night's sleep. The small hand-sewn pockets keep the weight from shifting throughout the night. Full/Queen weighs 17 pounds and King/California King weighs 20 pounds. Free shipping! $60 to $89 + Free Shipping

$145 - $355 Valid: 01/10/2024 to 01/11/2024

•

Eli & Elm Shop Now

58% to 59% off Whish Beauty Whish Beauty: Skin Care & Self Tanner Pamper your winter skin with Whish Beauty's plant-based formulas. Their innovative Bakuchiol line of plant based anti-aging formulas are great for those seeking anti-aging for face and body, with a powerful active found in nature that rivals the most compelling treatment of fine lines and wrinkles. Skin care options include Botanical Primer, Renewing Mud Mask, Restoring Face Oil and more. Self Tan and Glow options are also available, which help improve the skin's appearance. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $49. $20 - $53

$48 - $132 Valid: 01/10/2024 to 01/11/2024

•

Whish Beauty Shop Now

50% off Clever Noodle Clever Noodle: Kangaroo Cravings Learn-to-Read Board Game Kangaroo Cravings is an extremely fun, highly effective learn-to-read board game that promotes early literacy. Using over 300 high-frequency sight words, players take turns sounding out words and acting out the silly multi-sensory actions on their card, making their way around the board to the delicious, cheesy pizza at the end. Kangaroo Cravings offers kids ages 4 to 9 a fun and unplugged way to practice literacy skills including reading fluency, word recognition, memory, concentration and self-esteem. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $50. $15

$30 Valid: 01/10/2024 to 01/11/2024

•

Clever Noodle Shop Now

Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

37% to 40% off TheraRX TheraRX: Pill Organizers Organize and keep track of your daily supplements. TheraRX organizers make everyday wellness simple. From multiple dailies, to weekly and monthly setups, this wide variety of organizers is designed to take the confusion out of taking what you need. Choose the setup that best suits your needs and easily stay on top of your supplements, wherever you go. $14.99 - $24.99

$24.99 - $39.99 Valid: 01/10/2024 to 01/21/2024

•

TheraRX Shop Now

48% off well-kept well-kept: Tech Wipes (6-Pack) Keep tech polished and hands germ-free on the go with stylish cleaning wipes. Proudly made in the USA, well-kept gadget towelettes are pre-moistened with a solution specifically designed to clean and remove germs from phones, computers, tablets, keyboards and lenses. Each pack features a fun design and contains 15 pre-moistened towelettes, easy to throw in your bag or store at your desk. $20

$39 Valid: 01/10/2024 to 01/21/2024

•

well-kept Shop Now

16% to 20% off BackEmbrace BackEmbrace: Posture Corrector Improve posture with BackEmbrace's original posture corrector that seamlessly contours to your body while alleviating tension and strain in the upper back, neck and shoulders. By gently retracting your shoulders into proper alignment, BackEmbrace works to improve your posture while you sit, stand, walk or do just about anything. Made in America with a unique split-strap system that provides varying levels of support where you need it the most. Wear comfortably under or stylishly over your clothes. Free shipping! $49.99 - $55.99

$59.99 - $69.99 Valid: 01/10/2024 to 01/21/2024

•

BackEmbrace Shop Now