Deal details:
Bola Grills: Grill, Oven and Skewers
This ultra-versatile, social and feature-rich tabletop grill is designed and engineered to create delicious meals and lasting memories. The Grill Master is a premium double-walled and insulated grill that was designed to cook anything right in the middle of your table. With easily adjustable, rotatable and interchangeable grates designed for optimal heat distribution and control, you can become the ultimate host and grill master. The Oven + Hanging Rod allows you to fry, boil, steam, bake and more. Cook anything from a creamy, savory white bean chili to crispy truffle fries right in the middle of your table. Skewers are also available, which have a sharp tip that makes getting your meat or veggies on as easy as ever, and the optimal skewer shape ensures your food stays in place while flipping. Free shipping!
- $19.50 to $174.50 + Free Shipping
- $39 - $349
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 11/21/2024
- Bola Grills
Dock & Bay: Towels, Makeup Removers and Hair Wraps
For those who are passionate about sustainable products, Dock & Bay's are made from 100% recycled materials. They dry fast and can be taken just about anywhere -- the beach, the pool or home. The Quick Dry Bath Towels are made with a thick waffle fabric that has a luxury feel, while drying two times faster than regular cotton towels and absorbing moisture from your skin with ease. The lightweight Hair Wraps are super absorbent -- simply slip on, go about your business, take off and blow-dry in less time. Makeup Removers are also available, which can wipe away makeup with ease. Once used, throw in the washing machine with your clothes and it'll come out sparkling, ready to be used over and over. Shipping is $4.99.
- $7.50 - $17.50
- $15 - $35
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 11/21/2024
- Dock & Bay
Limitless Innovations: Ultimate Power Bank
For the tech lover, the Limitless Ultimate Power Bank is truly the ultimate multi-charging, multipurpose, on-the-go solution. With three built-in cables, three ports and a retractable AC plug, this power bank is surely compatible with every device you need charged. Need extra light? The built-in 25-lumen mini flashlight is handy for emergencies or everyday tasks. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $40
- $110
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 11/21/2024
- Limitless Innovations
CranioCradle: CranioCradle Sport
Give the gift of pain relief with CranioCradle. In just minutes, ease muscular tension and pain from upper and lower back, head, neck and shoulders. The CranioCradle Sport provides maximum pain relief with its firm concentrated pressure. Simply place the CranioCradle under the painful or achy area you wish to relieve, lay or sit back, and revel in relief. Shipping is $2.99.
- $25
- $50
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 11/21/2024
- CranioCradle
Mavi Bandz: Bags and Hair Accessories
These trendsetting bags and accessories are great for the stylish ones on your list. The patches on each of the varsity bags are sewn on, not ironed on or glued. They have accenting gold zippers and are water resistant. These make great cosmetic bags or a place for essentials in a suitcase or backpack. They feature fun words or phrases including “in my era,” “stuff,” “glam” and more. The puffer waist bag has an adjustable and soft waist strap and makes it easy to go hands-free. This assortment also includes pickleball bags and chic hair accessories. Shipping is $2.99 or free over $30.
- $8 - $30
- $17 - $66
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 11/21/2024
- Mavi Bandz
Chapie: Lip Care Containers
Chapie makes a great stocking stuffer. Founded by a former SpaceX and NASA engineer, Chapie OG is the first vacuum-insulated keychain accessory that prevents lip balm from melting. The leakproof stainless steel design keeps lip balm safe from moisture and dirt. The removable keychain also helps prevent misplacing lip balm and the leakproof seal protects your favorite clothes and bags from pesky melted lip balm/lipstick stains. Tumblers, Lip Care and Carabiners are also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $45.
- $5 - $25
- $10 - $50
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 11/21/2024
- Chapie
Feets: Foot Care and Socks
Feets is a specialized foot care company that designs products to help soften, protect and repair feet. The foot masks are a podiatrist-approved foot treatment that naturally eliminates ugly calluses, painful cracks, dead skin cells and other rough patches from feet, leaving them clean, healthy and soft. The Foot Peel Mask includes two sets and the Hydrating Foot Mask includes three sets. Each pair is single-use and each bootie comes pre-filled with treatment. The Foot and Shoe Spray is designed to eliminate odor and provide a cooling sensation for your feet. The Foot and Heel Cream moisturizes and softens the toughest skin. Also included in this assortment are gift sets and socks. Free shipping!
- $15 to $60 + Free Shipping
- $30 - $120
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 11/21/2024
- Feets
LIPSMART: Ultra-Hydrating Lip Treatment
Give lips the gift of LIPSMART. This lip balm is formulated to deliver intense hydration that provides visible and long-lasting results in just 60 seconds, for smoother, tighter, fuller-looking lips. It works to replenish lips with the ingredients they need to heal from within to help eliminate dryness, cracking, flaking, fine lines, and deflation immediately.
- $16
- $32
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 12/15/2024
- LIPSMART
Javy: Coffee Concentrate and Protein Coffee
Get fast, easy and convenient coffee. Crafted with better-for-you ingredients, Javy's Instant Protein Coffee blend and viral Coffee Concentrate delivers guilt-free indulgence, offering crave-able flavors without compromise. Give the gift of personalized, cafe-quality iced coffee in seconds. Choose from a variety of flavors including Caramel, French Vanilla, Mocha, Cookies & Cream and more. Free shipping!
- $42 to $68 + Free Shipping
- $115 - $184
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 12/15/2024
- Javy
I'm The Chef Too!: STEM Baking Kits
Embark on an edible adventure. I'm The Chef Too! blends food, STEM and the arts into educational fun. Each recipe is infused with educational concepts that allow children to learn as they bake and create in the kitchen. This assortment features three kits: galaxy donuts, erupting volcano cakes and pharaoh krispie tombs. All kits come with pre-measured ingredients and specialty supplies.
- $15
- $30
- Valid: 11/20/2024 to 12/15/2024
- I'm The Chef Too!
MADMIA: Socks
Inspire creativity and encourage self-expression with MADMIA's playful, crazy, colorful socks. They encourage anyone to let their creativity run wild and to not be afraid to stand out from the crowd. Choose from a large assortment, which includes L.O.L. Surprise!, Frozen, Encanto, Mickey and Minnie, and more. Toddler size fits ages 3 to 5; kids and adults fit ages 6 to 99. Shipping is $2.90 or free over $49.
- $9 - $13.50
- $18 - $27
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
alicia adams alpaca: Throw Blankets and Wraps
Gift these beautiful throw blankets that are made of an upcycled alpaca blend. Alpaca is one of the rarest and finest natural fibers in the world -- it is cozy, soft and warm. The maui wraps, crafted from a luxurious blend of alpaca and silk, are incredibly versatile and can be worn as a wrap, scarf, or shawl, making them perfect for various occasions. Their softness and warmth make them an ideal accessory for both casual and formal outfits. Choose from 13 options across two styles. Free shipping!
- $79 to $98.50 + Free Shipping
- $295 - $495
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
BlendQuik: Portable Blender
With its smart design and technology enabled solutions, BlendQuik is not just cordless but truly a portable blender. Whether your recipient is on a fitness journey or just looking for an easy way to enjoy fresh blended drinks at work, post-workout or anywhere in between, this is a gift that'll wow every time it's used. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $25 - $61
- $50 - $150
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Softies: Women's Loungewear
Indulge in ultimate comfort with Softies' best-selling, buttery soft Rib Dream loungewear collection. Every style in Softies Dream Collection is lightweight, soft, and versatile. Choose from an assortment of v-neck short sets, robes, lounge dresses or racerback short sets in a variety of colors. Sizes range from S- 3XL. Limit six per order. Free shipping!
- $49 to $59 + Free Shipping
- $99 - $119
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Brainstream: Kitchen Gadgets
Functional and fun, Brainstream's gadgets make life at home a little bit easier. The BeepEgg is a smart sensor driven egg timer. Once the yolk and egg-white have reached the desired degree of hardness, BeepEgg will play a tune. The sink organizers give you the option to drain and dry right in the sink. Find items in your purse easily with the purse light. Also included in the assortment are knives, magnetic soap holders, and more functional accessories. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $100.
- $8.50 - $44.50
- $17 - $90
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
McCrea's Candies: Caramels
McCrea's is all about savoring the moment. Made in America with fresh ingredients, McCrea's caramels create connections between taste, memory and the people around you. The 5.5-ounce tubes are a great gift option and come in a variety of flavors including Black Lava Sea Salt, Classic Vanilla, Tapped Maple, Rosemary Truffle Sea Salt and Cape Cod Sea Salt. These include 17-19 pieces of individually wrapped caramels. Also included in this assortment are larger gift bundles or the caramel Advent calendar. Limit six per order. Shipping is $4.95.
- $11.50 - $79
- $23 - $158
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Panache Apparel Co.: Jackets, Flannels and Accessories
Panache Apparel provides fashion and freedom of expression without having to compromise on quality or aesthetics. Panache is best known for its knits and promoting self-confidence with style. Choose from a large selection of their bestselling pom knit hats, relaxed fit cozy plaid jackets, flannels, and totes, duffle bags and crossbody bags. Shipping is $5 or free over $50.
- $14 - $44
- $28 - $88
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Revitalign: Footwear
Revitalign offers fashionable styles in wellness footwear. This orthotic-based footwear is approved by the American Podiatric Medical Association. This collection is designed to keep your body properly aligned, giving you the perfect fusion of beauty, science and comfort in every step. Features include contoured footbeds, molded midsole for ultimate cushioning and rubber outsole for traction. Styles include womens boots, sneakers, slip-ons, and women's and men's slippers. Replacement orthotics are also available. Free shipping!
- $6 to $85 + Free Shipping
- $12 - $170
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
hydraAromatherapy: Bath and Body Care
Transform an ordinary shower into an at-home aromatherapy spa experience. Whether looking for a boost of energy or to wind down, hydraAromatherapy uses pure essential oils to elevate the everyday. Activated by water and humidity, the ShowerBurst tablet releases pure essential oils for a long-lasting aromatherapy experience in the shower. Other options include the Bathtub Tea, which provides all the benefits of an herbal bath without the mess, and popular Essential Oil Roll-Ons in a range of fragrances. Shipping is $4.99.
- $3.50 - $15
- $7 - $30
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Linens & Hutch: Bedding
Linens & Hutch is passionate about offering families beautiful high-quality bedding at an affordable price. Choose from a variety of options like the Chunky Knit Throw Blanket, which is made with premium yarns that are hand-knitted and then woven for a sturdier blanket that is longer lasting. The Down-Alternative Comforter Sets have sewn-through box stitching, which prevents the fibers from shifting and helps to eliminate the need for regular fluffing. The 6-Piece Essential Sheet Sets include double-brushed microfiber sheets and two pillowcases and are incredibly soft to the touch, as well as wrinkle-resistant. Free shipping!
- $22.50 to $68.70 + Free Shipping
- $80 - $229
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
ROCKFLOWERPAPER: Kitchen Towels and Packing Cubes
Inspired by a love for the ocean, the Blu Collection is eco-conscious and style-conscious. These oversized kitchen towels are made from pure cotton and boast a unique crinkle texture that enhances their absorbency. The generously sized colorful towels make excellent gifts for anyone who enjoys spending time in the kitchen. The packing cubes are the ideal organizers for traveling in style. Each set includes three sizes. Free shipping!
- $7.50 to $18 + Free Shipping
- $15 - $36
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Daniela Swaebe: Dazzling Jewelry
Add a pop of sparkle to your look this holiday season and give the gift of gorgeous personalization. These unique jewelry pieces, including personalized initial, birthstone and zodiac necklaces, are perfect for layering. You will also find a large selection of necklaces, bracelets and earrings that are $15 or less. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $40.
- $5 - $22
- $15 - $110
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Pedi Couture: Pedicure Sandals
Pedi Couture sandals are comfortable, practical, time-saving and separate toes, ensuring pedicures don't get ruined. Designed for maximum comfort, these sandals are easy to slip on, preventing smudging as well as providing immediate and soothing relief from aching and swelling. A high density foam foot sole supports arches and helps absorb shock, while Pedi Couture's patented cushioned four post design separates toes comfortably and evenly. Choose from two styles, including one with arch support. Limit four pairs per order. Shipping ranges from $3.95 to $4.95.
- $15 - $17
- $30 - $40
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Opopop: Gourmet Flavored Popcorn
Made in America, Opopop has completely reinvented microwave popcorn. The Flavor Wrapped Kernel Discovery set offers the microwave popcorn popper and lid with seven individually wrapped popcorn kernels in flavors including Cinnalicious, Maui Heat (think spicy pineapple), Salted Caramel, Pickle Monster, Fancy Butter and Super Butter. Or opt for the holiday set which includes flavors like cocoa mint, gingerbread and more. Refills are also available. Limit two per order. Shipping is $5.99.
- $15 - $26
- $30 - $52
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Keratin Complex: Hair Care
Get or gift the strongest, healthiest hair yet! Keratin Complex is a global leader in smooth hair and offers a full portfolio of keratin-enhanced products that deliver stronger, smoother and healthier hair. Keratin does not have to equal straight hair -- it equals healthy, strong and smooth hair for all hair types. The magic ingredient in each of the products is the proprietary Signature Keratin, which helps repair damage, eliminate frizz and make hair softer and smoother. These products are for all hair types and textures. Choose from Color Care Smoothing Shampoo and Conditioner Duo, the Keratin Care Shampoo and Conditioner duo, holiday gift sets and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $50.
- $14 - $50
- $28 - $100
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
BREED: Grooming Kits, Wallets, Watches and Sunglasses
From grooming kits and wallets to sunglasses and watches, Breed has a great assortment to give the gift of style and organization. Each grooming kit comes with a genuine leather travel case and is TSA-approved for carry on travel. Also included in this assortment are a variety of wallets with RFID blocking technology and beautiful watches and sunglasses. Free Shipping!
- $15 to $44 + Free Shipping
- $40 - $99
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Rogue Industries: Wallets and Travel Bags
Nobody likes a bulky, overstuffed wallet. The ROGUE Front Pocket Wallet is the solution. Its thin, streamlined design fits perfectly in a man's front pocket. Choose from several neutral color options. Money clips are also available. Also included in this assortment are the Rogue Leather Duffle Bag, Rogue Leather Weekend Tote and Rouge Leather BackPack -- luxurious genuine leather bags that are sure to impress from weekend to work and everywhere in between. Shipping is $4.95 or free with two or more.
- $5 - $197.50
- $10 - $395
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Adventure Medical Kits: First-aid Kits and Emergency Gear
Be prepared this holiday season with first-aid kits that are designed to be used at home or on the road. Choose from an assortment of first-aid kits with different sizes and needs or emergency gear like emergency blankets, fire blankets and a solar phone charger. Limit five per product. Shipping is $9.99 or free over $75.
- $11.50 - $50
- $23 - $100
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Classy Chargers: Charger and Cable Set
Classy Chargers are a fun personalized gift that help to avoid "charger confusion" among family and friends. Personalize these chargers with an initial or fun pattern. This set comes with a wall charger and you can choose either a Lightning Cable or Type C cable. Each cable is 6 feet long. Choose from 12 styles. Shipping is $3.99 or free with three or sets.
- $21.50
- $43
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
VOLO Beauty: Hair Towels, Wraps and Face Towels
VOLO is the simple solution to save your time and save your hair. Introducing the softest towel your hair has ever met: VOLO Hero's Nanoweave material that is extremely gentle and absorbent. The Hero decreases dry time by up to 50%, and the snug strap ensures your towel stays tucked into place. It's as easy as wrap, twist, and tuck. The wrap and headband set and face towels are also included in the assortment. Shipping is $3.99.
- $14 - $40.50
- $28 - $81
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 11/10/2024
LIT Method: LIT Axis
For the current or future fitness buff, backed by Jay-Z and designer Rachel Zoe, LIT AXIS is an award-winning portable smart gym that replaces a Pilates reformer, free weights, cable machines and more. This portable personal trainer tracks repetitions, weight lifted, and detects and corrects muscle imbalances. Every kit has everything needed to complete any class and can attach to any door, couch, pole, tree and can be used free standing. Each Lit AXIS purchase comes with 30-day free membership or you can opt for the one year membership, which provides access to the LIT Method app that includes on-demand classes and a personalized training plan. Free shipping!
- $99 to $159 + Free Shipping
- $199 - $319
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Dr. Johnny's: Diabetic Socks
Dr. Johnny's Diabetic Socks not only prioritize foot health but also fashion. Their chic styles and great fabrics ensure they stand out in both comfort and appearance. These socks work to eliminate painful red marks and irritated toes with the innovative non-binding top band and seamless design. They offer enhanced cushioning for support, coupled with antimicrobial and moisture-wicking features to aid in preventing infections and injuries. They also feature an exceptionally stretchy and non-binding fit, making them an excellent choice for those with wide ankles and calves. Choose from solid colors or fun patterns. Sizes available from small through extra-large ranging from women's sizes 5-12 and men's sizes 6.5-14. Limit 10 per order. Shipping is $6.99 or free over $60.
- $17.50
- $35
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Bunnies & Bows: Personalized Pillowcases and Tea Towels
Give a personalized gift with these customized tea towels and pillowcases from Bunnies and Bows. Made in America, choose from a large variety of designs and personalize with a name of your choice. The tea towels, many of which feature humorous phrases, are sweet gifts for anyone who enjoys time in the kitchen, while the pillowcases bring sweet dreams to little ones. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $7 - $20
- $14 - $40
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Mixy: Cocktail and Sangria Kits
Be the hero of happy hour with Mixy infusion cocktail kits. Simply fill the jar with the alcohol of your choice and let it sit for one to three days. Each kit makes eight single cocktails. Mixy kits must be consumed within 30 days of infusing. If you prefer alcohol-free, you can use water, tea or an alcohol alternative to create a fabulous spirit-free drink. Options include Red Wine Sangria, White Wine Sangria, Tejas and Rambler. Limit 12 per order. Free shipping!
- $10 to $27 + Free Shipping
- $20 - $55
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Pocket Socks: Pocketed Socks
For the traveler on your list, keep personal items safe while on the go. These pocketed socks allow you to store money, credit cards, keys and more. Options are available for men, women, and kids. Also included in the assortment are the compression pocketed socks. Shipping is $4.99 or free with four or more pairs.
- $8 - $20
- $20 - $50
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Canvas Style: Jewelry
From whimsical to sparkly, Canvas Style offers jewelry for every event, occasion and destination. The bestselling Christmas Enamel Collection offers perfect gifts for teachers, hostesses or even a little treat for yourself. This assortment also features new styles in rhinestone, faux mink and satin gold, ideal for accessorizing all your holiday party looks! Shipping is $4.99 or free over $40.
- $12 - $28
- $24 - $56
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Catherine Weitzman Jewelry: Handmade Jewelry
Accessorize with beautiful birthstone and botanical necklaces from Catherine Weitzman Jewelry. Created with natural crushed gemstones, these are handmade in Hawaii by talented local artisans. Choose any combination of birthstones to represent the people most important to you or your gift recipient. Options in size large or mini. Free shipping!
- $39 to $52 + Free Shipping
- $110 - $145
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Hang Accessories: Neck Pillows, Eye Masks, Pillowcases and Slippers
Gift the ultimate beauty sleep with Hang Accessories' luxurious soft satin neck pillows. The memory foam pillow gives your neck support while the satin helps keep your skin and hair hydrated and friction-free. The eye masks are made of ultra-soft satin providing the perfect blend of style and relaxation. Also included in this assortment is a selection of slippers, satin pillowcases, packing cubes and more. Shipping starts at $4.99.
- $8 - $26
- $16 - $52
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Sterling Forever: Classic Jewelry
Elevate your accessory game and make a statement with gifts from Sterling Forever's collection of bold, beaded bracelets. Experience the perfect blend of elegance, versatility, and quality craftsmanship with every piece. Sterling Forever offers a wide variety of styles curated to satisfy every budget, preference and occasion. Choose from personalized gifts, necklaces, earrings, anklets, bracelets, rings and more. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $9 - $50
- $18 - $245
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Repour: Wine Savers
Repour is an easy-to-use wine preserver to keep your wine as fresh as the day it was opened. Repour eliminates oxygen in an opened bottle of wine, keeping wine fresh for longer. Made in America, Repour is as easy to use as putting a stopper in a bottle. When you're ready for another glass, remove Repour, pour, re-stop and enjoy your wine again. This is great if you want to open different wines but know you won't finish all of them, or if you just want one glass of wine and to save the bottle for another day. Choose from packs of four through 40. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $30.
- $5 - $36
- $10 - $72
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
PRO Compression: Compression Socks
PRO Compression graduated compression socks improve circulation, accelerate recovery, reduce muscle soreness and help prevent swelling. For over a decade, PRO Compression has provided premium compression socks for all your favorite activities such as running, walking, working, traveling and for everyday comfort. Choose from 13 styles. Shipping is $4.99 or free with three pairs.
- $17.50
- $35
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Maya J Jewelry: Jewelry and Bracelet Hair Ties
Give the gift of meaningful jewelry with Maya J Jewelry's timeless pieces. Choose from a large assortment of bracelets, earrings, necklaces, CZ rings and beautiful bracelet hair tie sets. Shipping is $4.99 or free for orders containing two or more.
- $9 - $58
- $18 - $116
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
Mighty Mug: The Mighty Mug
Save yourself or a lucky recipient from embarrassing, messy and disastrous spills with Mighty Mug, the mug that won't fall when knocked into, but lifts naturally when it's time to sip. The Smartgrip function never wears out. On-the-go? Throw Mighty Mug in your bag and relax as it is completely leakproof. This makes an awesome gift for anyone who works on a computer, with crafts or other delicate materials, who can't afford a spilled drink. Choose from 12-ounce or 16-ounce mugs. Limit eight per order. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $75.
- $7.50 - $16
- $15 - $32
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
BANDI: Pocketed Belts, Wraps and Sun Wraps
Bandi is known as the "modern day fanny pack." This stylish, pocketed belt that's Made in America is great for holding small essentials on the go. The sleek design holds items secure without zippers or scratchy fasteners. The Sun Wrap is lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable, designed to protect the delicate skin of the neck and chest with a UPF sun rating of 50. Buckle-free Pocketed Wraps are also available, which feature four separate pockets to carry essentials. Limit six per product. Shipping is $3.95 or free over $75.
- $9 - $34.50
- $18 - $69
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
NIGHT: Pillowcases, Eye Masks, Scrunchies and Sheets
Discover the overnight beauty solution across a range of silk and satin essentials. These products work to support clear skin and promote healthy hair, while providing you with a comfortable, sweat-free sleep. Choose from a variety of satin fitted sheet sets, TriSilk pillowcases, vegan satin pillowcases, or the satin gift set, which includes a satin pillowcase and two satin scrunchies. Choose from a selection of colors with options in Standard/Queen and King. Shipping is $3.99 or free over $35.
- $20 - $125
- $40 - $250
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
skinnytees: Apparel
Soft, seamless and fitted, skinny-tees shape, flatter and frame every body. They are the go-to basics that stretch, but don't stretch out. These pieces are great for layering or wearing alone. Choose from a large assortment of dresses and tops. Shipping is $5.99 or free over $75.
- $17 - $64
- $34 - $152
- Valid: 10/31/2024 to 12/15/2024
