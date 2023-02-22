Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on beauty bargains.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as The Sak, Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop and more.
The deals start at just $2.50 and are up to 60% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
The Sak: Crossbody Bags & Wallets
GMA Deal: $49.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $99 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 02/23/2023
Fashionable and functional, The Sak’s genuine leather products feature thoughtful interiors to help keep you organized. With every product The Sak makes, they’re working toward a future that is more natural and more just than it is today -- that’s why they use materials that are better for our planet and don’t compromise on style or durability. The Smartphone Crossbody bag comes with two adjustable straps so you can style it in different ways. This bag is made from responsibly sourced leather with hand-stitched details. The Smartphone Wallet features a removable adjustable crossbody strap and it can be carried as a wallet, wristlet or crossbody bag. Leather Zip Around Wallets are also available, which have five credit card slots, one bill pocket and one zipper pocket. Limit four per order. Shipping is $4.99.
Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop: Readers, Blue Light Blockers & Sunglasses
GMA Deal: $14.50 to $19 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $29 to $38 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 02/23/2023
Upgrade your eyewear with serious style and savings. Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop showcases premium quality and fashionable styles offered in unique color combinations, designs and textures, taking readers to the next level. From classic to artistic, their frames are offered in multiple colors and designs for a sophisticated and elegant look. This collection features blue light blocking readers, readers, sun readers and polarized sunglasses. Shipping is $6.99.
CANVAS Style: Resin & Rhinestone Bracelets & Earrings
GMA Deal: $18 to $24 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $36 to $48 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 02/23/2023
Mix and match to build your perfect bracelet stack with these vibrant options from CANVAS Style. Made of resin and accented with rhinestones, these can easily be dressed up or down to fit your style. Add a pop of color and sparkle with coordinating hoop earrings. These are lightweight statement earrings with a post back closure. Choose from a rainbow of beautiful colors. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Love Classic: Assorted Socks
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $6.75 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $13.50 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 02/23/2023
Love Classic creates unique sock designs that blend fashion, functionality, technology and add that fun, bold element to any outfit. Creating a sock that embodies a comfortable fit was an important part of their journey. This collection includes a variety of vibrant colors and fun patterns. Choose from thigh high socks, knee high socks, casual or sport socks. The sport socks are moisture wicking, breathable and lightweight with arch support. Shipping is $4.99.
Kyrgies: House Shoes
GMA Deal: $27 to $64.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $54 to $129 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 02/23/2023
Kyrgies are a modern take on a very traditional Central Asian craft. Wearing Kyrgies means embracing the wonderfully rich cultural heritage of the people who make them. Every pair of Kyrgies is special because it is handcrafted by Kyrgyz artisans that care deeply about these products. Wearing house shoes in your home is a way to embrace your home as the cozy sanctuary that we all want our homes to be. This assortment includes different styles that cater to different shapes of feet, including slip on styles with molded soles for arch support and comfortable cushioning. Styles are also available for kids. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99.
JUSTIN GREGORY: Puffer Gloves & Hats
GMA Deal: $19 to $19 • 57% to 60% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $48 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 02/23/2023
Keep warm and cozy all season long. JUSTIN GREGORY’s Quilted Puffer Gloves are tech-friendly -- the fingers have tech tips so even when you are outdoors on the chilliest days, you can text and take photos. These also feature a puffer diamond quilt topstitch with vegan suede stretch palm. Iridescent or faux fur cuff puffer gloves are also available. Complete the look with a Puffer Beanie Hat with Faux Fur Pom, which are fully lined with fleece and padded puffer topstitch for extra warmth and comfort. Shipping is $3.99.
Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
rockflowerpaper: Pouches & Scarves
GMA Deal: $9.99 to $23.99 • 39% to 41% SavingsOriginal: $16.95 to $39.95 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 03/05/2023
Add a pop of pattern to your every day. Rockflowerpaper is inspired by the colors, textures, and textiles from travels around the globe. Both the canvas and woven pouches make an ideal organizer for your stuff on the go. Take with you or keep on your vanity, no matter which you choose, these stylish pouches are sure to be a great companion anywhere. The decadent, brightly patterned scarf is cozy enough for winter and cool enough for fall and spring. Super soft and easy to wear, making a stylish gift for a special someone in your life (including you).
Youzey: Vegan Leather Handbags
GMA Deal: $24.50 to $28.50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $49 to $57 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 03/05/2023
Express yourself with vegan leather accessories designed with function and fashion in mind so you can take on life in style. Choose from smaller crossbody styles for smaller essentials and larger handbags and totes for the days when you need it all. Boasting vegan leather and metal hardware, these pieces complete any look.
Cubitt: Smart Watches
GMA Deal: $44.98 to $59.98 + Free Shipping • 30% to 33% SavingsOriginal: $65 to $90 + Free Shipping Valid: 02/22/2023 to 02/26/2023
Tracking health and fitness is made easier with Cubitt smart watches. This assortment includes three fitness trackers in five fun colors. All styles are waterproof with great functions like steps, distance, calories, sleep counting and more. Free shipping!
Amelia Rose: Coin Jewelry
GMA Deal: $36 to $57 • 40% SavingsOriginal: $60 to $95 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 02/26/2023
Turn heads with these colorful coin earrings and necklaces. Dress them up or down -- these stylish pieces elevate any look. Wear alone, as a statement piece or combine with other pieces for even more oomph!
Ponyflo: Baseball Hat Sets
GMA Deal: $23 to $29 • 44% to 48% SavingsOriginal: $45 to $52 Valid: 02/22/2023 to 02/26/2023
Help keep hair off of your neck during any activity with Ponyflo. The unique tangle-free and struggle-free opening allows you to comfortably wear the hat with a high ponytail or bun. The Active Collection is lightweight, breathable and includes a built-in mesh fabric sweatband to wick moisture. This collection also provides UV protection and is designed with perforated side panels for maximum breathability.