Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for on-the-go.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as LitezAll, Xpand and more.

The deals start at just $6.50 and are up to 57% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

LitezAll LitezAll: Lighting Solutions GMA Deal : $7.50 to $35 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $70 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/19/2023 per set Shop Now Get convenient, battery-powered lighting solutions with no tools required for installation. LitezAll is committed to lighting your home, workshop and every outdoor adventure. The LED Wireless Light Switch is great for under the sink, closets, utility rooms and sheds -- no electricity or wiring is needed. The LED Color Changing Remote Control PortaBulb is a great accent light or night light -- simply peel and stick for installation. Rechargeable LED Light Bulbs have high and low brightness settings with one-button operation for temporary lighting where you need it with up to six hours of continuous run time. Purse-sized sets include one rubber coated flashlight that floats, one glow in the dark and one aluminum, which are great for everyday carry, glove box, camping and more. Shipping is $5.99.

Xpand Xpand: No-Tie Shoelaces GMA Deal : $10 • 50% Savings Original: $20 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/19/2023 per pack Shop Now Turn any shoe into comfortable adjustable slip-ons. Xpand works on all types of shoes, sneakers, running shoes, dress shoes and boots. One size fits all, simply trim to fit. Each pack includes two elastic shoelaces and four lace anchors to complete one pair of shoes. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $25.

TagalongKids TagalongKids: On-the-Go Handle GMA Deal : $6.50 to $9 • 53% to 57% Savings Original: $14 to $21 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/19/2023 Shop Now Help keep kids safe while you’re out and about. Made in America, the On-the-Go Handle was invented and developed from a need -- a way to keep a growing, independent toddler close on walks and in crowded spaces. The handle attaches in seconds to most strollers, wagons, shopping carts and more. This provides a secure spot for a walking toddler to hold and stay close, keeps their attention with fun colors and shapes and serves as a reminder when they let go. Choose from a single or two-pack. Limit two per order. Shipping is $1.99.

Pure Sage Pure Sage: Reusable Totes GMA Deal : $7 to $22 • 50% to 51% Savings Original: $14 to $45 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/19/2023 Shop Now Start the new year out with a renewed commitment to living sustainably in style. Pure Sage totes conveniently roll up into the size of a candy bar but can carry a day's worth of purchases. Pure Sage totes are made from 100% post-consumer recycled polyester, which diverts plastic bottles destined for our landfills and oceans. Choose from single totes in mini, medium or macro, or sets of two or three. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.

AquaVault AquaVault: ChargeCard GMA Deal : $29 • 51% Savings Original: $60 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/19/2023 Shop Now Stay powered up on-the-go. AquaVault’s portable charger is so small and ultra-thin, it can fit in the credit card slot of your wallet. The ChargeCard has built-in charging cables for both iPhones and Androids. You can also charge portable speakers, headphones, tablets and more. The four LED power lights display how much battery is remaining. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.95 or free with four.

QALO QALO: Silicone Rings GMA Deal : $7 to $15 • 50% Savings Original: $14 to $30 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/19/2023 Shop Now Quality, athletics, love and outdoors is what QALO stands for. QALO believes nothing should come between you and the things you love. Known for popularizing the silicone wedding ring, QALO is the ultra-comfortable and durable silicone ring that’s designed to be worn in even the toughest conditions. On average, men’s rings will withstand up to 44 lbs of pressure and almost all women’s rings will withstand up to 23 lbs. QALO rings aren’t just durable, they feel great, too. Choose from a variety of styles for men and women. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

Whoa Dough Whoa Dough: Cookie Dough Bars (6-Pack) GMA Deal : $10.49 • 30% Savings Original: $14.99 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Craving cookie dough, but not guilt? Whoa Dough bars are a health-conscious cookie dough snack bar you can eat on the go for the cookie-dough-craving, bowl-licking kid in all of us. Made with plant based, real ingredients, these sweet and salty protein cookie combos feature a smooth texture. Ideal for afternoon snacks, school lunches and any time you need a sweet treat.

Youzey Youzey: Pashminas and Ponchos GMA Deal : $19.50 to $24 • 38% to 48% Savings Original: $38 to $39 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Elevate your look with rich colors and patterns. Youzey pashminas and ponchos are soft and warm, ideal for colder months. Drape a poncho or wrap a scarf over any look from casual denim outfits to dresses and skirts.

The Yellow Carrot Snack Company The Yellow Carrot Snack Company: Beet and Sweet Potato Chips (12-Pack) GMA Deal : $30 • 33% Savings Original: $45 Valid: 01/18/2023 to 01/30/2023 Shop Now Vegetables make a delicious snack. The Yellow Carrot Snack Company sensational beet and sweet potato chips are super crunchy and have the ideal sweet and salty flavor. Serve them as a quick and easy side dish for burger night, a simple afternoon snack for the entire family, or pack them for school and work lunches. Handmade fresh in Colorado, these vegan snacks are made with simple ingredients so you can feel good about snacking.

