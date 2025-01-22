Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals for self-care.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as TRX, WeGym and more. The deals start at just $2.50 and are up 58% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Deal details:
- Use the links below on date(s) listed to receive the savings.
- Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rain checks.
- Contact retailers for questions about products before ordering.
- Shipping rates are valid in the continental U.S. only.
NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: If you need assistance with a deal, email Tory Johnson and her team directly at help@gmadeals.com.
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.
TRX: Duraballistic Weight Vest
The TRX Duraballistic Weight Vest is a piece of fitness equipment that allows you to add an extra challenge to any workout. The unique cross-strap design ensures that it stays put, allowing you to perform a wide range of exercises hands-free. It can also be worn to add resistance when doing chores, grocery shopping or taking a walk. With adjustable weight options and high-quality materials, this weighted vest is ideal for those looking to take their training to the next level. The 10-pound vest can be adjusted down in 1-pound increments. Limit one per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $125
- $250
- 8h 35m
WeGym: Yoga Mats and Accessories
WeGym is dedicated to making fitness accessible with beautiful, high-quality equipment designed for the home. The Suede Yoga Mat has a soft, absorbent surface and natural rubber base for joint support and grip. A carrying strap is included with every mat. Yoga accessories are also available, which include Yoga Straps, to enhance your range of motion, Cork Yoga Block Sets, Suede Towel and Fabric Resistance Bands, which are designed for lower body exercises. Limit two yoga mats per order. Shipping ranges from $1.99 to $5.99.
- $12.50 - $35
- $25 - $70
- 8h 35m
LuminaNRG: Skin Care Devices
LuminaNRG provides high-end skin care products backed by science to offer affordable skin rejuvenation from the comfort of home. The Time Keeper Wrinkle Reducing LED Therapy Face Mask features LED wavelengths carefully designed to address a wide range of skin concerns, from tackling wrinkles and pigmentation to combating blemishes and dullness. With 600 optimized points of light, every millimeter of your skin receives the full benefit of LED wavelengths, ensuring optimal penetration and maximum results. The heated diamond targets those pesky frown lines on the forehead for the appearance of smoother, more relaxed skin. The Mini Glow PRO 4-in-1 Light Therapy Device helps reduce the appearance of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles, blemishes and dark spots. De-puff and energize the skin in as little as three minutes, three times per day. Gently glide the wand over your face and neck, following the contours of your skin. Free shipping!
- $70 to $200 + Free Shipping
- $150 - $400
- 8h 35m
MAVALA SWITZERLAND: Nail Care
For 60 years Mavala Switzerland has been known around the world as a leader in prestige nail care research and development. This assortment includes five nail care options. Mavala Stop is a clear enamel with a bitter taste that allows you to keep nails and their contour in good condition, by helping break the nail-biting habit and avoid putting fingers in your mouth. Mavala Scientifique K+ hardens the nail plate to help them avoid breaking or splitting. Cuticle Cream and Mavaderma are also available, which is a nourishing massage oil for nails. Free shipping!
- $6.25 to $12.50 + Free Shipping
- $12.50 - $25
- 8h 35m
Goldie Locks: Hair Care
Experience the luxury of Goldie Locks -- no detail overlooked, from stunning packaging to transformative, high-performance formulas that will redefine your hair care. Made in America, this line was created by stylists who understand hair's unique challenges, from managing texture to addressing hair loss. The formulas are 100% protein-free and moisture boosting. Designed for all hair types, they provide solutions for those with dry, frizzy, or unruly hair and those who want to prevent damage. Options include Signature Shampoo, Clarifying Shampoo, Purple Shampoo and more. Shipping is $3.99.
- $21 - $61.20
- $42 - $136
- 8h 35m
BlowPro: Hair Appliances
BlowPro bridges the gap between salon-quality performance and home convenience, offering professional-grade products designed to help you achieve flawless, polished styles effortlessly at home. The Purple Dryer Kit features the Titanium Volumizing Dryer, which provides a quicker dry and a sleeker finish. The cool shot button seals styles with a burst of cold air and the included diffuser enhances curls and volume without excess heat. This kit also includes the Blow Back Time Volumizing Hairspray. Other options include the Titanium Wavemaker Curling Wand, Cordless Styling Iron and Thermal Glide Brush, which combines the structure of a paddle brush with the heat of a flat iron for effortless, frizz-free styling. Shipping is $6.99.
- $50 - $65
- $110 - $155
- 8h 35m
Shop more deals from Tory Johnson's 40 Boxes
Worker B: Honeybee Hive-Derived Skin Care
Cleanse, nourish and tone your skin. Formulated with all-natural ingredients like raw honey, propolis and organic oils, Worker B skin care is made in America and cruelty-free. Build your routine with products for the face and body from cleansers and toners to scrubs and lotions.
- $2.50 - $22
- $5 - $44
- 10d 8h 35m
Elemental: 40-ounce Commuter Tumbler
Keep a cool, refreshing beverage at your fingertips. The 40-ounce Commuter Tumbler is the ideal travel companion as its sleek design fits snugly into most car's cup holders, ensuring easy access and fewer refills. The advanced triple-wall insulation helps keep drinks icy cold for up to 48 hours. Each bottle comes with two straws, one standard for waters and juices and a wider option for thicker drinks like smoothies. The comfort grip handle makes it easy to transport all day long. Choose from more than 15 colors and designs
- $24.50
- $35
- 3d 8h 35m
Tru: Sparkling Wellness Drinks (12-Pack)
Sip on wellness in a can. Made with real juice, no added sugar and just 10 calories, Tru delivers a crisp, refreshing flavor that's both natural and lightly carbonated. Crafted for any occasion, with a variety of flavors to fit all lifestyles, whether you're looking for a healthy soda, clean pre-workout drink, or hydrating sparkling water. Made in America!
- $20
- $40
- 3d 8h 35m