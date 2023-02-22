Fashionable and functional, The Sak’s genuine leather products feature thoughtful interiors to help keep you organized. With every product The Sak makes, they’re working toward a future that is more natural and more just than it is today -- that’s why they use materials that are better for our planet and don’t compromise on style or durability. The Smartphone Crossbody bag comes with two adjustable straps so you can style it in different ways. This bag is made from responsibly sourced leather with hand-stitched details. The Smartphone Wallet features a removable adjustable crossbody strap and it can be carried as a wallet, wristlet or crossbody bag. Leather Zip Around Wallets are also available, which have five credit card slots, one bill pocket and one zipper pocket. Limit four per order. Shipping is $4.99.