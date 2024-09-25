Tory Johnson has an exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on fall accessories.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Brouk and Co., Accessory Concierge, Pillow Slides and more. The deals start at just $7.50 and are up to 62% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Brouk and Co.: Brett Collection
Brouk and Co. makes travel a breeze! The Brett 2-in-1 Garment & Duffel Roller Bag is a sleek and stylish bag that blends functionality and fashion for the modern traveler. Made from high-quality vegan leather, it functions as both a garment and duffle bag and is perfect for any trip. Complete the collection with coordinating pieces, which include toiletry bags and weekender bags featuring a zippered pocket and two open pockets for your phone, wallet and keys. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $170.
- $20 - $95
- $54 - $210
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/27/2024
- Brouk and Co.
Accessory Concierge: Accessories
Accessory Concierge carries on-trend, high quality, affordable accessories for every occasion! This large assortment includes acrylic clutches, sunglasses in a variety of styles and colorways, and jewelry from necklaces, bracelets and earrings in beaded, silver-plated and gold-plated options. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $45.
- $15 - $44
- $30 - $88
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/27/2024
- Accessory Concierge
Pillow Slides: Slides
Designed by podiatrists and made with super comfy materials that mold to your feet, Pillow Slides are comfy for everyone. Whether you're dealing with plantar fasciitis, long days on your feet, or just love that cloud-walking feeling, these are for you. The orthotic arch support encourages optimal foot posture aiding whole body alignment, while evenly distributing the pressure on your feet. Choose from Black, Brown, Blue or Coral. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two or more.
- $30
- $60
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/27/2024
- Pillow Slides
Comrad Socks: Compression Socks
Comrad Socks brings you daily compression socks for all-day energy, support and comfort. They help prevent circulatory conditions like edema and lower the risk of developing varicose veins. This large assortment includes a variety of colors and styles, including knee high, ankle, timberwool and cozy grip compression slipper socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $9 - $19
- $18 - $38
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/27/2024
- Comrad Socks
Anisa Beauty: Tools and Brushes
Anisa Beauty offers cruelty-free makeup and skin care brushes and tools to pair with your favorite products and enhance their performance. Options include a selection of makeup brushes for concealer, foundation and more, or choose the skin care brushes. Also included in this assortment are items for brush care like the Wash 2.0, which works to effectively break down and dissolve product buildup and oils. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $75.
- $7.50 - $20
- $15 - $40
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/27/2024
- Anisa Beauty
Discover Night: Silk Pillowcases, Eye Masks and Skin Care
Elevate your skin care routine with Discover NIGHT's silk-powered products. Refresh, moisturize and heal your skin with luxurious silk + gold sheet masks, silk + salicylic acid pimple patches and raw silk washcloth. Complement your silk-powered skin care with Discover NIGHT's generously-sized silk eye mask, reversible DualSilk pillowcase, and luxe silk pillowcase. All are meticulously designed to protect your skin and hair, minimizing frizz and promoting a well-rested glow. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $10 - $40
- $20 - $100
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/27/2024
- Discover Night
Savings On 20 Skin and Wellness Brands
Bring the spa home with top skin care, beauty and wellness finds from 20 brands. Don't miss out on everything from Oprah's favorites and a supermodel's organic skin care line to popular bestsellers and award-winning brands… plus, get free shipping when you spend $40! From rejuvenating serums, wrinkle-releasing patches, age-defying facial devices and wellness you can wear, the exclusive savings on this powerhouse assortment of self-care steals won't bust your budget. Save now on BeautyStat viral Universal C Skin Refiner, PMD microderm devices, SiO Beauty's reusable silicone patches to combat wrinkles, Dermaflash dermaplaning and exfoliating devices, SBLA anti-aging sculpting wands, Solawave red light therapy, supermodel Miranda Kerr's KORA Organics certified organic skin care, Wander Beauty's multi-tasking makeup, Grace & Company shower caps and hair accessories, Parasilk hot paraffin treatments, Womaness skin care for menopausal skin, The Good Patch's wearable wellness, compression socks from PRO Compression, TheraICE cold therapy pain relief solutions, truMedic massager, Eve Lom's multitasking cleanser, AHAVA mineral rich body care, BondiBoost's nourishing hair care, Blissy silk pillowcases, and Beekman 1802's goat milk skin care.
- $7.50 - $174.50
- $12 - $349
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/27/2024
- GMA3 Deals
Crayo: Watches
Celebrate colorful moments in life. Crayo watches spice up your wrist with bright, bold colors. The crowd favorite Festival style features a rubber-coated metal case; non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal; and 3D-raised numbers. This assortment also offers a variety of unisex styles with leatherette and silicone straps and unique faces.
- $18 - $25
- $49 - $75
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 10/06/2024
- Crayo
Sterling Forever: Trendy Jewelry
Accessorize with luxe-looking styles. Sterling Forever is a fan-favorite for a reason: high-end vibes without high-end price tags. This assortment of delicate celestial styles effortlessly transition from day to night, completing any look. Mix and match to build a collection that sparkles like the stars in the sky!
- $18 - $26
- $36 - $68
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/29/2024
- Sterling Forever
Em John x 40 Boxes: Big Bright Tote
Turn heads with the Big Bright Tote, a limited edition collaboration from Em John and 40 Boxes. Whether you're off to the beach, running errands or headed on vacation, this oversized, neon pink statement piece is a fun accessory for all your adventures. Crafted from durable cotton canvas and a spacious interior, this tote accommodates all your essentials and more. The comfortable shoulder straps not only allow easy portability but also add a playful, fashion-forward touch. Free shipping!
- $48 + Free Shipping
- $122
- Valid: 09/25/2024 to 09/29/2024
- Em John