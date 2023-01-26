Tory Johnson has more exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals for winter skin care.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as KORA Organics, ELEMIS, CAY SKIN and more.
The deals start at just $7 and are up to 78% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
KORA Organics: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $8.50 to $37 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $17 to $74 Valid: 01/26/2023 to 01/26/2023
Made in America and founded by model Miranda Kerr, KORA Organics believes in effective skin care without compromise. The company blends certified organic ingredients you can feel good about with lasting results you can see and puts nature to work nourishing, replenishing and detoxifying your skin for a healthier, natural glow. Using certified organic ingredients, KORA Organics supports sustainable harvesting practices that result in less waste for our planet, without toxins on your skin, and up to 60% more antioxidants for even better results. Choose from a variety of cleansers, masks, treatments and moisturizers, including the Turmeric Brightening & Exfoliating Mask, which mimics a deep clean facial and can be used as a scrub or detoxifying mask, and the Noni Glow Face Oil, which nourishes, brightens and smooths dry or dull skin. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
ELEMIS: Skin Care
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $117.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $49 to $235 + Free Shipping Valid: 01/26/2023 to 01/26/2023
For more than 30 years, ELEMIS has harnessed the power of nature’s finest actives, high-performance delivery systems and revolutionary technology to create skin-friendly formulations that deliver clinically proven results you can see and feel. This assortment includes the Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm, ELEMIS’ No. 1 bestseller, which transforms into three unique textures -- a balm, cleansing oil and cleansing milk -- to nourish and soften skin, melt away makeup, remove daily pollutants and impurities and leave skin soft and glowing. Other options include the Pro-Collagen Rose Hydro-Mist, which delivers the fast-acting results of an anti-wrinkle hydration serum through a refreshing and convenient mist, and Marine Cream UltraRich, which delivers the wrinkle-smoothing and firming benefits you expect from Marine Cream, with a decadent boost of moisture rich in essential fatty acids designed to comfort dry, winter skin. Limit two units per product. Free shipping!
CAY SKIN: Sun Care
GMA Deal: $7 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $38 Valid: 01/26/2023 to 01/26/2023
Having vitiligo has made CAY SKIN founder Winnie Harlow passionate about creating suncare that gives you serious protection and keeps your skin glowing. After a terrible sunburn experience that permanently damaged her skin, she has made it a mission to create SPF products that feel good and look beautiful on all skin tones, types and conditions. CAY SKIN is daily sun care infused with gentle island-based ingredients and high-performance skin care actives that were created to keep you glowing and protected all year long. This assortment includes the bestselling Isle Glow Face Lotion SPF 45, which is a daily lightweight and silicone-free sunscreen that gives skin an instant island glow and blends seamlessly. It's infused with gentle island-based ingredients such as sea moss to help strengthen skin, and high-performance skincare actives like niacinamide to help even out skin. The formula has a Nude Pearl technology so it doesn't leave a chalky or white cast on skin. Other options include lip balm, body creme, body serum, body oil and body lotion. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $50.
TriPollar: Facial Rejuvenation Devices
GMA Deal: $109.50 to $424.50 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $219 to $849 + Free Shipping Valid: 01/26/2023 to 01/26/2023
TriPollar’s collection of radio frequency and facial-rejuvenation devices deliver instant and long-lasting results. TriPollar’s devices are developed with professional-standard technologies that have been used by dermatologists and specialists in clinical settings for many years, and are safe for home use to see fewer lines and wrinkles, and tighter, fresher, plumper-looking skin. These devices quickly, non-invasively and painlessly warm the dermis to the optimal temperature for natural collagen production, so skin can regain and maintain its youthful structure. The GENEO was inspired by professional-standard oxygen facials: It gets to work in just three minutes and uses the power of CO2 bubbles to flush the skin with oxygen, improve cell health and leave skin appearing brighter, more refreshed and clear. Free shipping!
Organic to Green: Masks & Skin Care
GMA Deal: $7 to $99 • 61% to 78% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $466 Valid: 01/26/2023 to 01/26/2023
Organic to Green products are eco-friendly, simple and smart for everyone. Organic to Green’s trending and best-selling crystal gem beauty tools include the 5-star Jade and Rose Quartz Gem Mask Kit, which powerfully combines a luxury mask handmade of over 350 premium grade jade gemstones and rose quartz gemstones with the organic Reserve Edition Cucumber Serum for Hyaluronic Hydration Calming & Restoring or Reserve Edition Rose Petal Serum for Collagen Boost and Vitamin C Brightening. This unique mask helps cool, calm and soothe skin from puffiness and inflammation all while it "pushes" serum product into the skin. Also available is the Rose Skincare line, which is Organic to Green’s newest formulas with effective yet gentle ingredients for sensitive skin and better results. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.
Blissy: Silk Pillowcases
GMA Deal: $42 to $52 + Free Shipping • 52% to 53% SavingsOriginal: $90 to $110 + Free Shipping Valid: 01/26/2023 to 01/26/2023
Get your beauty sleep with Blissy. These silk pillowcases help maintain beautiful hair and glowing skin. Crafted from 100% pure mulberry silk, these hypoallergenic silk pillowcases are temperature regulating and prevent the hair tugging and pulling provided by ordinary pillowcases. And, with Blissy’s 100% mulberry silk, skin maintains moisture it needs to form a protective layer. Choose from a variety of colors in Standard, Queen or King -- all machine washable. Free shipping!
