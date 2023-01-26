Having vitiligo has made CAY SKIN founder Winnie Harlow passionate about creating suncare that gives you serious protection and keeps your skin glowing. After a terrible sunburn experience that permanently damaged her skin, she has made it a mission to create SPF products that feel good and look beautiful on all skin tones, types and conditions. CAY SKIN is daily sun care infused with gentle island-based ingredients and high-performance skin care actives that were created to keep you glowing and protected all year long. This assortment includes the bestselling Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45, which is a daily lightweight and silicone-free sunscreen that gives skin an instant island glow and blends seamlessly. It's infused with gentle island-based ingredients such as sea moss to help strengthen skin, and high-performance skincare actives like niacinamide to help even out skin. The formula has a Nude Pearl technology so it doesn't leave a chalky or white cast on skin. Other options include lip balm, body creme, body serum, body oil and body lotion. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $50.