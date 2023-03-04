Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA" Deals and Steals to celebrate women-run businesses.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Lanyard Lovebirds, Multitasky and more.
The deals start at just $3.50 and are up to 52% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Lanyard Lovebirds: Wallets & Wristband Keychains
GMA Deal: $8 to $12 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $16 to $24 Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/04/2023
Created by two full-time teachers, Lanyard Lovebirds' best-selling Wristband Keychain makes it easy to carry your keys and wallet on your wrist. The wristbands slide on and stay on your wrist, are easily washable with a little wipe, and come in unique styles that are designed directly by the Lanyard Lovebirds. The wallets are designed to securely fit cash and cards. They also include a key ring to easily hook it onto your keys and wristband keychain. Shipping is $4.99.
Multitasky: Tech Gadgets & Home Goods
GMA Deal: $10 to $40 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $20 to $80 Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/04/2023
These (FUN)ctional tech gadgets, office supplies and home goods are designed for female go-getters. From Multitasky’s modern tech collection to boost your productivity, to their multifunctional office collection to elevate your hustle, to the comfort home collection to bring joy and convenience to your life, choose from a large variety of options, which include power banks, cord organizers, phone charger stand, desktop vacuum cleaner and humidifier lamp. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Pain Care Labs: Wearable Pain Relief
GMA Deal: $12 to $33 • 50% to 52% SavingsOriginal: $25 to $66 Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/04/2023
Invented by a physician-scientist, Pain Care Labs' products use patented M-Stim(r) CryoVibration technology. These drug-free solutions treat pain from muscle and tendon aches and relieve joint pain on contact. There are six options, which include VibraCool for the elbow/wrist, foot/plantar fasciitis and knee/ankle. Limit two per product. Shipping is $7.95.
~Pourri, from the makers of Poo~Pourri: Odor Eliminators
GMA Deal: $21.50 to $36.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $43 to $73 Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/04/2023
~Pourri creates odor-eliminating products that remove unpleasant scents from the bathroom, home, body and beyond to ensure that all aspects of life smell better -- without the funk of toxic ingredients. All ~Pourri products are made to be household-, earth- and family-friendly. Formulated with natural ingredients, ~Pourri products are designed to perform better than other natural and chemical alternatives. Choose from four sets, which includes odor eliminators for air, fabric, toilet and pet. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Gifts That Bloom: Gardening Kits
GMA Deal: $9 to $10 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $20 Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/04/2023
Made in America, Gifts That Bloom offers beautifully curated gardening kits for almost every age, holiday and occasion. Whether you’re an expert or just getting started, Garden GroCans have everything you need. These complete garden kits make it both convenient and affordable to get started. The plants can easily be grown indoors, and then transferred outdoors once they start flourishing. These kits contain biodegradable fiber pot, soil, Forget-Me-Not seeds and planting instructions. Choose from five flower kits. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
Inspire by Imagination Starters: Chalkboard Décor
GMA Deal: $3.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $7 to $38 Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/04/2023
Recently launched, Inspire by Imagination Starters is a line of chalkboard buffet boards, mats and placemats to inspire our creativity. The Inspire line can be used for a unique charcuterie, fun serving tray, menu or even a calendar. The elevated Inspire chalkboard mats are very soothing to color. These mats have enough room to get creative without getting stressed. When you're done, wash them off with soap and water in the sink and you are ready to do it all again. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
butter LONDON: Nail Care & Cosmetics
GMA Deal: $6 to $50 • 50% to 66% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $150 Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/12/2023
Not all ingredients are created equal. Butter LONDON creates good-for-you products formulated with safe skin-pampering ingredients, with 10-free nail lacquers and treatments to take your nail care to the next level. The patent shine 10x nail polishes are packed with ingredients proven to promote brighter, stronger, healthier nails. They apply the same "clean and luxurious" formulation philosophy used in their nail care to their high-performance makeup collection for the face and lip.
Nollapelli: Cooling Bedding & Beauty Pillow Cases
GMA Deal: $53.90 to $242.90 + Free Shipping • 30% SavingsOriginal: $77 to $347 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/12/2023
Stay cool while you sleep. Nollapelli bedding is engineered to keep you cool, so you can fall asleep faster, sleep deeper, and wake up feeling rested. The super soft, ultra-smooth fabric is cool to the touch, stays cooler and drier, and is more breathable than cotton. The beauty pillowcases work to protect skin and hair while you sleep, keeping sleep lines and bedhead at bay while retaining valuable moisture in your skin and hair. Free shipping!
Avenue261: Lightweight Leather Earrings
GMA Deal: $9.99 to $9.99 • 20% to 23% SavingsOriginal: $12.50 to $13 Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/12/2023
Dive into the story of a significant woman in history and look good doing it. Avenue261 statement styles are lightweight for effortless all day wear and bold like the women they’re designed to honor. Choose from beautiful shapes and patterns in genuine leather.
NIGHT: Complexion Pillowcase
GMA Deal: $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $60 Valid: 03/04/2023 to 03/12/2023
Support skin health while you sleep with a two sided pillowcase for customizing your beauty needs year-round. The mulberry silk side helps to lock moisture in the skin, lessen hair breakage, and minimize fine lines, ideal for dry skin and colder months. The eucalyptus side helps wick away excess moisture and maintain clear skin, designed for oily skin and hotter months.
Check out 11 Digital Deals from women-owned businesses!
Natalie Fragrance: Bath Care & Candles
GMA Deal: $16.25 to $27.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $32.50 to $55 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Natalie Fragrance was created by Natasha Gregson Wagner, daughter of Hollywood icon Natalie Wood. After the birth of Natasha's daughter Clover in 2012, Natasha felt a deep appreciation and gratitude for the maternal affection she received from her mother, and was compelled to create a fragrance in her mother's honor, reminiscent of the gardenia scent Natasha remembers her mother wearing when she was a child. Handcrafted in small batches, Natalie Fragrance features pure distilled essential oils and all natural ingredients. The bestselling gardenia fragrance is a richly scented candle with hints of gardenia, orange blossom, neroli and jasmine. The candle lasts for up to 60 hours. Once the candle has burned, use the glass container for makeup brushes, art supplies or flowers! Also available is the luxurious body creme and purse spray in Natalie's signature gardenia fragrance. Layer the creme on after bath or shower, keep a tube by your computer or bedside table, and spritz our purse spray on after the body creme for long lasting wear. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
Mother Oxford: Shirts
GMA Deal: $6 to $69 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $12 to $138 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Embrace the mess. Mother Oxford shirts are spill- and stain-resistant so you can feel fresh all day, no matter what life throws at you. The unique performance stretch cotton fabric makes for a versatile piece covering sizes 0-28. Optional cuffs create the perfect puff sleeve. Shipping is $4.99 or free with the purchase of two or more units.
De'Vora: Pet Products
GMA Deal: $5 to $30 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $10 to $60 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your furry friend the ultimate adventure! De’ Vora provides a nonrestrictive and "fun" way to groom pet nails. The Scratch Square is a sturdy, multipurpose toy and grooming tool that allows pet owners to place a treat inside the toy which is covered by a reusable and replaceable filing pad. Dogs use their natural instincts to paw at the toy and file down their own nails, keeping them trim and smooth. Pet parents can help their dog by hand rewarding the “scratch” as they play with the Scratch Square. The toy not only helps pets with their grooming and dental health, but it also provides mental stimulation as they try to figure out how to get the treat out. De' Vora Scratch Square comes in three sizes depending on dog weight and there is an option for cats. Shipping is $5.99.
Soy Delicious Candles: Soy Candles
GMA Deal: $26 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $52 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Soy Delicious candles not only feature spectacular scents for the home, they also have three benefits: aromatherapy fragrance, body moisturizer and massage oil. The melted wax becomes a moisturizing oil for your hands and feet. Each candle includes a bamboo spoon to easily scoop the melted wax. The clean-burning candle lasts up to 70 hours. Ten fragrances available. Limit six units per order. Shipping is $5.99.
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
GMA Deal: $24 to $60 + Free Shipping • 70% SavingsOriginal: $80 to $200 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Give your bed a beautiful effortless dimension by layering these comfortable bedding pieces. The sheet sets are super-soft to the touch, wrinkle-resistant, and ideal for sensitive skin. Other options include the best-selling chunky knit blankets and lightweight comforters, which are perfect for every season. Free shipping!
RAINRAPS: Rain Gear
GMA Deal: $34 to $49 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $68 to $98 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
RAINRAPS is a functional yet fashionable accessory that's water-repellent, reversible, lightweight and has a hood. The SPORTYRAP is a lightweight jacket designed more for the active woman. The WINTERRAP is perfect for those days or nights when you may need a little warmth and comfort, one side repels the rain and/or snow, while the soft fabric on the inside keeps you warm and cozy. Each RAINRAP comes with a matching travel pouch for easy storage when not in use, which makes it easy to carry in your handbag or keep stored in your car for rainy days. Shipping is $5.99.
marlyn schiff: Jewelry
GMA Deal: $14 to $20 • 50% to 67% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $62 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Accessorize in style with this beautiful assortment of earrings and bracelets from marlyn schiff. These timeless pieces can be worn year round and come in versatile styles that can take any look from day to night. The pieces include a variety of styles and a mix of metals, textures, and stones. Shipping is $5.95 or free for orders over $50.
CoolCura: CoolCura Go
GMA Deal: $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $30 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Help relieve headaches and stress by increasing blood flow with the CoolCura Go! CoolCura is worn around your neck and places ice on the Feng Fu point with reusable stainless steel ice pods. Throw it on 15 to 20 minutes before bed for an amazing and restful night's sleep. Relaxing at the end of the day has never been easier! Limit two units per order. Shipping is $4.99.
the monogram corner: personalized totes & wallets
GMA Deal: $17 to $90 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $34 to $180 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
the monogram corner believes there is nothing better than knowing something was made just for you. They create perfect personalized items for upcoming travel. The accessories can be personalized with up to three letters, and The Bamboo Tote can be personalized with up to six letters. Choose from a jewelry case, totes, and wallets. Shipping is $4.99.
Tease: Tea Blends & Accessories
GMA Deal: $11 to $35 • 50% to 54% SavingsOriginal: $22 to $77 Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Enhance your wellness routine. Tease makes all-natural tea and botanical based products that don’t compromise convenience, sustainability or impact. From getting a good night’s sleep, immunity boosting, stress management, energy and even hair and nail growth, each blend is formulated with performance and functionality in mind. The Cold Brew Iced Tea & Coffee Maker Kit is also available, which is a 3-in-1 pitcher for hot or cold brewing tea, coffee, and fruit infusions. Shipping is $6.99 or free for orders over $65.
Heather Ford Designs: Bracelets
GMA Deal: $12 to $58 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $24 to $116 + Free Shipping Valid: 03/01/2023 to 03/19/2023
Stack your style with these beautiful bracelets. Wear one or all at once with Heather Ford Designs bracelet stacks, once chosen as an Oprah Favorite. Mix and match to create your best look with the assortment of single bracelets. Free shipping!