Transport precious cargo then relax in comfort when you arrive with the Buggy Wagon. This versatile wagon from Creative Wagons can also be transformed into a bench by folding down the side. Featuring front wheels that turn with the pull handle, a zip-drop foot box for passenger comfort, a rear basket, padded seat cushions, wheel brakes and a five-point safety harness. The other option is the Pack & Push stroller, an ultra-compact folding wagon that can push like a stroller on smooth hard surfaces like sidewalks, and pull like a wagon on soft surfaces like sand, grass and snow. The Pack & Push includes a rain cover and backpack for easy transport. Each wagon holds 150 pounds, and can be used for shopping, travel, beach, park, picnic and more. Free shipping!