Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals to celebrate Dr. Jen Ashton's last day with the "GMA3" team.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as VIM & VIGR, Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop and more. The deals start at just $4 and are up to 65% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
VIM & VIGR: Compression Legwear
Providing everyday compression for everyday wellness, VIM & VIGR compression legwear is scientifically designed to support your legs all day, every day, no matter your activity. Using integrally knit graduated compression technology, their socks apply therapeutic pressure that starts at the ankle and gradually eases above. These high-functioning socks provide benefits if you are sitting, standing, expecting, exercising or traveling. They help energize legs, prevent swelling, alleviate achiness and heaviness, prevent and reduce spider and varicose veins, and aid in muscle recovery. Choose from cotton, nylon and merino wool socks or leg sleeves. Shipping is $6.95 or free with three.
- $11.20 - $19
- $32 - $38
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 06/28/2024
Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop: Blue Light Blocking Readers & Polarized Sunglasses
Upgrade your eyewear with serious style and savings. Ryan Simkhai Eyeshop showcases premium quality and fashionable styles offered in unique color combinations and designs, taking readers to the next level. This assortment features colorful styles across blue light readers and polarized sunglasses. The blue light lenses help reduce eye fatigue, filtering out blue light from all the screen time our eyes receive each day. Free shipping!
- $17 to $19 + Free Shipping
- $34 - $38
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 06/28/2024
SuzieB Fitness: Glute & Long Bands
As a fitness influencer with over 840,000 followers on Instagram, Suzie's love for fitness and exercise inspired her to create cute and fun fitness accessories for women. The Glute Band is great for at-home use, the gym and even traveling. It's small enough to fit in your purse, pocket or gym bag. The Long Band adds resistance to your workout, while targeting specific muscle groups depending on the exercise you are performing. Long Bands are an amazing addition to any home or gym routine and replace the need for dumbbells or barbells. Long Bands are also great for stretching before and after workouts. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three.
- $10
- $20
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 06/28/2024
Esker Beauty: Body Care & Home Fragrance
Esker creates a complete at-home spa experience by elevating health and wellness practices through time-tested bath and body care rituals. Their signature tool is the Body Plane Exfoliator, a product that is inspired by ancient Greek and Roman bathing culture. This tool gently scrapes away dirt and dead skin cells without irritating your skin's moisture barrier. In order to use this tool properly, make sure to apply body oil to damp or towel dried skin first. With long strokes and light to medium pressure, drag the tool across the skin and wipe the blunt edge to remove buildup. The Dry Brush helps improve circulation from head to toe and exfoliates the top layer of skin for a brighter, firmer surface all over. Body Care, Bath & Towel Spray and Plantable Candle are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $9 - $45
- $18 - $90
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 06/28/2024
Vinglacé: Wine Bottle Holders & Tumblers
Keep your wine, champagne and sparkling water chilled for hours! Simply insert your already chilled bottle into the Wine Bottle Holder and the double wall construction provides maximum insulation. It is made of stainless steel and durable for use outdoors. The tumblers are stainless outside, glass inside, so no more metallic taste or smell. Now you can keep your beverages to temperature without sacrificing taste. The glass inserts are dishwasher safe and come with a slide close lid. Options are available for wine, coffee, champagne and whiskey. Shipping is $7.50.
- $15 - $45
- $30 - $90
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 06/28/2024
BucketGolf: Golf Game
BucketGolf is a portable par 3 golf game that combines the excitement of golf with the ease of yard games. Simply custom design your course in minutes and tee off for bragging rights. After 10 minutes you'll be hitting birdies, hole in ones and scoring under par with no prior golf experience at all! At the same time, Bucket Golf is very hard to master for those serious golfers out there. This is the only golf game that allows for a different custom course design each time you play for infinite replayability. The entire bucket golf set fits into the small carry bag so it can be easily taken to play anywhere -- parks, beaches, hotels, backyards and more. Limit three per order. Shipping is $6.99.
- $37.50 - $100
- $75 - $200
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 06/28/2024
Luce: Microcurrent & LED Facial Wand
Restore youthful-looking skin in a smart and non-invasive way with LUCE’s Advanced Microcurrent Wand. Low-level electrical currents help to stimulate the muscles under the skin to boost creation of elastin and collagen, low-level wavelength of red LED light works to treat skin issues such as wrinkles, scars, and persistent wounds, low-level wavelength of blue LED light works to kill acne-causing bacteria, reduce acne breakouts, minimize inflammation, and promote clearer skin, all while vibration helps enhance circulation and promote collagen production and heat therapy increases the blood flow in the skin, as well as the skin permeability, for better absorption of skincare products to reach deeper into the layers of the skin. Free shipping!
- $55 + Free Shipping
- $110
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 07/07/2024
- Luce
Cosy House Collection: Pajama Sets
Redefine comfort and elevate everyday living. Cosy House creates products with a commitment to quality and attention to detail. Choose your relaxed-fit loungewear set from long sleeves and pants to short sleeves and shorts in a range of stylish, solid staples. Made with a bamboo-viscose blend for breathability, moisture wicking and temperature regulation, so you can lounge comfortably.
- $51.50 to $56 + Free Shipping
- $64 - $70
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 06/30/2024
Harper James: Personalized Travel Accessories
Travel sustainably and in style. Harper James travel accessories are made with 100% recycled water bottles for vegan leather that’s even better for the planet. Choose from pouches, cases, tags and more in rich neutrals to build a coordinating collection. Plus, you can add up to three letters of minimal personalization in gold-colored hot foil stamp to all styles.
- $12.50 - $30
- $25 - $70
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 07/07/2024
Youzey: Kimono Toppers
Top off your beach look with fresh prints. The lightweight kimonos from Youzey are easy, breezy toppers with an open front and short fringe detail. Ideal for travel and sized for every body.
- $19.50
- $39
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 07/07/2024
PÜR Beauty: Cosmetics
Accentuate natural-born beauty. PÜR's philosophy is PÜR and simple, and this assortment of products is backed by clinically proven technology to leave skin looking and feeling its best, long after the makeup comes off. Choose from makeup and skin care solutions for nourished, healthy skin all day.
- $4 - $51
- $8 - $92
- Valid: 06/27/2024 to 07/07/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Beach Towels
Lightweight and less bulky than a traditional towel, ROCKFLOWERPAPER’s Beach Towels make the perfect fold and roll companion for traveling. These versatile eco-towels are reversible — two great prints, one great towel! These towels are super absorbent, quick drying and repel sand. Choose from six vibrant patterns. Each towel is made from 10 recycled plastic bottles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three or more.
- $20
- $44
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Revitalign: Footwear and Orthotics
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science, and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning, and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include women's sandals, slips on, sneakers, clogs, and men’s sandals. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
- $6 to $65 + Free Shiping
- $12 - $130
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
FluffCo: Pillows & Robes
Give yourself the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. The luxury bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior, two oversized front pockets and gray piping. These robes are machine washable for easy cleaning. Shipping is $4.99.
- $34.50 - $59.50
- $69 - $119
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Ideal Fashions: Women’s and Men’s Sunglasses
Ideal Fashions makes fashion forward affordable sunglasses that offer 100% UVA/UVB protection. Protect eyes in style with these lightweight frames so you don’t have to choose between form and function. Scratch & impact resistant makes taking these on the go worry-free. Choose from a large assortment of women’s, men’s or unisex styles. Free shipping!
- $20 to $39 + Free Shipping
- $85 - $99
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
HurtSkurt: Hot/Cold Therapeutic Sleeves
HurtSkurt is a stretch-to-fit hot/cold therapeutic sleeve that is designed to make pain management and recovery more convenient, effective, and fashionable. HurtSkurt's patented design of individual gel pockets sewn into a soft, stretchy fabric enables HurtSkurt to use gel without any antifreeze chemicals. The flexible, body-conforming design allows you to slide it on and the HurtSkurt will stretch and still be flexible for a full range of motion, even when the panels are frozen solid. Choose from body sleeves and headbands. Additional gel packs and aromatherapy packs are also available. Limit ten per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $7.50 - $27.50
- $15 - $55
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Del Sol: Press On Nails, Water Bottles, Toys, and Accessories
Del Sol is a fun-in-the-sun company that offers accessories that change color in the sun. Their proprietary Spectrachrome technology, formerly explored by NASA for its space program, is what makes Del Sol products change color with sunlight. Choose from a variety of options including press on nails, water bottles, kid's toys, such as mini basketballs, mini soccer balls, and mini footballs. Also included are beautiful hair accessories and Jelly shoes. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $2.50 - $20
- $6 - $40
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
SomniFix: SomniFix Mouth Tape
During sleep, it’s hard to prevent your mouth from falling open. SomniFix mouth tape is designed to stop mouth breathing and snoring. SomniFix’s strips are hypoallergenic, gentle on skin and include a breathing vent. These strips work by gently holding your mouth closed to direct airflow through your nose. While SomniFix encourages nose breathing, any user can breathe through the mouth at any time if necessary while wearing the strips. Each box includes 28 disposable strips. Limit two per order. Shipping is $2.50.
- $12.50
- $25
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
NOD Products: Barware, Waterproof Bags, and Waterproof Speaker
NOD Products line of best-selling innovative barware will be the highlight of any party! From the best-selling Bloody Mary Straw to the Sili Straws there is something for everyone. These products are perfect for summer BBQs, pool parties, or everyday hostess gifts. The waterproof speaker gives you the power to play no matter where you are. Also included in the assortment are the Dry Bags, which are the ultimate waterproof companion for all your adventures. Crafted from durable PVC, this lightweight bag repels water and keeps your belongings dry. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $75.
- $8 - $24
- $16 - $60
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024
Karma Gifts: Home Accessories
Karma Gifts is passionate about offering a stunning, functional line of gifts, décor, and accessories with sweet sentiments. Transform your house into a home with Karma's unique selection. Choose from planters, vases, trays, tea towels, baskets, and more. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $50.
- $3.50 - $42
- $8 - $92.50
- Valid: 06/26/2024 to 07/21/2024