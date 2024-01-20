Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals on winter skin savers. You can score big savings on products from brands such as BELLA SLEEP + SPA, PMD Beauty and more. The deals start at just $2.25 and are up to 56% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

50% off BELLA SLEEP + SPA BELLA SLEEP + SPA: Beauty Accessories Treat yourself with BELLA SLEEP + SPA, a luxurious lifestyle brand dedicated to all things spa-related. Luxuriously soft and beautifully packaged, the high-quality materials and ingredients make BELLA SLEEP + SPA a special relaxation-enhancing experience for yourself or someone special. Choose from a variety of options including satin or silky pillowcases to help ditch sleep lines and tangled hair, bath mats with fun phrases such as "Hello Lovely," ceramic trays for jewelry and makeup sponge sets. Shipping is $6.95 or free over $50.

50% off PMD Beauty PMD Beauty: Skin Care Devices PMD Beauty brings you smart skin care tools for fresh, radiant skin. Choose from a variety of skin care devices including the PMD Clean Acne, which is an FDA-cleared smart facial cleansing device that uses powerful medical grade LEDs to emit blue light that is used specifically for the treatment of mild to moderate acne. Each treatment lasts three minutes and is safe for daily use. With 7,000 vibrations per minute, the PMD Clean Acne deeply removes skin impurities by breaking down dirt and oil from within the pores. Using ultra-hygienic silicone, PMD Clean Acne is odor-resistant, antibacterial, hypoallergenic and waterproof. The hassle-free brush head never needs replacing. Other face and body devices are also available. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $99.

50% to 56% off SiO Beauty SiO Beauty: Skin Care Patches & Tools Smooth, hydrate and firm skin while reducing the appearance of wrinkles with SiO Beauty's reusable medical-grade silicone patches. They work overnight in just eight hours, but also can be used for a pre-event prep or touch up anytime throughout the day. Options are available for the face and body so you can take care of all the spots. SiO Cryo Products, including eye cream, body cream and a line filler, are packed with skin-soothing, hydrating ingredients like Camellia Japonica Flower, Green Tea and Collagen peptides. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

50% off LAPCOS USA LAPCOS USA: Skin Care & Bodycare Get affordable, cruelty-free skin care for curious complexions, including the ever-popular masks. Rooted in Korean traditions and technologies and inspired by the sunny, breezy and endlessly creative Los Angeles way of life, LAPCOS curates the perfect blend between tried-and-true formulations and practices that stand the test of time. Sheet masks are a great way to experiment with ingredients without having to fully commit to a full product. Choose from more than 15 options including Daily Collagen (firming), Daily Charcoal (pore care), Daily Pearl (brightening), Daily Red Wine (elasticity) and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.

50% off Babe Original Babe Original: Brows, Lash, Hair & Lip Care Babe Original's Essential Lash Serum uses performance-based ingredients like biotin, amino acids and more to give you longer-looking lashes over time. Just apply the eyeliner-like brush to your upper lash line each night on clean, dry skin. The Enhancing Lash Conditioner is a conditioning treatment that helps promote healthier, thicker and darker-looking lashes over time. The Volumizing Mascara delivers instant lash volume in a bottle. Not only does it make your lashes pop, but the formula is enhanced with ingredients like peptides and biotin to deliver hydration to your lash line, giving your healthier and stronger lashes over time. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $65.

50% off Community Sixty Six Community Sixty Six: Skin Care Say goodbye to 12 step skin care. Community Sixty-Six has stacked each product with the latest ingredients -- they work hard so you don't have to, with nine cleverly combined products in easy formats that make premium ingredient-led skin care easier than ever. This assortment includes the Hydrating Cream Cleanser, which hydrates, smoothes and softens skin while strengthening the skin barrier for hydration that lasts and reduced redness. Hydrating Gel Moisturizer rehydrates and quenches thirsty skin without a heavy or greasy feeling. It is infused with antioxidants, hyaluronic, polyglutamic and lactic acid to hydrate beneath the skin as well as the surface. Limit one per product. Shipping is $4.99.

50% off LIT Method LIT Method: LIT Axis For the current or future fitness buff, backed by Jay-Z and designer Rachel Zoe, LIT AXIS is an award-winning portable smart gym that replaces a Pilates reformer, free weights, cable machines and more. This portable personal trainer tracks repetitions, weight lifted, and detects and corrects muscle imbalances. Every kit has everything needed to complete any class and can attach to any door, couch, pole, tree and can be used free standing. Each Lit AXIS purchase comes with 30-day free membership, or you can opt for the one year membership, which provides access to the LIT Method app that includes on-demand classes and a personalized training plan. Free shipping!

50% off PRO Compression PRO Compression: Compression Socks For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for all your favorite activities such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from the marathon compression socks or the fuzzy compression socks in a variety of colors and patterns. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.

37% off YEOUTH YEOUTH: Skin Care Look better and retain that YEOUTHful glow -- that's the motto of YEOUTH skin care, which targets skin concerns with products formulated using medical-grade ingredients that are clinically tested for purity and efficacy. This assortment features products for different skin types and concerns, including the Hyaluronic Acid Plus Serum which is made with a blend of three key ingredients: hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and tripeptide-31, a trio of power ingredients that work collectively to deliver a more energized and vibrant complexion.

30% off elims elims: Oral Care Show off those pearly whites with elims oral care crafted by dentists. The Reflection Toothpaste is formulated to help naturally whiten teeth with gentle ingredients such as baking soda and coconut oil. Magic Melt-Away Teeth Whitening Masks are an innovative way to help brighten a smile at home without messiness or bad taste. These masks melt away when activated for an easy-to-use, one-step process that's convenient on-the-go.

24% to 29% off Pharmacopia Pharmacopia: Hair & Body Care Step up self care with better-for-you products. Pharmacopia's luxurious, nourishing, and hydrating formulations feature plant-based ingredients sourced from organic, vegan, or sustainable sources. From head to toe, this assortment of hair and body care will elevate your daily routine. Founded by environmentally conscious women, the brand reflects a commitment to people, animals and the planet. Choose from sets of shampoo and conditioner, body wash and lotion, lip elixir and body bars, and more.

25% off Poppymint Pals Poppymint Pals: Kids Bath and Body Products Make bath and bedtime creative and fun. Poppymint Pals makes whimsical and exciting bath and body products for kids, formulated with gentle, safe and natural ingredients. Choose from foaming bath bombs, bath soaks, cleansing bars, bath fizzies, sprays and more.

