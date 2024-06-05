Tory Johnson has exclusive "GMA3" Deals and Steals on gifts for Father's Day.
You can score big savings on products from brands such as Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Cookware, Great Scrape and more. The deals start at just $5 and are up to 61% off. Find all of Tory's Deals and Steals on her website, GMADeals.com.
Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Cookware: 3-Piece Fry Pan Set
If they're a fan of chef Guy Fieri, they'll love his cookware. Get true non-stick properties without chemicals. This 3-Piece Fry Pan Set features titanium that is infused into the pan itself so there is no chemical coating to flake or scrap off. These pieces are three times harder than stainless steel and metal utensil safe. It is also oven (up to 700 degrees) and dishwasher safe. The set includes a 8.5 inch Frypan, 10 inch Frypan and 12 inch Frypan. Limit one set per order. Shipping is $6.99.
- $50
- $129
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/06/2024
- Guy Fieri's Flavortown
Great Scrape: Woody Shovel
The Great Scrape’s Woody Shovel is an all-natural BBQ cleaning tool and wood grill scraper. It is an alternative to the old metal wire brush. It custom grooves to uniquely fit your barbecue grill without having to worry about damaging your grill grates or metal bristles getting in your food. It is made of solid premium hardwood and also works great with flat tops and griddles. Limit four per order. Shipping is $7.99.
- $17.50
- $35
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/06/2024
- Great Scrape
The Wine Savant: Decanters & Glasses
Give the gift of an extraordinary wine experience. The Wine Savant is the innovative destination for all things relating to wine and whiskey. They specialize in creating showcase pieces that are both functional and unique. Each handcrafted item is a tool of expression. Decanter options include a golf cart, Thor hammer, guitar, airplane and a tequila set. Coupe glass sets are also available, which feature unique colors and designs. Shipping is $7.99.
- $25 - $65
- $50 - $130
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/06/2024
- The Wine Savant
G&F Products: Gloves & Arm Sleeve
G&F Products specializes in work gloves and safety gear. They offer a diverse selection of high-quality work and gardening gloves designed for comfort, durability and protection. Their products are known for their quality materials and construction, providing a comfortable fit and reliable protection for various industries and applications. Choose from four glove styles, which include options for those who enjoy grilling or working with hot objects, DIY projects or working in the garden or working on cars. The Arm Sleeve is great for when hand and arm protection is critical, such as construction or manufacturing. Shipping is $3.75.
- $5 - $9.50
- $10 - $19
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/06/2024
- G&F Products
Boomcupz: Cups with Speakers
Take your music with you with Boomcupz. These stainless steel, insulated cups and bottles feature a water resistant Bluetooth speaker attached to every model. The cup and lid are dishwasher friendly, just remove the speaker. Some models have party play mode, allowing you to connect two cups to the same device for twice the fun. There are six cups to choose from, available in a range of colors. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $100.
- $26.50 - $31.50
- $53 - $63
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/06/2024
- Boomcupz
FluffCo: Pillows
Give yourself or a loved one the high-end hotel experience at home at a price that makes sense. Available in Standard and King, choose from FluffCo's Down Feather or Down Alternative pillow in soft or firm. Recommended for stomach and back sleepers, the soft pillows have a little less fluff to give the pillows more "squish," but still enough material to ensure that the pillow feels appropriately supportive. Recommended for side sleepers and combination sleepers, firm pillows are filled with more Fluff to ensure a high loft and extra support. Shipping is $4.99.
- $34.50 - $59.50
- $69 - $119
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/06/2024
- FluffCo
Reathlete: AIR-C PRO Leg Massager
Revitalize your muscles. The AIR-C PRO Compression Leg Massager is designed to provide relief for muscle pain, leg cramps, and restless leg or just regular circulation and vein support for healthy legs. This lower leg and foot massager features three specialized massage modes, meant to make your compression therapy sessions versatile and thorough. Free shipping!
- $150 + Free shipping
- $300
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/16/2024
- Reathlete
Bunnies & Bows: Flour Sack Tea Towels
Add a touch of charm and love to any kitchen. Bunnies and Bows flour sack towels are made in America and can be used to wipe away crumbs left behind, as a colorful place setting for a fun dinner party, or simply as bright decor for the heart of your home. This assortment of tea towels is made with unique designs to celebrate all the men in your life, including personalized options for a meaningful touch.
- $9 - $12
- $14 - $19
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/16/2024
- Bunnies & Bows
Spongelle: Body Wash Infused Buffers
Add a touch of luxury to your bath or shower routine with Spongelle. This all-in-one beauty treatment is made in America with custom-blended and unique fragrances. Simply wet and squeeze to release the lather to cleanse, exfoliate, massage and nourish skin.
- $8.50 - $17
- $14 - $28
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/16/2024
- Spongelle
Spot Colors: Counted Cross Stitch Kit
Complete a beautiful cross stitch design. Spot Colors counted cross stitch DIY kits come with everything you need to create a sweet decoration (all you need from home are scissors!). Each design takes approximately two to four hours to complete and is a productive way to relax and unwind.
- $17 - $18.50
- $24 - $26
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/16/2024
- Spot Colors
Kelvin Tool: Multi-Tools
Stay safe and prepared. The Kelvin 8 Emergency Multi-Tool has a 2000 mHa powerbank to power up your cell phone, a four-mode LED flashlight, window breaker, seat belt cutter and more. The tool features a smooth hand-crank power generator that regenerates the lithium battery supply if recharging by cable is not available, so you’re not without power. The Kelvin 36 Multi-Tool features 36 tools in one compact, rugged, stylish design that fits in the palm of your hand. Empty your junk drawer and replace a messy toolbox with one versatile tool.
- $36 - $42
- $60 - $70
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/09/2024
- Kelvin Tool
Rogue Industries: Wallets, Clutches, Totes, and Credit Card Sleeves
Nobody likes a bulky, overstuffed wallet and The Rogue Front Pocket Wallet is the perfect solution and great gift for dad. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a man's front pocket which can relieve lower back pain. Choose from five colorways. Also included in this assortment are the premium napa leather clutches with RFID blocking and waxed canvas totes that are sure to impress from weekend to work and everywhere in between. Free shipping!
- $5 to $32.50 + Free Shipping
- $10 - $65
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/09/2024
- Rogue Industries
Proud Grill Company: Grill Cleaners & BBQ Accessories
The Proud Grill Company makes your grilling experience better with unique and innovative grill cleaners and barbecue accessories. The Q-Swiper is a safer alternative than traditional wire grill brush cleaners, as it is bristle-free and wire-free. It works perfectly on all types of grills including gas barbecues, smokers and griddles. Choose from the easy clean or the steam clean, which allows you to clean with the power of steam by attaching a reusable heat resistant cleaning cloth. Also included in the assortment is the Proud Grill Veggie and Seafood Lovers Bundle, featuring barbecue skewers, and a large stainless steel grill basket for grilling vegetables, fish and meat. Shipping is $4.99.
- $29 - $47
- $58 - $94
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/09/2024
- Proud Grill Company
Sockologie: Personalized Socks
Personalize your wardrobe with a pair of unique, high-quality cotton-blend socks featuring your favorite faces to celebrate the special dads in your life. Simply upload a photo and have it printed onto these comfortable, durable socks. Also included in this assortment are custom pet socks that are perfect for dog lovers! These unisex socks are available in sizes S-XL. Shipping is $3.95.
- $10
- $20
- Valid: 06/05/2024 to 06/09/2024
- Sockologie
Eco Eyewear: Sustainable Sunglasses
Embrace sustainable fashion with Eco Eyewear sunglasses. Each frame is made from sustainable materials with the environment in mind. Eco Eyewear plants a tree for each frame purchased, and they have planted over 3.6 million trees and have become one of the first carbon negative brands in the world. Choose from a large selection of classic and trendy styles with options available for men and women. Limit five per product. Free shipping!
- $40.50 to $45 + Free shipping
- $135 - $150
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Springer: Pet Travel Bottles
The Springer travel bottle provides an easy way to give your dog water while on-the-go. Simply squeeze the bottle, and water fills the bowl for your dog to drink. Release the bottle, and the excess water drains back into the bottle, so you don’t waste a drop. Twist the valve to make it leak-tight when you’re done. This is great for car rides, walks and hiking, while providing a safer option than public water bowls. Choose from the Classic 22 oz or the Mini 15 oz in a variety of colorways. Limit two per order. Shipping is $3.99.
- $11 - $12.50
- $22 - $25
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks & Sleeves
For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for your favorite activities, such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Made in America, these compression socks help improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness, and help prevent swelling. PRO Compression socks combine technical construction using premium fabrics with stylish designs that feel as great as they look. Choose from a variety of colors and patterns. Also included are the ankle and knee compression sleeves. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three pairs.
- $9 - $15
- $18 - $30
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Lamo: Women’s Footwear
Lamo Footwear offers casual and comfortable footwear for all walks of life. The best-selling casual women's sneakers are stylish, with a super comfy insole and a sturdy rubber outsole. These styles are great for year-round wear. Choose from the Piper, an adorable slip-on sneaker for indoor and outdoor use, the Vita, a canvas lace-up sneaker with ultimate comfort, or the Carey, a lace-up sneaker with espadrille details. Each style comes in a variety of colors. Shipping is $5.95 or free over $59.95.
- $20
- $40
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Reliefband: Reliefbands
Reliefband is 100% natural, fast-acting, and long-lasting temporary treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness, anxiety, migraines, morning sickness, chemotherapy, amusement park rides, and VR gaming. Originally developed for use in the hospital setting, Reliefband uses patented technology to "turn off" feelings of nausea and vomiting. Once activated, this anti-nausea band releases a specific pattern of pulses that stimulate the median nerve under the skin. The pulses normalize the nerve messaging from the brain to the stomach which is designed to rapidly relieve symptoms of nausea and vomiting without side effects. Choose from five styles, including Classic, 50 Hours, Sport, Flex, and Premier, which are equipped with 10-level settings. Free shipping!
- $50 to $140 + Free Shipping
- $100 - $280
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024
Mode Living: Home Decor
Make hosting easy and effortless with Mode Living. This large selection of home accessories is inspired by the latest fashions, sustainably made, and has a special finish, making getting rid of stains a breeze. Choose from decorative pillows, napkins, placemats, tea towels, and more just in time for summer hosting. Shipping is $5.
- $7 - $180
- $14 - $360
- Valid: 05/22/2024 to 06/16/2024