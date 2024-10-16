Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on clothing and accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Measure & Made, Top It Off, Therafit and more. The deals start at just $14.75 and are up to 70% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Measure & Made: Tops & Bottoms
Embrace your shape with pants designed to fit the first time you put them on. No waist gaps. No alterations. Just beautifully made, well-fitting clothes sized to the shape of you. The magic of Measure & Made is ShapeLogic. Developed over 15 years with data from thousands of women, the patented fit technology takes a woman's size and shape into account. You can get your personalized size and shape number when you take the ShapeLogic Quiz. With over 100 different fit combinations, these jeans and pants are available in sizes 0 to 28 in three shapes and multiple inseam options. Styles include super skinny, bootcut, Ponte leggings, and joggers. Cardigans and tops are also available. Shipping is $9.99 or free over $75.
- $14.75 - $59.50
- $29.50 - $119
- Valid: 10/16/2024 to 10/17/2024
Top It Off: Holly Poncho
The Holly Poncho is versatile and perfect for celebrating your favorite moments all year long. Whether you're gearing up for the holidays or looking for a stylish layer for those cool evenings, the Holly Poncho has you covered. Choose from several options from festive holiday designs to chic everyday options -- there's a poncho for every occasion. Shipping is $6.95 or free with two or more.
- $28.50
- $57
- Valid: 10/16/2024 to 10/17/2024
Therafit: Footwear
Therafit's patented technology is where comfort meets science. This assortment of footwear includes slipper options that bring cozy support and comfort for both indoor and outdoor wear. Also included in this assortment are casual styles like slip-on loafers and clogs. Sizes range from 6.5 to 12, depending on the style. Limit two pairs per order. Shipping is $4.99.
- $60 - $80
- $130 - $180
- Valid: 10/16/2024 to 10/17/2024
Universal Standard: Leggings & Tops
Universal Standard's bestselling athleisure collection fits perfectly in every size 00-40, and the next-to-naked leggings are sleek and smooth with soft support. Choose from the standard styles, cropped styles, or options with pockets. Also included in this assortment are matching tops in a variety of colors. Free shipping!
- $15 to $65 + Free Shipping
- $50 - $130
- Valid: 10/16/2024 to 10/17/2024
Tourance: Tote Bags
Introducing Tourance's exquisite leather tote bag, crafted in Italy. This bag is a beautiful blend of timeless design and modern practicality, making it an essential accessory for any wardrobe. Choose from more than two dozen colors in luxurious metallic or pebbled leather. Shipping is $4.90 or free with two or more.
- $69
- $169
- Valid: 10/16/2024 to 10/17/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Kimono Wraps & Reversible Wraps
Step out in style with these pieces from ROCKFLOWERPAPER. The kimono wraps are a statement piece that offers versatility, and the luxurious fabric caresses the skin like cashmere to add a touch of indulgence, making it more than just an accessory. The reversible wrap looks and feels luxurious -- there is a pattern on one side and a coordinating solid on the other. Choose from a variety of colors. Free shipping!
- $20 to $23 + Free Shipping
- $44 - $54
- Valid: 10/16/2024 to 10/17/2024
By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.
Headbands of Hope: Headbands & Fedora
Make a statement with a standout headband or stylish fedora. Give your look an extra feminine flair with padded and knot style headbands in bright pink and sparkle designs. For a little more coverage, the stylish wide brim faux suede fedora is a casual take on a classic Western style. Headbands of Hope empowers you to feel confident while making an impact. For every item purchased, a headband is donated to a child with an illness.
- $16 - $26
- $22 - $48
- Valid: 10/16/2024 to 10/27/2024
Puffer Hug: Convertible Scarf
Take on the fall with a functional accessory. This lightweight, versatile Puffer Hug transforms from a cozy scarf to an elevated vest in literally a snap! The oversized pockets are designed for your phone, wallet or even your hands. Ideal year-round for chilly commutes, sporting events, dog walks, cold offices and more.
- $38
- $69
- Valid: 10/16/2024 to 10/20/2024
FluffCo: Robes
Get a high-end hotel experience at home. FluffCo's Lounge bathrobe features a plush interior lining, microfiber exterior and two oversized front pockets for convenience. The elevated waffle style has modern, waffle-textured exterior and super soft interior lining. The best part is that these robes are machine washable for easy cleaning! Free shipping!
- $49.50 to $59.50 + Free Shipping
- $99 - $119
- Valid: 10/16/2024 to 10/20/2024