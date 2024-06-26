Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on beauty & skin care.
Caren Products: PAINT! Light Up Lip Gloss
Easily touch up your lip gloss anytime and anywhere. PAINT! Light Up Lip Gloss features a lighted wand and a convenient side mirror for easy application. With the luxurious natural formula enriched with aloe vera, jojoba, and grapeseed oils, your lips will feel soft, smooth, and creamy, never sticky. These glosses apply evenly and deliver a long, silky shine. Choose from more than 10 colors. Shipping is $4.95.
- $12
- $24
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 06/27/2024
Wander Beauty: Cosmetics
Wander Beauty is designed for easy application, and each essential empowers you to stay gorgeous on the go. Choose from a variety of options for the face, eyes, lips and more. Bestselling Baggage Claim eye masks visibly brighten, hydrate and reduce puffiness. On-the-Glow Blush & Illuminator adds gorgeous color and dewy luminosity to cheeks, lips, eyes and body. Double Date Lip and Cheek is a lightweight gel-textured duo that pairs a sheer tint with a universal, shimmer-free lip balm. Limit four per product. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $5 - $30
- $10 - $60
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 06/27/2024
spalife: Bath & Body Products
SpaLife is the fun and affordable skin care company that champions self-care, self-empowerment and creating little moments of joy in the everyday. Each one of their at-home spa, skin and bath rituals are formulated and designed to help boost your mood and elevate your "me-time." Choose from a variety of sets, including the Vitamin C Serum, Hyaluronic Acid Serum and Retinol Serum Bundles, which include Body Serum Oil, Facial Serum and Serum Stick. Other options include foot and hand masks, facial masks and more. Free shipping!
- $20 to $40 + Free Shipping
- $40 - $80
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 06/27/2024
Oars + Alps: Sunscreen
Oars + Alps brings you quality sunscreen you'll actually enjoy wearing. All Oars + Alps sunscreens combine classic or mineral sun protection with additional moisturizers and antioxidants to both protect and nourish skin; the mineral sprays and lotions use non-nano zinc oxide and/or titanium dioxide that goes on white but blend in sheer on a wide variety of skin tones. Choose from Mineral Sunscreen (SPF 30 or SPF 50) or Classic Sunscreen (SPF 30 or SPF 70.) Limit eight units per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $9 - $12
- $18 - $24
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 06/27/2024
Gleamin: Skin Care
Gleamin brings you your new 10-minute mask for fading stubborn dark spots or blemishes, improving uneven texture, and brightening -- naturally. The Vitamin C Clay Mask is Gleamin's bestselling signature mask with 15,000 reviews and uses botanical-based and vitamin C-rich Kakadu plum and desert lime with turmeric to boost radiance and improve the look of dark spots and discoloration caused by pigmentation. There is no messy powder mixing and application is easy with the included brush. Complete your five-step vitamin C routine, featuring the Clay Mask, Serum, Cream, Oil and Cleanser. Shipping is $4.90 or free over $60.
- $11 - $39.50
- $22 - $79
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 06/27/2024
Sacra: Bags
Sacra bags are the ideal companion to organize your necessities, from skin care and makeup to clothes and beach gear -- the functionality and ways to use them are endless. All of their products are made with handwoven vegan leather, and all their letters have hand-sewn beads. The pouches can fit one inside the other. Choose from a variety of styles across totes, duffle bags, pouches and crossbody bags. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $55.
- $24 - $146
- $48 - $292
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 06/27/2024
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:
Dew of the Gods: Vegan Skin Care
Add clean products to your daily and nightly skin routine. Dew of the Gods formulates simple-to-use products to elevate and inspire wellness and self-care. The Amalfi Gold Hair Serum uses a highly technical lightweight oil base to help restore damaged bonds, soften and smooth. The Theory Retinol Crème is formulated with 1% retinol to help improve the look of wrinkles, hyaluronic acid for deep moisture and oat milk for anti-redness. Cleansers, scrubs, serums, masks, toner and more are also available.
- $10 - $25.50
- $16 - $42
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 06/30/2024
LUCE: Microcurrent & LED Facial Wand
Restore youthful-looking skin in a smart and non-invasive way with LUCE's Advanced Microcurrent Wand. Low-level electrical currents help to stimulate the muscles under the skin to boost the creation of elastin and collagen, low-level wavelength of red LED light works to treat skin issues such as wrinkles, scars and persistent wounds, and low-level wavelength blue LED light works to kill acne-causing bacteria, reduce acne breakouts, minimize inflammation and promote clearer skin. Vibration helps enhance circulation and promote collagen production and heat therapy increases the blood flow in the skin, as well as the skin permeability, for better absorption of skin care products to reach deeper into the layers of the skin. Free shipping!
- $55 + Free Shipping
- $110
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/07/2024
PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics
Accentuate natural-born beauty. PÜR's philosophy is PÜR and simple, and this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling better, long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skin care solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day.
- $4 - $51
- $8 - $92
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 06/30/2024
Power Steam Pro: Steamer Set (6-Pieces)
Easily press and deodorize fabrics in minutes. The Power Steam Pro is a powerful handheld steamer that replaces ironing and dry cleaning. The steamer heats up in minutes and steams for about 20 minutes. Lightweight and great for travel, steam garments hanging or flat. This also includes a facial attachment, which can be used to cleanse and moisturize skin when a spa moment is top of mind. Free shipping!
- $48 + Free Shipping
- $100
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/07/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
Lightweight and less bulky than a traditional towel, ROCKFLOWERPAPER’s Beach Towels make the perfect fold and roll companion for traveling. These versatile eco-towels are reversible — two great prints, one great towel! These towels are super absorbent, quick drying and repel sand. Choose from six vibrant patterns. Each towel is made from 10 recycled plastic bottles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three or more.
- $20
- $44
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Revitalign: Footwear and Orthotics
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science, and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning, and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include women's sandals, slips on, sneakers, clogs, and men’s sandals. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
- $6 to $65 + Free Shiping
- $12 - $130
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
FluffCo: Pillows & Robes
Give yourself the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. The luxury bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior, two oversized front pockets and gray piping. These robes are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $4.99.
- $34.50 - $59.50
- $69 - $119
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Ideal Fashions: Women’s and Men’s Sunglasses
Ideal Fashions makes fashion forward affordable sunglasses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. Protect eyes in style with these lightweight frames so you don’t have to choose between form and function. Scratch & impact resistant makes taking these on the go worry-free. Choose from a large assortment of women’s, men’s or unisex styles. Free shipping!
- $20 to $39 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $99
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
HurtSkurt: Hold/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves
HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective, and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for a full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. Choose from body sleeves and headbands. Additional gel packs and aromatherapy packs are also available. Limit ten per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7.50 - $27.50
- $15 - $55
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Del Sol: Press On Nails, Water Bottles, Toys, and Accessories
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including press on nails, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. Also included are beautiful hair accessories and Jelly shoes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $2.50 - $20
- $6 - $40
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
SomniFix: SomniFix Mouth Tape
During sleep, it’s hard to prevent your mouth from falling open. SomniFix mouth tape is designed to stop mouth breathing and snoring. SomniFix’s strips are hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and include a breathing vent. These strips work by gently holding your mouth closed to direct airflow through your nose. While SomniFix encourages nose breathing, any user can breathe through the mouth at any time if necessary while wearing the strips. Each box includes 28 disposable strips. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.50.
- $12.50
- $25
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
NOD Products: Barware, Waterproof Bags, and Waterproof Speaker
NOD Products line of best-selling innovative barware will be the highlight of any party! From the best-selling Bloody Mary Straw to the Sili Straws there is something for everyone. These products are perfect for summer BBQs, pool parties, or everyday hostess gifts. The waterproof speaker gives you the power to play no matter where you are. Also included in the assortment are the Dry Bags, which are the ultimate waterproof companion for all your adventures. Crafted from durable PVC, this lightweight bag repels water and keeps your belongings dry. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
- $8 - $24
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Karma Gifts: Home Accessories
Karma Gifts is passionate about offering a stunning, functional line of gifts, décor, and accessories with sweet sentiments. Transform your house into a home with Karma's unique selection. Choose from planters, vases, trays, tea towels, baskets, and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $3.50 - $42
- $8 - $92.50
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024