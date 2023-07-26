No more sticky tape or messy lint rollers -- say hello to a hair-free life! These washable, reusable rollers leave behind no residue and can be used on all of your couches, car seats, comforters, clothing, hard surfaces and your carpets. Use them to pick up things like pet hair, dirt, dust, lint and more. To wash the rollers, simply rinse them off with hot water and watch as the roller becomes like new again. After it is rinsed off, simply roll it on a lint-free towel to dry it right away. Choose from three options, which include the Stick It! Roller and Pet Pro Glove, which removes loose hair from your pet. Shipping is $5.99.