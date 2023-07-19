Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals to beat the heat.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as RuffleButts, Pristine Sprays and more.
The deals start at just $2.50 and are up to 50% off.
Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
RuffleButts: Swimwear & Hats
GMA Deal: $7 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $14 to $30 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/20/2023
RuffleButts’ swimwear is fashionable yet anchored in performance with a UPF 50+ sun protection and a dedication to quality durability with a touchable difference. All RuffleButts and RuggedButts swimwear is made with UPF 50+ fabrics for increased sun protection in a variety of prints, colors and silhouettes in sizes for baby/toddler through 10+. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
Pristine Sprays: Toilet Paper Spray & Body Cleansing Spray
GMA Deal: $14 to $27 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 to $54 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/20/2023
Made in America, Pristine is the more natural, eco-friendly alternative to toilet wipes and body wipes that is made with quality ingredients, biodegradable, and better for the planet. Spray dry toilet paper to create an instant wet wipe that is actually flushable and safe for your sewer and septic systems. This is great for those with sensitive plumbing, septic systems, RV travelers, cruise ship travelers and any other venue that is sensitive to wet wipe use. The body cleansing sprays are a "shower in a bottle" in three great scents that remove sweat, dirt, and oil. These are ideal for exercise, long walks, long days, traveling, road trips, airports and more. Shipping is $3.99.
Lit Handlers: Neoprene Sleeves & Bags
GMA Deal: $2.50 to $15 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $5 to $30 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/20/2023
Lit Handlers is your go-to destination for vibrant and stylish neoprene drink sleeves and bags. Go hands-free and carry your favorite beverage with the 40-ounce Tumbler Carrying Sleeve, which is lightweight, water resistant and machine washable. The Wrap Around Pocket Carrier wraps around bottles and tumblers and also has a small loop to attach keys and adjustable carrying strap. This assortment also includes crossbody bags and keychain wristlets, which are designed to securely hold your keys, making it easy to keep them close at hand. Shipping is $4.99.
Silipint: Silicone Drinkware
GMA Deal: $5.50 to $50 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $11 to $100 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/20/2023
Silipints are unbreakable, adaptable, sustainable and safe — not to forget vibrant and fun! Great for outdoors and travel, Silipints’ drinkware is unbreakable, won’t fade or crack. Use for hot or cold drinks — these are also microwave safe, freezer safe and dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Options include 16-ounce pints, 32-ounce tumblers, bowls sets and dog bowls. Shipping ranges from $2.99 to $4.99 or free over $40.
NoSweat Performance: NOSWEAT Liners
GMA Deal: $9 to $14 • 50% SavingsOriginal: $18 to $28 Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/20/2023 per set
Made in America, NoSweat creates products that are built to increase performance, safety and hygiene for anyone who sweats and wears some type of hat, helmet, visor or hard hat. NoSweat’s patented design and Dri-LID technology provides a one-way “trap door” that permanently locks sweat, moisture and odor inside its core, while remaining dry to the touch. The SweatLock technology uses polymers and a proprietary layering system to immediately wick sweat from skin, locking moisture and odor in an interior core keeping headwear and faces dry and clean. Options are available for hats, helmets and visors. Shipping is $4.99.
ODOR DROPS: Shoe Deodorizer Balls
GMA Deal: $14 + Free Shipping • 50% SavingsOriginal: $28 + Free Shipping Valid: 07/19/2023 to 07/20/2023 per 12 pack
ODOR DROPS are premium deodorizer balls for neutralizing shoe odor and odor-causing bacteria. They are great for use in shoes, boots, trash cans, lockers, gym bags and cars as an air freshener. ODOR DROPS’ spherical design makes it easy to activate and insert the deodorizer balls into any pair of shoes. Just twist and drop: simply twist the two hemispheres to unlock the vents and drop the balls in your sneakers or any other smelly place. Choose from Fresh Linen, Clean Citrus or Crisp Pine. Free shipping!