Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on fall fashion accessories.

You can score big savings on products from brands such as RainCaper, Jambu & Co. and more.

The deals start at just $7.99 and are up to 74% off.

Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.

Deal details:

1. Use the links provided below on the date(s) listed to receive the savings.

2. All deals are available only while supplies last. No backorders, unless specified by the individual vendor. No rainchecks.

3. Deals cannot be combined with other coupons and offers.

4. Contact retailers for any questions about products before ordering online.

5. Shipping rates indicated are valid in the continental U.S. only.

NEED HELP? CONTACT TORY: For those who need assistance with a deal, please email Tory Johnson directly at help@gmadeals.com. Tory and her team respond to all viewer emails within an hour during business hours.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC and Tory will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from date of publication.

RainCaper RainCaper: Hats, Capes, Umbrellas & Gloves GMA Deal : $15 to $38 • 50% Savings Original: $30 to $76 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Get ready for rainy days with RainCaper. This collection of smart travel essentials includes reversible rain capes, matching travel umbrellas, premium quality inverted umbrellas, sueded-finish texting gloves and coordinating sun/rain hats. The capes feature a hooded design and hidden double-sided magnets to create “sleeves.” They also fold up into their own matching travel pouch for easy storage. The Sun & Rain Hat has a floppy brim designed to frame your face with style and the water-repellent UPF 50+ hat protects your hair, skin and eyes. Shipping is $6.95.

Jambu & Co. Jambu & Co.: Footwear GMA Deal : $49.50 to $54.50 • 50% Savings Original: $99 to $109 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Jambu & Co.’s footwear is both stylish and functional for cold weather days. The Aberdeen Water Resistant Boot features a memory foam insole and All-Terra traction outsole for comfort and support. The back zipper allows for easy on and off. The Cloudie Waterproof Boot is made with protective layers of nylon and faux fur lining to keep your feet warm and the pull-on style is designed with lightweight material for a super bouncy and supportive feel. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.

DAVID & YOUNG DAVID & YOUNG: Hats GMA Deal : $12.50 to $14 • 50% Savings Original: $25 to $28 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Accessorize your fall wardrobe with stylish hats from DAVID & YOUNG. Choose from a variety of styles. The satin lined baseball caps help lock in your hair’s moisture that regular cotton caps can absorb and help keep hair frizz-free. Bucket hats and cabbie hats are also available, which feature fabrics including knit jersey, yarn and corduroy. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.

MALIBU SKYE MALIBU SKYE: Shaina Crossbody Bag GMA Deal : $20 • 58% Savings Original: $48 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now MALIBU SKYE is well known for eco-friendly, stylish, functional, hands-free bags, fully lined with multi purpose interior and exterior pockets. The Shaina is a dome shaped crossbody bag with adjustable strap, which allows you to convert it to a shoulder bag. The Shaina is accented with gold-tone hardware and accented with double tassels. Choose from nine colors. Shipping is $3.99.

Sterling Forever Sterling Forever: Jewelry GMA Deal : $10 to $30 • 73% Savings Original: $38 to $114 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Sterling Forever’s quality pieces are designed to shine and sparkle for years to come and are made to last. Easily achieve the layered look with this assortment. Pre-layered necklaces come stacked and ready to wear. Mix and match to complete your look with other pieces including drop earrings, bolo bracelets, watch chain bracelets and band rings. Shipping is $1.

Sock Bottoms Sock Bottoms: Sock Bottom Pants GMA Deal : $16 + Free Shipping • 50% Savings Original: $32 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/08/2022 Shop Now Sock Bottoms takes the frustration out of socks by combining pants and socks into one stylish and functional baby/children's clothing item. With this piece, the socks are sewn and attached right to the pants. Now, no more lost socks or ankle gap when it’s cold outside. Choose from leggings, pull on pants and sweatpants. Sizes range from newborn to 6 years. Free shipping!

Lulu Dharma Lulu Dharma: Vegan Leather Bags GMA Deal : $39 to $43 • 51% to 64% Savings Original: $80 to $120 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Make a statement with embossed vegan leather bags from Lulu Dharma. The Snakeskin Clutch features simple lines and gold framing, the ideal day-to-night piece to elevate any look while maintaining sophistication. The Crocodile Weekender makes it easy to travel in style and luxury. Designed to fit everything you might need while on the go, from overnight trips to the gym, office and more.

StyleEsteem Wardrobe StyleEsteem Wardrobe: Head Wraps GMA Deal : $21 to $25.80 • 40% Savings Original: $35 to $43 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Keep your head covered in style. Founded by Sonya Keshwani, who worried about looking stylish while losing her hair as she underwent cancer treatments, StyleEsteem head wraps are designed for cancer patients just like her. All StyleEsteem head wraps are made in the classic and comfy turban silhouette, which works for all face shapes. You can easily slip one on and go -- no wrapping required.

Nurseology Nurseology: Badge Holder & Socks GMA Deal : $7.99 to $12.99 • 11% to 31% Savings Original: $8.99 to $18.99 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Add a clever touch to your scrubs. Nurseology sells a uniquely curated collection of products made by nurses for nurses. From compression socks, cozy cotton socks and amusing badge holders, Nurseology hopes to energize the nursing community by spreading joy through accessories.

Miriam Merenfeld Jewelry Miriam Merenfeld Jewelry: Medallion Necklaces GMA Deal : $78 to $94.25 + Free Shipping • 35% Savings Original: $120 to $145 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Honor the resilience of cancer warriors. Miriam Merenfeld Jewelry is made in America and these special medallion styles in sterling silver and 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver make a beautiful statement. The quarter sized medallions are clasped onto an 18-inch classic oval link chain. Wear solo, or stack with your favorite pieces to elevate the look.

Sophie & Freda Sophie & Freda: Fashion Watches GMA Deal : $28 to $32 • 71% to 74% Savings Original: $110.99 to $110.99 Valid: 10/07/2022 to 10/16/2022 Shop Now Keep time in style. Sophie & Freda watches are constructed using quality watch movements encased in hypo-allergenic, solid stainless steel. Choose from leather and mesh alloy bracelet band styles all featuring non-glare, scratch-resistant mineral crystal faces.

Shop 8 more Digital Deals for fall fun:

Kitchen Cube Kitchen Cube: All-in-One Measuring Device GMA Deal : $12.50 • 50% Savings Original: $25 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now The Kitchen Cube is an all-in-one measuring device that saves drawer space, increases organization and reduces clutter by combining more than 19 measurements into one compact design. Made with food-grade plastic, it’s small enough to fit in a drawer and packs in measurements ranging from teaspoons to cups. Shipping is $3.50.

David & Young David & Young: Caps & Beanies GMA Deal : $8 to $17 • 41% to 44% Savings Original: $14.50 to $29 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Get in the Halloween spirit with David & Young. These fun baseball hats and beanies feature embroidered pumpkins, cats, ghosts and more. Ponyflo baseball caps are also available, which feature a tangle-free opening to wear the hat with your high ponytail or bun. Shipping is $4.99 or free with two.

YUMMIE YUMMIE: Apparel GMA Deal : $11 to $34 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $68 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Embrace your curves with YUMMIE, which is a hug, not a squeeze. No matter where you are or what you’re doing, YUMMIE embraces your shape comfortably and empowers you to be you. The versatile designs, innovative fits and deliciously soft fabrics are perfectly pieced together to meet your every need. Choose from a variety of everyday essentials, including shaping bottoms, leggings, bodysuits, tops and bras. Shipping is $7.25 or free over $75.

Imagination Starters Imagination Starters: Chalkboard Placemats, Travel Mats & Tracing Sets GMA Deal : $3.50 to $13 • 50% Savings Original: $7 to $26 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Keep kids entertained with Imagination Starters' no mess, easy-to-clean, reusable and reversible chalkboard placemats. One side has a printed design and the flip side is blank for the ultimate creative expression. The mats erase and clean up easily with a damp cloth. This assortment also includes tracing sets -- simply place the Trace & Erase sheet over anything you would like to trace. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $60.

Face Halo Face Halo: Makeup Remover Sets GMA Deal : $7.50 to $11.50 • 50% to 58% Savings Original: $15 to $28 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Face Halo is the reusable makeup remover that works using water only. No need for rubbing or scrubbing, Face Halo gently removes makeup and impurities and is perfect for any skin type or sensitivity. Non-toxic and reusable, each Face Halo replaces up to 500 single-use makeup wipes and lasts for up to 200 machine washes. This assortment includes Face Halo X, which is the ultimate precision makeup remover and touch-up tool. The unique design helps to gently reach into delicate or hard-to-reach areas of the face to remove stubborn eye makeup or touch up your look throughout the day. Limit five per order. Shipping is $1.99.

Wet-it! Wet-it!: Absorbent Cloths GMA Deal : $9.50 to $11.25 per 3-pack • 50% Savings Original: $19 to $22.50 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now Replace sponges, paper towels and washcloths with eco-friendly and biodegradable cloths. Wet-it! cloths are designed to be functional and long-lasting; great for the kitchen, bathroom, nursery, outdoors or anywhere something needs to be wiped up. This absorbent cloth can hold up to 16 times its weight and is non-abrasive. Shipping is $3.50 or free over $25.

PURPOSE Jewelry PURPOSE Jewelry: Jewelry GMA Deal : $11 to $32.50 • 50% Savings Original: $22 to $65 Valid: 10/03/2022 to 10/15/2022 Shop Now PURPOSE’s jewelry is handmade with love by women escaping human trafficking. Your purchase gives hope, dignity and freedom to women around the world -- 100% of profits go to PURPOSE’s nonprofit, International Sanctuary, where women receive living wages, education, health care, and a safe and loving community. Each piece of jewelry is signed by the artisan who made it. Choose from necklaces, bracelets, earrings and rings. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.

