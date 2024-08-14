Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Underoutfit, LINNY CO and more. The deals start at just $9.50 and are up to 57% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
Underoutfit: Shapewear
Underoutfit is a brand built on comfort. The Comfort Shaping Bra provides seamless wire-free support and shaping -- it's the bra you will forget you are wearing, with adjustable straps for all-day comfort movement and support. This is lightweight, breathable and provides wire-free lift. The Every Day Shaping Cami features 360-degree smoothing around the midsection, seamless technology and is moisture wicking. The straps are also convertible and adjustable. Other options include the Nowsunday Ultrasoft Legging with Pocket, which is made with buttery four-way stretch fabric for unmatched comfort. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.
- $16 - $34
- $32 - $68
- Valid: 08/14/2024 to 08/15/2024
LINNY CO: Stud Earrings
These comfortable, sensitivity-safe, flat-back earring studs are waterproof and can be worn for months at a time by adults and kids. The earring back is flat against the back of the ear and does not poke or irritate the skin like a normal earring back would. The earring back twists onto the threaded earring post and stays secure if tightened correctly. Lose a back? LINNY CO includes a second set of earring backs with every set of earrings. These earrings are made from 18-karat gold plated, surgical grade stainless steel. All studs are sold in a set of two and include two additional earring backs. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $50.
- $16
- $32
- per set
MALIBU SKYE: Beth Crossbody Bag
MALIBU SKYE is known for its modern take on eco-friendly, hands-free bags that are stylish and functional, made from the finest quality vegan leather and other sustainable materials. The Beth triple compartment crossbody features multiple pockets to help keep you organized. This style features an exterior wallet compartment with standard credit card slots. This is also fully lined with high quality gold-toned hardware. Choose from 10 colors. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $48
- Valid: 08/14/2024 to 08/15/2024
Padit by GelPro: Pad!t Insoles
Get comfort on-the-go! Padit insoles are 100% waterproof and made with washable closed-cell EVA foam material that effectively relieves pressure and absorbs shock, providing relief from knee, leg, back, and foot discomfort during periods of standing, walking or running. These are designed to replace your current insoles and are breathable and washable. They also work great in golf shoes, too. Available in S-XXL for men and women. Limit five sets per order. Shipping is $4.99 or $9.99 for Alaska and Hawaii.
- $15
- $30
- Valid: 08/14/2024 to 08/15/2024
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
Designed for maximum comfort, Pedi Couture's toe separator sandals are an ideal solution for pedicures and yoga. These sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. The comfortable design of Pedi Couture sandals allows for proper blood circulation in your feet, promoting foot health and reducing the risk of swelling or discomfort. Some Pedi Couture sandals are designed with built-in arch support, offering relief for tired feet, and helping to prevent conditions like plantar fasciitis. Choose from two styles -- classic or textured. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95.
- $15 - $17
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 08/14/2024 to 08/15/2024
Sockologie: Custom Face Socks
These custom face socks are suitable for everyday wear, special events or as a personalized gift for loved ones. They're sure to bring a smile to your recipient's face while remaining completely practical for everyday use. These socks not only feature high quality, sharp graphics, but also limit image degradation while wearing them. That means the image doesn't fade or show unsightly white lines when they're stretched like other custom socks. Using advanced printing techniques, these socks have a 360-degree seamless design. Choose from five styles in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95.
- $10
- $20
- Valid: 08/14/2024 to 08/15/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Enchanted Scrunch: Oversized Scrunchies
Pull hair back with oversized, durable scrunchies. Enchanted Scrunch crafts bold, well-designed scrunchies for everyday wear. Crafted with materials from silk to velvet, these oversized scrunchies add a pop of color and texture to your hairstyle.
- $9.50 - $10
- $11.50 - $11.50
- Valid: 08/14/2024 to 08/25/2024
Brew Buddy: Crossbody Water Bottle & Tumbler Holders
Carry your favorite water bottle or tumbler hands-free. The On-the-Go Crossbody Bottle Bags from Brew Buddy are designed with insulating neoprene to keep drinks colder longer. Lightweight for ease on the go with a removable, adjustable strap. The front zip pocket is ideal for phones, keys and cards. Neoprene fabric stretches to fit most bottles and 40-ounce tumblers.
- $15 - $18
- $25 - $30
- Valid: 08/14/2024 to 08/25/2024
Em John: Mini Zip Wallet & Card Holder
Compact, convenient leather cases to carry cards and cash -- now in new colors! This smartly designed accordion-style wallet stores up to 10 credit cards, transit passes or ID, as well as some folded bills so you can stay organized while traveling lightly. For an even more streamlined design with room for up to six cards, choose the slim, chic, genuine leather case that looks neat even at full capacity with cards and folded bills. Even more exciting, they're designed by my daughter Emma, who started this small business in college.
- $20 - $28
- $26 - $38
- Valid: 08/14/2024 to 08/25/2024
Sterling Forever: Fashion Jewelry
Accessorize with luxe looking styles. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: high-end vibes without high-end price tags. This assortment of easy to wear, everyday styles will effortlessly transition from day to night, completing any look.
- $16 - $25
- $48 - $92
- Valid: 08/14/2024 to 08/18/2024