Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Rae of Light Rae of Light: Clutch Purses and Fanny Pack GMA Deal : $54.50 to $58 • 50% Savings Original: $109 to $116 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now After getting engaged in 2017, Rae of Light’s founder was on a mission to find a unique gift for her bridesmaids and used her fashion background to create her own purses. The acrylic clutch bags are a great gift for engagements, bachelorette parties and weddings. Featuring an acrylic clasp and detachable chain, each purse also has a mirror inside. Choose from solid pearl, “Mrs.” or “Bride.” The Shearling Fanny Pack can be personalized with up to three characters and is the ultimate winter weather accessory to wear around your waist or as a sling bag. Shipping is $4.99 or free with any two.

Bionica Bionica: Footwear Price : $53 to $83 • 50% Savings Original: $106 to $166 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now Bionica builds its shoes from lightweight performance outsoles and premium leathers for an ultralight experience. Their removable footbed features Ortholite Recycled, which is the leading recycled foam technology that absorbs impact and delivers long-lasting cushioning and breathability, providing unparalleled comfort with lower impact on the environment. There are two styles to choose from. The Akina is made from recycled materials and has a soft, faux shearling footbed and the Olesha is a water resistant boot and has an authentic shearling lining. Shipping is $5.99.

A.J. Morgan Eyewear A.J. Morgan Eyewear: Readers & Sunglasses GMA Deal : $12 to $24 • 50% Savings Original: $24 to $48 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now For over 40 years, A.J. Morgan has been providing distinctive eyewear for all ages. This assortment includes reading glasses in an array of silhouettes and sizes in prescription-ready optical quality frames. The frames are made of handmade acetates and metals and can be fitted with a prescription by an eyecare professional. Sunglasses and blue light computer glasses are also available, which help reduce eye fatigue and headaches when you're using your computer screen or phone by blocking out a percentage of blue light emitted from digital devices. Shipping is $4.99.

Pulleez Pulleez: Ponytail Holders GMA Deal : $6 to $7.20 • 50% to 60% Savings Original: $12 to $18 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now Pulleez is jewelry for your hair. The beautiful charms on the ends come in crystal, metal and acrylic making it nice enough to wear to work, out to dinner or a special event. Pulleez slides to your desired tightness so it holds any type of hair, thin or thick. Simply squeeze the toggle to release. Pulleez also doubles as a chic bracelet when not in your hair. Shipping is $4.50.

ScarfHaus ScarfHaus: Scarves and Gloves GMA Deal : $16 to $25 • 58% to 60% Savings Original: $40 to $60 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now Keep warm and stylish this winter with ScarfHaus’ collection of scarves and gloves. The Furvé Duchess comes with one preselected 70-by-70-centimeter feels-like-silk polyester scarf. The plush faux fur is comfortable and can be worn open for a casual look for fall or while indoors, or tied up for the full effect. The luxurious Faux Fur Neckerchief has a long, elegant scarf that will make a statement. The Fingerless Gloves allow you to easily use your phone while staying cozy and warm. Shipping is $3.25.

Kix’ies Kix’ies: Hosiery GMA Deal : $15 Free shipping • 50% Savings Original: $30 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now Kix’ies is an all-inclusive thigh-high hosiery brand for women of all sizes, from petite to plus. Kix’ies’ thigh-highs are designed for all-day wear, with a no-slip-grip. Kix’ies is the only company on the market that sizes by thigh circumference to get an accurate fit. Some people carry weight in their top portion, tummy or tush and that has no bearing on sizing for a thigh high. This large assortment offers traditional sheer, opaque, fishnet, and fun, flirty patterns to choose from. Free shipping!

MALIBU SKYE MALIBU SKYE: Crossbody & Shoulder Bags GMA Deal : $30 to $35 Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $60 to $70 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/03/2022 Shop Now MALIBU SKYE is well known for eco-friendly, stylish, functional, hands-free bags, fully lined with multipurpose interior and exterior pockets. The Tammy Quilted Dome Crossbody features an embossed quilted front pocket, gold-toned chain link crossbody strap, as well as front and back exterior pockets. The Kate Quilted Shoulder Bag has a stop-stitched quilted pattern on the front and back, roomy front pocket with fold over flap and gold-toned toggle closure. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!

Smart Glass Smart Glass: Recycled Jewelry GMA Deal : $36 to $68 • 25% to 29% Savings Original: $48 to $96 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Drink it. Wear it. Smart Glass Recycled Jewelry is handcrafted in artist Kathleen Plate's Atlanta studio from post-consumer beverage bottles. The coolest part: the beautiful colors are original to the bottles. This assortment is designed fully with wine bottles -- clear from a rosé bottle, pine from a red wine bottle, teal from a riesling bottle and sage from a chardonnay bottle. Choose from eye-catching necklaces and earrings.

Amelia Rose Jewelry Amelia Rose: Gem Jewelry GMA Deal : $49 to $50 Free shipping • 38% to 48% Savings Original: $80 to $98 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Add a pop of gemstone color to your look. The stunning, statement-making gem drop earrings are made with genuine onyx, quartz, peridot, blue lapis, Iolite and rainbow moonstone gemstones. Wrap the beautiful gem-adorned wrap bracelet around your wrist or wear it as a necklace to effortlessly carry you from day to night.

Alexandra Gioia Alexandra Gioia: Fun Jewelry GMA Deal : $22.50 to $25.50 • 25% Savings Original: $30 to $34 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now You won’t stop smiling when wearing Alexandra Gioia’s meaningful-handcrafted styles. The smiley beaded bracelet and stud earrings are on trend and spread happiness wherever you go. Personalize beautiful rose quartz beads with a meaningful name, initials or word -- the ideal gift for mamas, teachers, besties and essentially anyone else on your list!

KEVA STYLE KEVA STYLE: Leather Accessories GMA Deal : $18 to $45 • 22% to 52% Savings Original: $38 to $58 Valid: 11/02/2022 to 11/13/2022 Shop Now Don’t sacrifice fashion for function. KEVA Apple Watch bands offer a blend of functionality and trendy prints so you'll be ready wherever life takes you. Bands are compatible with 38mm-40mm or 42mm-44mm Apple Watches, and are adjustable up to 6.5 inches. Whether they're on a walk, at the dog park, or posing for family portraits, your furry friend will look even cuter with this hand-braided leather collar.

