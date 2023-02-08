Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on brands we love.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as The USB Lighter Company, Primal Elements and more.

The deals start at just $5.25 and are up to 57% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

The USB Lighter Company The USB Lighter Company: USB Rechargeable Lighters Price : $15 to $22 • 50% to 51% Savings Original: $30 to $45 Valid: 02/08/2023 to 02/09/2023 Shop Now Light up with the USB Lighter Company lighters that are butane-free and eco-conscious. They're easy to use and powered by a rechargeable battery, which eliminates the toxic butane. There are three styles to choose from. The Pocket Lighter has up to 300 lights per charge and is great for on-the-go. The Motli has up to 1,000 lights per charge with an easy-to-use ignition switch. It works on all gas ignition appliances and is ideal for candles, gas grills, fireplaces and more. The Motli Jr is also available, which has 500 lights per charge. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $40.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Primal Elements Primal Elements: Bath & Body Care GMA Deal : $5.25 to $36 • 50% to 57% Savings Original: $10.50 to $84 Valid: 02/08/2023 to 02/09/2023 Shop Now Made in America, treat yourself and loved ones to some pampering with Primal Elements. These bath and body care products are high quality, effective and are not tested on animals and contain no animal ingredients. Choose from a large variety of colorful, fragrant options including glycerin bar soaps, which are highly moisturizing, bath bombs, sugar scrubs, body butters and LoofahBars, which are natural exfoliators in glycerin soap. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $45.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Sagely Sagely: Weekly Pill Organizer GMA Deal : $17.50 • 50% Savings Original: $35 Valid: 02/08/2023 to 02/09/2023 Shop Now Managing medications is made easier with the right pill organizer. Sagely solves the challenges of traditional pill boxes which may be difficult to open and have small compartments. This pill organizer is made of durable, food safe, BPA-free materials. Use as a seven-day (AM/PM) or 14-day organizer. The containers are detachable so you can take the case off of the base to travel with you. Sagely also has a free app that will notify you when it’s time to take your pills. Limit two per order. Shipping is $4.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

AbbyKate Home AbbyKate Home: Custom & Accent Pillows GMA Deal : $22.50 to $25 • 50% Savings Original: $45 to $50 Valid: 02/08/2023 to 02/09/2023 Shop Now Add a touch of personalization to your home decor with these accent pillows. Made in America, these handmade lumbar accent pillows come filled -- they are stuffed and zippered close so no insert is required. Personalize with a name and date or a date that is special to you. Non-custom accent pillows are also available, which include, "You are the best thing that ever happened to me," and "I love us." AbbyKate Home is committed to keep the giving spirit going and still gives back monthly to local and national charities and missions. Shipping is $4.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Hippy Feet Hippy Feet: Socks GMA Deal : $7.50 to $11 • 50% Savings Original: $15 to $22 Valid: 02/08/2023 to 02/09/2023 Shop Now Made in America, Hippy Feet is a socks company that is dedicated to providing resources and opportunities to unhoused youth -- 50% of company profits are donated to nonprofit organizations supporting young people in need. All products are made with eco-friendly materials whenever possible. The materials include recycled cotton, organic cotton and merino wool. These durable socks are available in crew or ankle styles, in a variety of fun patterns and colors. Shipping is $4.99.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

Christie Cookie Co. Christie Cookie Co.: Cookie Tins GMA Deal : $23.50 to $52.50 • 50% Savings Original: $47 to $105 Valid: 02/08/2023 to 02/09/2023 Shop Now Give the gift of a tasty, sweet treat. For 40 years, Christie Cookie Co. cookies have been crafted with only real ingredients, 100% butter and zero added preservatives or artificial flavors. Made in America, Christie Cookie Co. believes in creating joy through sweet moments, whether you’re sending a gift or treating yourself. There are three tins to choose from: 36 or 60 Gourmet Cookie Tins or the Valentine’s Day Tin, which includes 18 cookies in a special edition tin. The flavors include Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia Nut and Oatmeal Raisin. Limit three tins per order. Shipping is $9.99.

Plus, shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes:

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

VAHDAM India VAHDAM India: Tea Sets & Accessories GMA Deal : $5.99 to $39.99 • 50% Savings Original: $11.99 to $79.99 Valid: 02/08/2023 to 02/19/2023 Shop Now Sip on fresh tea directly from India's tea gardens. VAHDAM India’s tea blends are beautifully packaged, ready for gifting. All teas are sourced fresh and packaged in India. The tin caddy sets of loose leaf teas offer a variety of flavors from Sweet Cinnamon Spice Masala Chai and Hibiscus Rush Black Tea to Ginger Masala Chai and Maharani Spice Oolong Tea. This assortment also offers a bagged greenset along with a tea pot infuser, loose leaf infuser and insulated mug.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

PÜR Beauty PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics GMA Deal : $8.80 to $24.50 • 30% to 60% Savings Original: $22 to $35 Valid: 02/08/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Glam every day with multitasking beauty solutions that support your lifestyle. PÜR’s philosophy is PÜR & Simple. Designed to accentuate your natural-born beauty, this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best… long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup, skin prep and brushes.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK

David and Young David and Young: Baseball & Bucket Hats GMA Deal : $26 to $28 • 50% to 51% Savings Original: $54 to $56 Valid: 02/08/2023 to 02/12/2023 Shop Now Complete your look with these on-trend hats by David and Young. Providing great fit and nice quality, these bucket hats feature chic neutrals in solids and plaid with a lightweight and flexible fit. The classic baseball caps boast chenille love patches and a vintage wash finish for stylish everyday wear.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access. Close OK