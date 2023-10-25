TEMU ABC News Photo Illustration, TEMU

TEMU is an online shopping platform with over 200 categories so you can always find what you need. Today only, you can find early Black Friday prices exclusive to "GMA" viewers.

In addition, TEMU is offering a $100 bundle of coupons when you download and use the app today. Type the code "GMA" into the search bar to find the coupon bundle plus reduced prices on the products listed below.

Today's TEMU offers are meant to inspire and help you kick off a new hobby. Whether it's cooking, plant care or fitness, these items are great for gifting yourself or folks on your shopping list this holiday season.

Keep reading to see TEMU's trending items now!

Gardening

46% off TEMU Plant Terrarium With Wooden Stand $5.90

$10.97 TEMU The modern design of this wood and glass unit is highly attractive and will look fantastic in any office or home setting. They can also be used for a variety of plants such as rosemary, mint or pothos, or you can use them to place cut stems, dry or silk flowers and even reed diffusers. Shop Now

42% off TEMU 2L Air Pressure Sprayer $3.90

$6.78 TEMU Useful for gardening or storing alcohol for sanitizing purposes, this two-liter pressure sprayer has an adjustable watering head that will conform to individual watering needs -- a perfect gift for any plant lover. Shop Now

Cooking

17% off TEMU Royalstar Electric Grill Electric Grill Plate Household Multi-functional High-power Smokeless Non-stick Integrated Rotisserie Rotisserie Oven Electric Grill RS-KP152A $39.90

$48.39 TEMU This smokeless, nonstick rotisserie oven and electric grill is powerful thanks to 1,360-watt capacity, plus it's versatile and can be used to fry, grill or for teppanyaki. Shop Now

31% off TEMU 1pc Electric Stand Mixer Electric Kitchen Stand Blender 67.63oz Stainless Steel Bowl 7 Speed - Black, Egg Mixer, Cream Whisk, Flour Mixer Baking Appliance $16.90

$24.69 TEMU A stand mixer is a must-have for any serious baker, and this one comes with a 2-liter capacity. Unlike most stores that sell them for well over $100, this model will set you back less than $20. Shop Now

16% off TEMU Italian Espresso Machine With Milk Foaming Function, 20 Bar, 1.5L/50oz, Detachable Water Tank, Digital Touch Screen, Semi-automatic Coffee Machine With Steam Stick $65

$77.43 TEMU This stylish espresso machine is packed with features including a cup warmer, 20 bar high-pressure extraction, intelligent thermoblock heating and a removable steam nozzle for turning milk into a silky foam. Shop Now

Fitness

31% off TEMU Profession Carbon Fiber Pickleball Racket Set Of 2 Paddles, 4 Indoor Outdoor Balls, 1 Carry Bag, 2 Ball Retriever and 2 Grip Tapes $29.90

$43.48 TEMU Everything you need to start playing pickleball is included in this handy kit: two paddles, four pickleballs, ball retrievers, grip tape and a carrying case. It's perfect for anyone who wants to try out the trending sport! Shop Now

40% off TEMU Shollar Professional Graphite Fiberglass Pickleball Paddle/paddle Set, Polypropylene Honeycomb Core, Pad 4.72 Inch Grip, Portable Bag/paddle Cover, Lightweight Pickleball, 4 Ball Backpacks For Adults And Children Gifts $29.90

$50.48 TEMU For a similar set to the one above with brighter, flashier colors, try this pickleball kit! It comes with all the bells and whistles you need to get started on your next sporty adventure. Shop Now