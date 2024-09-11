Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on beauty and skin care.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as TanTowel, Roc Skincare and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 60% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
TanTowel: Self-tanner
Get a no-mess, streak-free, quick and simple, beautifully even-looking self-tan that applies in minutes and dries in seconds. Made in America, TanTowel is the creator of the original self-tan towelette. With the damaging effects of the sun, TanTowel strives to develop products that are a safe alternative to exposing yourself to harmful UVA and UVB rays. Options include Tanning Towelettes, which will tan, exfoliate, and moisturize in one easy step; Face Tanning Towelettes; Perfect Glow Drops, an anti-aging self-tanning serum for glowing skin; Tanning Moisturizer; and more. Shipping is $2.99.
- $5 - $19.50
- $10 - $39
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/12/2024
Roc Skincare: Skin Care
RoC Skincare has been partnering with dermatologists for over 60 years to bring high efficacy, clinically proven skin care solutions that deliver visible results. These products contain some of RoC's best selling active ingredients. RoC's Vitamin C is clinically proven to brighten and tighten skin (Revive + Glow Moisturizer). The Hyaluronic Acid locks in moisture for visibly plumper, firmer skin (Hydrate + Plump Serum Capsules). The Barrier Renew range is formulated using RoC's barrier-essential building blocks of ceramides, prebiotics and peptides (AM and PM Moisturizer). Limit five per product. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35.
- $12.50 - $17.50
- $25 - $35
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/12/2024
Vicci Eyewear: Makeup Readers
No more struggling to apply makeup wherever you are -- at home, in the car and at the office. Touch up your makeup wherever you are with these makeup readers. Flip the individual lens to one side and apply your makeup. Then, simply flip the lens to the other eye and apply your makeup. Now, you can see up close while applying your makeup or inserting contact lenses one eye at a time. Choose from four colors. Free shipping!
- $20 + Free Shipping
- $46
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/12/2024
Michael Todd Beauty: Skin Care Devices
Pamper your skin with innovative beauty tools from Michael Todd Beauty. The Sonicsmooth Pro+2 is a facial exfoliation and peach fuzz hair removal system. The built-in LED lighting on each side of the safety tip enhances visibility for accurate hair removal and dermaplaning. The Sonic Trim Duo is a dual-function hair removal device that combines an easy, painless facial hair remover on one end and a precise eyebrow trimmer on the other. The Sonic Refresher is a microdermabrasion device combined with micronized misting that works to help remove, reset, refine and rehydrate for a completely rejuvenated complexion with a more youthful radiant glow. Limit three per product. Shipping is $5.95.
- $29 - $99
- $59 - $249
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/12/2024
Mixologie: Hair and Body Fragrance
Made in America, Mixologie's fragrances turn heads without overpowering. The body mists have a moisturizing formula -- it's like a liquid lotion. The Hair Fragrance lasts for days, until you wash it out. It's lightweight and doesn't add texture. This is great to use in between washes. The Rollerball is soft, subtle and long lasting. Fragrances include Ocean Mist, Wild Musk, Coconut Kiss and more. Shipping is $4.50 or free with two.
- $10 - $12
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/12/2024
Kazmaleje: Hair Tools
The magic is in the design and shape of the teeth on Kazmaleje's hair combs, as they are smooth, round and long, mimicking the shape of your fingers. This design feature allows you to thoroughly comb through thicker sections of hair at once, thereby reducing the time it takes to detangle. These hair tools are made to be sturdy and multifunctional, as the tips of the handles on the KurlsPlus Comb and Paddle Comb can be used to part or section the hair while detangling or styling. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $50.
- $7 - $11
- $14 - $22
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/12/2024
HAIRtamin: Hair Care
Love your hair with lush products from HAIRtamin. This multi-award-winning, female-founded hair care brand develops clean, thoughtfully sourced, plant-powered solutions for beautiful, healthy-looking hair and scalp. The Biotin & Botanicals Shampoo & Conditioner features a gentle, yet powerful daily formula infused with a unique Hair Growth Complex that includes biotin, turmeric, rosemary, aloe vera and more for thicker looking hair with each wash. The Miracle Brush gently detangles hair of all textures and lengths while simultaneously encouraging volume, shine and scalp micro-circulation for healthy hair growth. A scalp serum and conditioning mask are available, too.
- $14.50 - $19.50
- $19 - $39
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/22/2024
Milk Made Skin: Milk Peptide Sunscreen
Take care of your skin with science-backed skin care. Milk Made Skin is the first of its kind, founded on a proprietary milk peptide complex that emulates the incredible ingredients found in breast milk. Breast milk is full of vitamins, minerals and fatty acids, all ingredients that tackle the signs of aging. While there is no actual breast milk in the line, Milk Made Skin is taking science and getting it as close to nature as possible. This simple skin care lineup of cleanser, eye cream and moisturizer can redefine your skin care routine!
- $10 - $44.50
- $20 - $89
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/22/2024
WTHN: Wellness Treatments
Leverage traditional Chinese medicine benefits to help find relief from everyday stress and pain. WTHN's assorted products are designed to revitalize and renew. The Acupressure Mat Set has gentle stimulators that activate points across the body to foster deep relaxation for a luxurious acupressure session. Body cupping is used to reduce tension, increase circulation and support detox. Suction from the cups gently lifts tissue up for a release. Face cupping is a technique to sculpt, lift and de-puff, often referred to as an instant, all-natural facelift. The Rose Quartz Eye Mask is an easy way to depuff and combat facial fatigue, and the ear seed kits help reduce stress, relieve pain, restore hormonal balance and more.
- $28 - $55
- $40 - $78
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/22/2024
Spongelle: Body Wash Infused Buffers
Add a touch of luxury to your bath or shower routine with Spongelle. This all-in-one beauty treatment is made in America with custom-blended and unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish skin.
- $8.50 - $17
- $14 - $28
- Valid: 09/11/2024 to 09/22/2024